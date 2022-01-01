Milk Bar imageView gallery

Milk Bar Chelsea

1,213 Reviews

$$

220 8th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Order Again

COOKIES

COOKIE 3 Deal

COOKIE 3 Deal

$8.50

Choose 3 Milk Bar cookies - all individually wrapped.

COOKIE 6 Deal

COOKIE 6 Deal

$17.00

Choose 6 Milk Bar cookies - all individually wrapped. Add a Tin to make it a gift!

COOKIE 12 Deal

COOKIE 12 Deal

$34.00

Choose 12 Milk Bar cookies - all individually wrapped. Add a Tin to make it a gift!

COOKIE Compost

COOKIE Compost

$3.25

A sweet and salty kitchen sink cookie with chocolate chips in a graham cracker base — plus pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, and butterscotch.

COOKIE Confetti

COOKIE Confetti

$3.25

Fluffy, chewy, sugary, and buttery, with a B’day punch of vanilla and rainbow sprinkles.

COOKIE Cornflake

COOKIE Cornflake

$3.25

A crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip, packed with cornflakes and marshmallows.

COOKIE Chocolate Confetti

COOKIE Chocolate Confetti

$3.25

A cocoa-and-vanilla-packed revision of the classic Confetti Cookie, remixing chocolatey boxed cake mix flavors into a fun and fluffy cookie, studded with mini chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

COOKIE Blueberry & Cream

COOKIE Blueberry & Cream

$3.25

A muffin top masquerading as a cookie. Sugar cookie dough, milk crumbs, and chewy dried blueberry morsels.

COOKIE Corn

COOKIE Corn

$3.25

A Milk Bar favorite. The down-home flavor of your favorite cornbread, captured in a cookie.

COOKIE GF Fruity Marshmallow

COOKIE GF Fruity Marshmallow

$3.25

Crispy and chewy with notes of deep vanilla and bright lime, loaded up with marshmallows and fruity cereal. GLUTEN-FREE. NBD.

MERCH 6 ct Tin

$10.00

MERCH 12 ct Tin

$12.00

MERCH No Tin

CAKES

CAKE B'day Slice

CAKE B'day Slice

$11.00

Our bestselling Birthday Cake is inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with, and it took us over two years to get it just right: three tiers of rainbow-flecked vanilla Birthday cake layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood.

CAKE Chocolate B'day Slice

CAKE Chocolate B'day Slice

$11.00

The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles.

CAKE Apple Cider Doughnut Slice

CAKE Apple Cider Doughnut Slice

$11.00

What’s inside? Spiced doughnut cake, creamy frosting with doughnut sugar topping mixed right in, apple cider jam that’s got the tart of an apple with a mulled cider warmth to it, and caramelized doughnut crumbs sprinkled into almost every layer and on top. You can't send an apple orchard, but you can send Milk Bar.

CAKE GF B'day Slice

CAKE GF B'day Slice

$11.00

Our classic Birthday Cake, inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with — now made gluten-free! Three tiers of rainbow-flecked, gluten-free vanilla B'Day cake layered with creamy B'Day frosting and crunchy gluten-free B'Day crumbs. Tastes like childhood (y’know… without the gluten).

CAKE Pumpkin Coffee Cake Slice

$11.00
CAKE 6" B'day

CAKE 6" B'day

$62.00

Our bestselling Birthday Cake is inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with, and it took us over two years to get it just right: three tiers of rainbow-flecked vanilla Birthday cake layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood. Serves 6-8 people.

CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day

CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day

$62.00

The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Serves 6-8 people.

CAKE 6" Apple Cider Doughnut

CAKE 6" Apple Cider Doughnut

$62.00

What’s inside? Spiced doughnut cake, creamy frosting with doughnut sugar topping mixed right in, apple cider jam that’s got the tart of an apple with a mulled cider warmth to it, and caramelized doughnut crumbs sprinkled into almost every layer and on top. You can't send an apple orchard, but you can send Milk Bar. Serves 6-8 people.

CAKE 6" GF B'day

CAKE 6" GF B'day

$67.00

Our classic Birthday Cake, inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with — now made gluten-free! Three tiers of rainbow-flecked, gluten-free vanilla B'Day cake layered with creamy B'Day frosting and crunchy gluten-free B'Day crumbs. Tastes like childhood (y’know… without the gluten). Serves 6-8 people.

CAKE 6" Pumpkin Coffee Cake

$62.00

CAKE 10" Birthday

$125.00

TRUFFLES

TRUFFLE Birthday 3pk

TRUFFLE Birthday 3pk

$8.00

Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.

TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 3pk

TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 3pk

$8.00

Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.

TRUFFLE Apple Cider Donut 3pk

TRUFFLE Apple Cider Donut 3pk

$8.00

There wasn’t a middle ground between eating a slice of cake and devouring a doughnut hole until now. With a bright pop of apple flavor, a creamy white chocolate shell, and doughnut sugar sand all over, these gooey beauties are here for you breakfast, lunch, and dinner (dessert’s a given).

TRUFFLE GF Birthday 3pk

TRUFFLE GF Birthday 3pk

$8.00

Made from Gluten-Free Birthday Cake, these rainbow-flecked, vanilla-happy, gluten-free goodies are coated in a barely-there white chocolate shell and rolled in B'Day sand.

TRUFFLE 3pk Deal

TRUFFLE 3pk Deal

$22.00

Choose from any three packs of truffles. Three truffles in each pack.

TRUFFLE Birthday 12pk

TRUFFLE Birthday 12pk

$32.00

Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.

TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 12pk

TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 12pk

$32.00

Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.

TRUFFLE Apple Cider Doughnut 12pk

TRUFFLE Apple Cider Doughnut 12pk

$32.00

There wasn’t a middle ground between eating a slice of cake and devouring a doughnut hole until now. With a bright pop of apple flavor, a creamy white chocolate shell, and doughnut sugar sand all over, these gooey beauties are here for you breakfast, lunch, and dinner (dessert’s a given).

TRUFFLE 12pk Deal

$32.00
TRUFFLE The Assorted Box

TRUFFLE The Assorted Box

$44.00

3 flavors, 1 tin–it’s a party. In this sampler box of our cult classic Cake Truffles, Birthday, Chocolate Birthday, and limited-time Strawberry Shortcake come to play. With six truffles per flavor, there's enough fun to go around.

MERCH 18ct Tin

$14.00

PIE

PIE Whole Milk Bar

PIE Whole Milk Bar

$53.00

The iconic dessert was a happy accident born in the kitchen of wd~50 when there wasn’t much in the fridge. When Tosi served the simple, gooey pie (inspired by southern Chess Pie) at staff dinner, she never anticipated the reaction it got — and a signature pie was born! With a sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling in a hearty oat cookie crust, Milk Bar Pie has been a Tosi favorite since the beginning. 10" pie serves 8-10.

PIE Slice Milk Bar

PIE Slice Milk Bar

$7.00

The iconic dessert was a happy accident born in the kitchen of wd~50 when there wasn’t much in the fridge. When Tosi served the simple, gooey pie (inspired by southern Chess Pie) at staff dinner, she never anticipated the reaction it got — and a signature pie was born! With a sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling in a hearty oat cookie crust, Milk Bar Pie has been a Tosi favorite since the beginning.

PIE Whole Pumpkin Milk Bar

PIE Whole Pumpkin Milk Bar

$53.00

What if the most iconic pies came together to form what might be the ultimate fall pie? A treat that’s got a pecan pie’s consistency and a pumpkin pie’s flavor? Meet Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie: the gooeyest, butteriest, richest, fudgiest pie you'll ever meet packed with the quintessential pumpkin flavor you can't resist this time of year.

PIE Slice Pumpkin Milk Bar

$7.00

What if the most iconic pies came together to form what might be the ultimate fall pie? A treat that’s got a pecan pie’s consistency and a pumpkin pie’s flavor? Meet Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie: the gooeyest, butteriest, richest, fudgiest pie you'll ever meet packed with the quintessential pumpkin flavor you can't resist this time of year.

BREADS

BREAD Bagel Bomb

BREAD Bagel Bomb

$6.00

Our classic Bagel Bomb is filled with smokey bacon, scallion cream cheese, and topped with everything bagel spice!

BREAD Pepperoni Bomb

BREAD Pepperoni Bomb

$6.00

Your favorite slice turned into a bite-sized bread bomb filled with pepperoni, cheese, and marinara.

SOFT SERVE

SOFT SERVE Cereal Milk Cup

SOFT SERVE Cereal Milk Cup

$7.00

A creamy swirl inspired by the milk at the bottom of your cereal bowl (ideal for AM or PM consumption). Top with Cornflake Crunch.

SOFT SERVE Chocolate Cereal Milk Cup

$7.00

SOFT SERVE Black and White Cereal Milk Cup

$7.00

SOFT SERVE Build a Pint

$16.00

A layered pint of ice cream with Cereal Milk Soft Serve and your choice of cake, sauce and topping.

SOFT SERVE Cookie Sundae

SOFT SERVE Cookie Sundae

$14.00
SOFT SERVE Cereal Milk Pint

SOFT SERVE Cereal Milk Pint

$13.00

A creamy swirl inspired by the milk at the bottom of your cereal bowl (ideal for AM or PM consumption). Top with Cornflake Crunch.

SOFT SERVE Chocolate Cereal Milk Pint

$13.00

SOFT SERVE Black and White Cereal Milk Pint

$13.00

ICE CREAM SAMMIE Birthday Cornflake Cookie

$7.00

BUDNLE 2 Ice Cream Sammies

$13.00

TOPPINGS

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKE Crunchy Cereal 12oz

MILKSHAKE Crunchy Cereal 12oz

$10.50

Cereal Milk™ Soft Serve and Cornflake Crunch, blended into a corny, creamy, crunchy shake.

MILKSHAKE B'day 12oz

MILKSHAKE B'day 12oz

$10.50

A sweet, sippable treat blending Cereal Milk™ Soft Serve with B’Day Cake Truffles.

MILKSHAKE Chocolate B'day 12oz

MILKSHAKE Chocolate B'day 12oz

$10.50

A sweet, sippable treat blending Cereal Milk™ Soft Serve with Fudge and Chocolate B’Day Cake Truffles.

MILKSHAKE Chocolate Crunchy Cereal Shake 12oz

$10.50

MILKSHAKE Black and White Cereal Shake 12oz

$10.50

MILKSHAKE Crunchy Cereal 7oz

$7.00

MILKSHAKE B'day 7oz

$7.00

MILKSHAKE Chocolate B'day 7oz

$7.00

MILKSHAKE Chocolate Crunchy Cereal Shake 7oz

$7.00

MILKSHAKE Black and White Cereal Shake 7oz

$7.00

MILKSHAKE Cereal Milk 12oz

$10.00

MILKSHAKE Cereal Milk 7oz

$7.00

MILKSHAKE Chocolate Cereal Shake 12oz

$10.50

MILKSHAKE Chocolate Cereal Milk Shake 7oz

$7.00

BUNDLES

BUNDLE The Greatest Hits

BUNDLE The Greatest Hits

$24.00

All the Milk Bar classics in one gorgeous dessert spread. Includes a slice of Milk Bar Pie, a 3-pack of B’Day Cake Truffles, a Compost Cookie®, and a single serving of Cereal Milk™ Soft Serve with Cornflake Crunch.

BUNDLE Cake & Shake

BUNDLE Cake & Shake

$18.00

The best dessert duo, choose a slice of cake to pair with a shake!

BUNDLE The OGs

$14.75

BUNDLE Party Pack

$53.00

The best gift duo, an assorted Truffle dozen and assorted 6 Cookie Tin.

BUNDLE The Classic

BUNDLE The Classic

$89.00

Classic, timeless: one 6” Birthday Cake, plus a dozen B’day Cake Truffles.

BUNDLE The Chocolatey Classic

BUNDLE The Chocolatey Classic

$89.00

Classic, but make it chocolate: one 6” Chocolate Birthday Cake, plus a dozen Chocolate B’day Cake Truffles!

BUNDLE Milk Bar Sampler

BUNDLE Milk Bar Sampler

$60.00

Have a little bit of everything! This sampler pack of classic Milk Bar treats gives you a taste of the greats, from a 3-pack each of our dreamy rainbow-vanilla B'Day Cake Truffles and Chocolate B'Day Cake Truffles and one of each cookie to a single slice of ooey-gooey Milk Bar Pie — all packaged in a slick windowed tin.

BUNDLE Marathon

BUNDLE Cozy Bite Size Bundle

$29.00

BUNDLE Fall Party Spread

$110.00

BUNDLE The Pie Pack

$100.00

LAB

LAB Fruity Cereal Milk Ice Cream Sammie

$7.00

LAB 2 Fruity Cereal Milk Ice Cream Sammies

$13.00
LAB Strawberry Bell Truffle Single

LAB Strawberry Bell Truffle Single

$3.00
LAB Strawberry Bell Truffle 2pk

LAB Strawberry Bell Truffle 2pk

$2.99
LAB Malted Marshmallow Batter Brownie Whole

LAB Malted Marshmallow Batter Brownie Whole

$9.00

Inspired by our new Batter Bites frozen treats, this rich, deep, and perfectly gooey, these malty brownies are for fans of edge pieces and middle pieces alike. Topped with marshmallow for an extra bit of bounce.

LAB Malted Marshmallow Batter Brownie Half

$5.00
LAB Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie Whole

LAB Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie Whole

$53.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie: We layer a smooth chocolate shell with a creamy combo of peanut butter and toasted rice cereal, then top it off with a crunchie chocolate-peanut coating. One bite and you'd never guess it's (accidentally) vegan and gluten free.

LAB Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie Slice

LAB Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie Slice

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Pie: We layer a smooth chocolate shell with a creamy combo of peanut butter and toasted rice cereal, then top it off with a crunchie chocolate-peanut coating. One bite and you'd never guess it's (accidentally) vegan and gluten free.

MINI MART

TRUFFLE CAKE Chocolate Chip

$4.50

TRUFFLE CAKE Chocolate Pretzel

$4.50

TRUFFLE CAKE Cocoa Mint

$4.50
TRUFFLE CAKE Lemon Pound Cake

TRUFFLE CAKE Lemon Pound Cake

$4.50
TRUFFLE CAKE Coffee Cake

TRUFFLE CAKE Coffee Cake

$4.50

ICECREAM Birthday

$12.00

ICECREAM Pie

$12.00

ICECREAM Chocolate Peanut Butter

$12.00

ICECREAM Cerealmilk

$12.00

ICECREAM Cornflake Marshmallow

$12.00

ICECREAM Chocolate Mint Cookies N' Cream

$12.00

ICECREAM Fruity Cereal Milk

$12.00

ICECREAM Chocolate Birthday Cake

$12.00

Gooey Butter Cake Batter Bites

$12.00

Peanut Butter Pretzel Batter Bites

$12.00

Marshmallow Brownie Batter Bites

$12.00

PAPER GOODS

Paper Bag

$0.05

Gift Tissue

$2.00

SUPRISE & DELIGHT

TRUFFLE SINGLE B'day

TRUFFLE SINGLE Chocolate B'day

TRUFFLE SINGLE Strawberry Shortcake

DRINKS

DRINKS Spring Water

$2.50

DRINKS Sparkling Water

$2.50

DRINKS Milk Cup

$3.50

DRINKS Cereal Milk Drink

$5.50

DRINKS Cereal Milk Affogato

$5.00

HOT DRINKS

Americano 12oz

$4.00

Americano 16oz

$5.00

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 16oz

$5.00

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$5.25

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.75

Latte 12oz

$4.50

Latte 16oz

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.25

Mocha 12oz

$5.50

Mocha 16oz

$6.00

B'day Latte 12oz

$6.00

B'day Latte 16oz

$6.50

Cereal Milk Latte 12oz

$6.00

Cereal Milk Latte 16oz

$6.50

Cider Caramel Latte 12oz

$6.00

Cider Caramel Latte 16oz

$6.50

Milk Bar Pie Latte 12oz

$6.00

Milk Bar Pie Latte 16oz

$6.50

Black Tea

$2.00

Cinnamon Tea

$2.00

Earl Grey Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Peppermint Tea

$2.00

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte 16oz

$5.75

ICED DRINKS

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.50

Cold Brew 16oz

$5.00

Iced Americano 12oz

$4.50

Iced Americano 16oz

$5.50

Iced Cappuccino 12oz

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino 16oz

$5.50

Iced Latte 12oz

$5.00

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.50

Iced Latte B'day 12oz

$6.50

Iced Latte B'day 16oz

$7.00

Iced Latte Cereal 12oz

$6.50

Iced Latte Cereal 16oz

$7.00

Iced Cider Caramel Latte 12oz

$6.50

Iced Cider Caramel Latte 16oz

$7.00

Iced Latte Milk Bar Pie 12oz

$6.50

Iced Latte Milk Bar Pie 16oz

$7.00

Iced Mocha 12oz

$6.00

Iced Mocha 16oz

$6.50

Iced Cortado 12oz

$4.75

Iced Macchiato 12oz

$4.75

Iced Espresso 12oz

$3.00

Iced Black Tea 12oz

$2.50

Iced Black Tea 16oz

$2.50

Iced Cinnamon Tea 12oz

$2.50

Iced Cinnamon Tea 16oz

$2.50

Iced Earl Grey Tea 12oz

$2.50

Iced Earl Grey Tea 16oz

$2.50

Iced Green Tea 12oz

$2.50

Iced Green Tea 16oz

$2.50

Iced Peppermint Tea 12oz

$2.50

Iced Peppermint Tea 16oz

$2.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$5.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte 16oz

$6.25

MERCH MISC.

MERCH MB Candles

$5.00

MERCH Birthday Bag

$10.00

MERCH Cake Topper

$12.00

MERCH Cake Wrapping Paper

$3.00

MERCH Pink Script Wrapping Paper

$3.00

MERCH MB Tape Wrapping Paper

$3.00

MERCH Book All About Cookies Cookbook

$35.00

MERCH Every Cake Has A Story

$17.99

MERCH All About Cake Cookbook

$35.00

MERCH Milk Bar Cookbook

$35.00

MERCH Milk Bar Kids Cookbook

$22.99

MERCH Milk Bar Life Cookbook

$35.00

MERCH Momofuku Cookbook

$40.00

MERCH Lighter

$5.00

MERCH Cereal Milk Necklace Gold

$10.00

MERCH Cereal Milk Necklace Silver

$10.00

MERCH Notebook Soft Serve

$4.00

MERCH Notebook Taxi

$7.00

MERCH Pin Soft Serve

$5.00

MERCH Pin MB Mix Tape

$5.00

MERCH Pin Taxi

$5.00

MERCH Patch High Fives

$3.00

MERCH Patch Hot Hot Hot

$3.00

MERCH Milk Canvas Tote

$30.00

MERCH B'day Card

$2.00

MERCH Crown

$1.00

MERCH Matchbox

$0.50

MERCH Confetti Box

$5.00

MERCH Cowbell

$3.00

APPAREL

MERCH Black Beanie

$10.00

MERCH MB White Baseball Cap

$30.00

MERCH Pink Bandana

$15.00

MERCH Black Bandana

$15.00

MERCH Pink Scrunchie

$2.00

MERCH Pink Hoodie

$60.00

MERCH MB Sweatshirt S

$25.00

MERCH MB Sweatshirt M

$25.00

MERCH MB Sweatshirt L

$25.00

MERCH MB Sweatshirt XL

$25.00

MERCH MB Sweatshirt XXL

$25.00

MERCH Cake Socks

$15.00

MERCH MB Script Party Socks

$10.00

MERCH Multicolored Socks

$10.00

MERCH Tie-Dye Socks

$15.00

MERCH It's My Bday T-Shirt

$10.00

MERCH Jean Jacket

$75.00

MERCH Black Jumpsuit

$50.00

MINI MART

MINI MART Tooth Brush

$3.00

MINI MART Milk Bar Pen

$3.00

GIFT CARDS

GIFT CARD $25

$25.00

GIFT CARD $50

$50.00

GIFT CARD $100

$100.00

TREATS

CAKE 6" B'day

CAKE 6" B'day

$62.00

Our bestselling Birthday Cake is inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with, and it took us over two years to get it just right: three tiers of rainbow-flecked vanilla Birthday cake layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood. Serves 6-8 people.

CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day

CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day

$62.00

The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Serves 6-8 people.

CAKE 6" GF B'day Cake

$70.00
PIE Whole Milk Bar

PIE Whole Milk Bar

$48.00

The iconic dessert was a happy accident born in the kitchen of wd~50 when there wasn’t much in the fridge. When Tosi served the simple, gooey pie (inspired by southern Chess Pie) at staff dinner, she never anticipated the reaction it got — and a signature pie was born! With a sticky, buttery, salty-sweet filling in a hearty oat cookie crust, Milk Bar Pie has been a Tosi favorite since the beginning. 10" pie serves 8-10.

TRUFFLE Birthday 12pk

TRUFFLE Birthday 12pk

$32.00

Rainbow-flecked, vanilla-infused cake bites, coated in a barely-there drizzle of white chocolate and rolled in B’day crumbs.

TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 12pk

TRUFFLE Chocolate B'Day 12pk

$32.00

Fudgy cake bites loaded with chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles, coated in more chocolate and a dusting of chocolate cake crumbs.

TRUFFLE 12pk Deal

$29.00

12ct Cookie Tray

$60.00

24ct Cookie Tray

$90.00

6ct GF Cookie Tray

$30.00

12ct GF Cookie Tray

$60.00

TRUFFLE GF Birthday 12pk

$24.00

MISC.

Cake Server

$2.00

10 Forks

$1.00

10 Plates

$1.00

10 Napkins

$1.00

Candles

$3.00
Milk Bar image

