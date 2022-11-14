Restaurant header imageView gallery

milk+cookies

78 Reviews

4331 Tweedy Blvd

South Gate, CA 90280

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cookies (1 dozen)
Specialty Iced Lattes
Half Dozen Cookies

Coffee & Other Beverages

Espresso

$2.95

Hot Latte

$4.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Specialty Iced Lattes

$5.00+

*All specialty lattes include dairy

Specialty Hot Lattes

$5.50+

*All specialty lattes include dairy

Cold Milk

$2.50+

Cookies

Half Dozen Cookies

$11.00

Classic Cookies (1 dozen)

$21.50

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$3.50

Double Scoop

$6.50

Affogato

$6.00

Hand-packed pint

$13.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Your one-stop shop in Southeast Los Angeles for organic coffee, housemade cookies and artisenal ice cream. Woman-owned. Dairy-free options.

Location

Directions

