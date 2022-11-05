Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milkshake and Cookies

review star

No reviews yet

16122 S. Route 59 - Unit 108

Plainfield, IL 60586

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

White Chocolate Cherry Hazelnut
Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip

Cakes & Small Cakes

Ice Cream Cake (Petite - Serves 8-10)

$21.99

7 in round Frozen Ice Cream Cake. Serves 8-10

Ice Cream Cake (Sheet - Serves 18-26)

$39.99

Call to place order 5-7 days in advance 815-556-9475

Candies, Chocolates & Truffles

Candy Club Candy Jar

$6.99

Specify Flavor Choice: Lemonade Ring Slices Rainbow Laces Watermelon Slices Pink Piglets Rainbow Sour Belts Dragon Eggs Triple Decker Sour Bears Blush Bears Autumn Flavors: Maple Toffee Peanuts Frosty Fall Twists Pretzels Cinnamon Spice Almonds Caramel Apple Taffy Pumpkin Spice Malts Harvest Leaf Piles (nonpareils)

Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods (Milk)

$2.25
Cotton Candy Tub

Cotton Candy Tub

$3.99
Foiled Truffles (Mixed) Boxed (4)

Foiled Truffles (Mixed) Boxed (4)

$6.99

Lollipops (Mix or Match) 2/For

$3.00

Lollipops (Rock Candy)

$1.59

Lollipops (Swirly Pops)

$1.59

Peppermint Crunch Bark

$3.99

Coffees & Lattes

Espresso

$3.50+

Shot of Espresso

Latte

$4.75+

Please specify type of Latte

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Affogato

$4.25

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Mocha

$5.25+

Latte (Specialty) Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Latte (Specialty) Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$5.25+

Latte (Specialty) Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$5.25+

Latte (Specialty) Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Latte (Specialty) Chai Tea Latte (Dirty)

$5.25+

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer (Iced Tea & Lemonade) Can

$2.25

C4 Energy Drink

$3.50

Honest Kids Juice

$1.50

Italian Soda

$3.25+

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.95

Water Bottled

$1.50+

Cookies

Buttermelts by Pam

Buttermelts by Pam

$2.15+Out of stock
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.89
Chocolate Chip Walnut

Chocolate Chip Walnut

$3.99

Chocolate Chip/Walnut

Coconut Cream

$3.99

M & M

$3.99

Peanut Butter

$3.99

Peanut Butter /Peanut

Ube Purple Yam

$4.19

White Chocolate Cherry Hazelnut

$3.99

Macaron

$2.75

Macarons

Macaron (12)

$28.75

Macarons

Macaron (6)

$14.75

Macarons

Flavors

Banana PB Moose Tracks

Birthday Cake

Black Cherry

Brookie Dough

Butter Pecan

Candybar Overload

Caramocha Cold Brew

Chocolate

Chocolate 16 oz

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Coffee Shake + Espresso

Coffee Flavor

Cookies & Cream

Fat Elvis (Peanut Butter, Chocolate & Banana)

Lemon Sorbet

$6.99

Lil Blue Panda

$6.99

Maple Walnut

$6.99

Midnight Caramel River

$6.99

Milk & Cookies

$6.99

Mint Chip

$6.99

Moose Track (NSA)

$6.99

Peanut Butter Cup

$6.99

Playdough

$6.99

Strawberry

$6.99

Strawberry 16 oz

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Superman

$6.99

Vanilla

$6.99

Vanilla 16 oz

Vegan & Dairy Free - Classic Cookie

$7.25

Honey & Jams

Honey Large 16 oz

$12.00

Honey Small 8 oz

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Hot Chocolate

Hot White Chocolate

$6.95

Hot White Chocolate

Magical Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Magical Hot Chocolate

Ice Cream

Pints

$7.99

Scoops

$3.25+

Choose size, flavor, cup or cone

Sundae - Fudge (Whipped Cream & Cherry)

$5.69+

Sundae - Old Fashioned (Chocolate & Strawberry Syrup, Whipped Cream & Cherry)

$5.39+

Merchandise

Beer Can Glass 16 oz Logo

$12.00

Coffee Mug Logo

$7.00

Milk Varieties

Milk - 8 oz. Dairy

$2.95

Vitamin D 2% Milk

Milk (Plantbased)

$3.95

Plantbased Milk

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$6.99

Smoothies & Frappes

Smoothie Sm

$4.50

Smoothie Med

$5.79

Smoothie Lrg

$6.39

Teas - Palais des thes

Blue of London Earl Grey - Reg

$3.25

Blue of London Earl Grey - Lrg

$3.95

l'Herboriste N 108 Verbena, Orange, Mint - Reg

$3.25

l'Herboriste N 108 Verbena, Orange, Mint - Lrg

$3.95

Grand Jasmin Imperial Green Tea - Reg

$3.25

Grand Jasmin Imperial Green Tea - Lrg

$3.95

Breakfast Tea - Reg

$3.25

Breakfast Tea - Lrg

$3.95

The des Alizes The Vert Green Tea - Reg

$3.25

The des Alizes The Vert Green Tea - Lrg

$3.95

Rooibos Bourbon - Reg

$3.25

Rooibos Bourbon - Lrg

$3.95

Sencha Ariake Green Tea - Reg

$3.25

Sencha Ariake Green Tea - Lrg

$3.95

Golden Darjeeling Black Tea - Reg

$3.25

Golden Darjeeling Black Tea - Lrg

$3.95

Infusion De Camomille Chamomile Tea - Reg

$3.25

Infusion De Camomille Chamomile Tea - Lrg

$3.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in, Grab a Milkshake and a Cookie! Stay a while and enjoy a good Book!

Location

16122 S. Route 59 - Unit 108, Plainfield, IL 60586

Directions

Gallery
Milkshake and Cookies image
Milkshake and Cookies image
BG pic
Milkshake and Cookies image

Similar restaurants in your area

CRAFT'D
orange star4.2 • 441
16031 S Lincoln Hwy Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Crab Boil 59
orange star4.2 • 296
15507 IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Baby Back Blues BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy. Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Uptown Tap & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
24035 W Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plainfield

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
CRAFT'D
orange star4.2 • 441
16031 S Lincoln Hwy Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Hazel Marie's
orange star4.7 • 335
24030 W. Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Crab Boil 59
orange star4.2 • 296
15507 IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainfield
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston