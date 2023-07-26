MilkT Society - San Luis Obispo 773 Foothill Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
773 Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Fried & Loaded - 13 Santa Rosa Street
No Reviews
13 Santa Rosa Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurant
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Proof & Gather Baking Company - 778 Higuera St. Unit A
No Reviews
778 Higuera St. Unit A San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
More near San Luis Obispo