Milkshakes & More 925 W. John Carpenter Fwy. Suite 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hand-spun, All-Natural Milkshakes, Boba Teas, Hot Teas, Cold Brew Coffees, Classic Hot Espresso Drinks, Smoothies, Slushies, Gourmet Chocolates! Live Life...Sweeter!
Location
925 West John Carpenter Freeway, STE 101, Irving, TX 75039
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
No Reviews
5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
TCH - Las Colinas - Las Colinas
No Reviews
955 W John Carpenter, Suite 955A/110 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Las Colinas
No Reviews
6450 North Macarthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irving
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurant