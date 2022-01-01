Milk & Cheese imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Milk & Cheese 18050-A Georgia Ave

36 Reviews

$$

18050-A Georgia Ave

Olney, MD 20832

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly "Your Way" - Build Your Own
Classic Shake
Authentic Philly Style Cheesesteak

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Authentic Philly Style Cheesesteak

$12.99

This is the Philly Way which we think is the ONLY way! Your choice of chicken or steak with mayo, grilled onions, sweet peppers, and mushrooms. Straight from North Philly!

Philly "Your Way" - Build Your Own

Philly "Your Way" - Build Your Own

$12.99

We don't advise changing the AUTHENTIC Philly Cheesesteak and doing it your way...but this is America, right? Go for it!

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Our Lobster Roll is exactly as it should be! All lobster meat, REAL butter and tarragon served on a toasted bun. This sandwich is served with our homemade truffle chips.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Southern fried shrimp served on fresh bread and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and Boom Boom sauce. The perfect Po'Boy that'll make you say "OH BOY!"

The BEST Corned Beef Sandwich

The BEST Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

The absolute best corned beed sandwich you'll ever have. Homemade corned beef, cooked to perfection and served on rye bread with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard. Oh, and three pickles. :-)

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Nashville hot chicken sandwich served on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato and pickles...comes with one bag of chips!

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Hot pastrami on toasted rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and pickles.

Jumbo Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99
Seafood Burger

Seafood Burger

$14.00

Beef burger topped with cheddar and provolone, shrimp, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Italian hoagie sub with ham, salami, capicola, and pepperoni topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, sweet peppers, provolone, oil and vinegar and mayo. Add a side to make it a meal!

Blackened Salmon BLT

$13.99

Blackened salmon with bacon, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun with our special sauce.

"Not Your Kids" Grilled Cheese

"Not Your Kids" Grilled Cheese

$9.99

THREE slices of toasted bread, your choice of cheese and your choice of toppings! Have it the "Philly Way" and add sweet peppers and onions and sirloin...or have it plain! Either way...this is NOT your kids' grilled cheese sandwich!

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Sidekicks

House Fries

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Crispy fried sweet potato tots coated with cinnamon and brown sugar

Truffle Chips

Truffle Chips

$5.00

Housemade chips with truffle oil and seasoning.

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$7.00

Steak & cheese filled egg rolls with onions and our special sweet & spicy sauce!

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.99

Onion Rings

$4.00

6 Deep Fried Party Wings

$9.99

6 party wings that are first baked and then flash fried and tossed in a sauce of your choice or plain.

Side of Shrimp

$4.00
Tacos Birria

Tacos Birria

$12.99Out of stock

Birria tacos, if you haven’t heard of them yet all over social media and the internet, is traditionally an addictive sweet, sour, slightly spicy, and utterly savory Mexican beef stew that’s slow cooked until the beef is tender and fall-apart juicy and delicious. Someone had the bright idea to stuff this beefy goodness into a taco shell, and then dip the whole mess into the stew and fry it up. They blew up after that, and the rest is history. But unlike most fad foods, Birria tacos are so good…

Milkshakes

Extreme Milkshake

Extreme Milkshake

$12.00

Our classic milkshake topped with a slice of cheesecake and dressed up like it's ready to party!

Classic Shake

Classic Shake

$6.00

Our classic shake comes in three flavors and is topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Sips & Sweets

Caramel Brownie Whit chocolate chips
Slice of Cheesecake

Slice of Cheesecake

Brownie

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle of Apple Juice

$2.00

Plain Whole CheseeCake

$55.00

Bottled Perrier Carbonated Water

$2.50

Pizza

Flatbread pizza

$10.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The absolute best authentic Philly style cheesesteaks, hoagies and po'boys in the DMV!

Website

Location

18050-A Georgia Ave, Olney, MD 20832

Directions

Gallery
Milk & Cheese image

Map
