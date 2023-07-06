Mill72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon 1784 Quentin Road
No reviews yet
1784 Quentin Road
Lebanon, PA 17042
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Breakfast
Bagel
Choose from our daily selection of bagels
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and cheese served on your choice of bread, bagel, croissant or waffle. Add meat of your choice.
Lebanon Bologna Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and cheese served on your choice of bread, bagel, croissant or waffle with Lebanon bologna.
Croissant
A buttery, flaky pastry, toasted with your choice of butter or jelly.
Donut
Selection varies daily.
Fruit Cup
A mixture of fresh fruit. Selection varies daily.
Iced Cinnamon Roll
A flaky breakfast pastry with layers of cinnamon, topped with a sweet cream cheese icing.
Muffin
Selection varies daily.
Quiche
Selection varies daily.
Scone
Selection varies daily.
Baked Oatmeal Muffin
Choose from our selection of plain, chocolate chip or mixed berry muffins.
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt mixed with our special ingredient, layered between fresh berries and granola.
Vegan Pastries
Kids Meal
Grilled Cheese
American cheese toasted between your choice of multigrain or white bread. Served with chips and a gogurt.
Hot Ham & Cheese
American cheese and sliced ham toasted between your choice or multigrain or white bread. Served with chips and gogurt.
PB&J Uncrustable
A PB&J uncrustable served with chips and a gogurt.
Soup & Salad
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, served with our homemade BBQ Ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese, seasoned grilled chicken, croutons and caesar dressing.
Harvest Salad
A bed of spring mix layered with rows of walnuts, feta cheese, sliced apples, craisins and balsamic dressing.
House Salad
Tomatoes, carrots, croutons and shredded cheddar cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of caesar, ranch, italian or honey mustard dressing.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach topped with fresh strawberries, feta cheese, pecans and poppyseed dressing.
That Good Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and our special made lemon oil dressing.
Bowl of Soup
Selection varies daily.
Cup of Soup
Selection varies daily.
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon BBQ
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, melted pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce and provolone cheese on an onion roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Chicken Salad on Croissant
Chicken salad served on a croissant. Add lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.
Grilled Cheese
Sharp cheddar cheese melted between your choice of toasted white or multigrain bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
Honey Mustard Ham & Cheese
Sliced ham, swiss cheese and honey mustard dressing served on a pretzel roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese
Spinach artichoke dip toasted on white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
Turkey BLT
Sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
Turkey Cranberry Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, cream cheese, provolone cheese, chopped lettuce, craisins and raspberry vinaigrette drizzle on a spinach wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.
Roast Beef
Ciabatta roll with sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, horseradish sauce and crispy onions. Served with chips and a pickle.
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
A tortilla wrap with a burger patty, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo. Served with chips and a pickle.
Glory Be Farms
Pies
Apple Pie
Fresh apples baked into a flaky pie crust with a crumb topping.
Blueberry Pie
Blueberries baked into a buttery crust, finished with a crumb topping.
Cherry Pie
Cherry compote baked in a flaky crust with a crumb topping.
Fresh Peach Pie
Fresh peaches baked into a buttery crust.
Peanut Butter Pie
Peanut butter filling in a chocolate crust, topped with chopped PB cups.
Pecan Pie
Pecans baked into a sweet, buttery pie.
Pie Slice (PV ONLY)
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin custard filling in a flaky pie crust.
Fresh Strawberry Pie
Fresh strawberries in a buttery pie crust.
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie
Chocolate and peanut butter swirled in a Rice Krispy Treat.
Cookie
Choose from our selection of fresh baked cookies.
Cookies N' Cream Rice Krispie
Oreo cookies crushed into our rice krispy treat.
Cream Puff
A sweet breakfast pastry with a flaky shell, filled with a whipped custard.
Cupcake
Choose from our daily selection.
Energy Ball
Oats, honey, peanut butter, chocolate chips, flax seeds all rolled into a ball.
French Macarons
Tara's Treats macarons. Selection varies daily.
Fruity Rice Krispie
Fruity Pebble cereal in our rice krispy.
Grandma Donna's Lemon Bar
A flaky, buttery crust with a lemon filling, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Lemon Blackberry Roll
Blackberry jam and vanilla icing, rolled in a lemon cake.
Peppermint Roll
Chocolate cake rolled with layers of crushed peppermint and peppermint icing.
Pumpkin Roll
Pumpkin cake rolled with cream cheese icing.
Pecan Bar
A moist, flaky crust with a pecan topping.
Peppermint Brownie
A moist brownie with peppermint patty choclate baked in.
Rice Krispie Treat
Marshmallows and rice krispy cereal made into a delicious, buttery treat.
S'mores Bar
A graham cracker crust with a chocolate, marshmallow topping.
Tandy Cake
A vanilla cake base topped with a layer of peanut butter and chocolate.
Whoopie Pie
Choose from our daily selection.
Charcuterie Food Box
Drinks
Coffees & More
Affogato
Shots of espresso over vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream.
Americano
Espresso and water, with the option of adding flavor and cream. Available hot or iced.
Breve
Espresso shots and half & half, with your choice of adding flavor.
Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of drip coffee with steamed milk.
Calfagato
Cold brew, vanilla ice cream and sweet cream foam.
Cappuccino
Espresso and steamed milk with extra foam.
Caramel Macchiato
A layered drink with vanilla syrup, milk, shots of espresso and caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.
Chai
Chai tea and milk, topped with cinnamon powder. Available hot or iced.
Coffee
Drip coffee selection varies daily.
Coffee Box
96 oz box filled with hot coffee. Serves 8 - 10 people. Includes cups, lids, sleeves, creamer and sugar if needed.
Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee made by steeping coffee in water for 24 hours. Add cream, sugar and your flavor of choice.
Espresso Shot
An individual shot of espresso.
Flight Board
Hot Cocoa
Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.
Latte
Espresso shots and steamed milk with the option of adding your choice of flavor. Available hot or iced.
Loose Leaf Tea
Your choice of our loose leaf tea selection, in water. Available hot or iced.
London Fog
Milk, vanilla syrup and Earl Grey tea. Available hot or iced.
Mocha
Chocolate sauce mixed with espresso shots and milk. Available hot or iced.
Nitro Cold Brew
A smooth coffee with a sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.
Shaken Iced Tea or Lemonade
Shaken tea and/or lemonade with your choice of flavor.
Sparkler
Carbonated water with your choice of flavor.
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor.
Tea Latte
Steamed milk with your choice of our loose leaf tea.
White Hot Cocoa
White chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.
White Mocha
White chocolate sauce with espresso shots and milk. Available hot or iced.
Frozen Drinks
Frappe
Your choice of flavor, blended with ice and milk. Topped with whipped cream.
Frozen Chai
Chai syrup and vanilla powder, blended in ice and milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Smoothie
Your choice of frozen fruit blend, mixed with vanilla powder and milk.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Bottled Drinks
Kreider Farms Drinks
Selection of milk and juice.
Body Armor
Soda
Varying selection of bottled soda.
Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
Varying selection of Bragg ACV Drinks.
HumanKind Water
Bottled water from HumanKind.
HumanKind Tea & Lemonade
Varying selection of tea and lemonade.
Seasonal Drinks
Retail
Yeti
Merchandise
Designed By Hart
Altogether Beautiful
Retail
Stickers
Chocolate Bark
Cinnamon Pecans
Cocoa Dusted Almonds
Dark Chocolate Sea Salts
Granola
Gummy Bears
Hot Chocolate Bomb
Isle Co Soy Candle
Packaged Coffee
Packaged coffee, available ground or whole bean, in a variety of flavors.