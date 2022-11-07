Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Sushi & Japanese

Milk Street Cafe

290 Reviews

$$

50 Milk St

Boston, MA 02109

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Milk Street Cafe first opened its doors in Boston on November 21, 1981 and has been proud to serve the finest house made foods ever since. Milk Street Cafe is an upscale casual restaurant and one of the premier corporate caterers in Boston. Milk Street Cafe is known for an unmatched commitment to beautifully prepared, delicious, healthy and wholesome foods as well as our famous Brownie Points Program.

50 Milk St, Boston, MA 02109

