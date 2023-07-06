  • Home
  Mill72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon - 1784 Quentin Road
Mill72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon 1784 Quentin Road

1784 Quentin Road

Lebanon, PA 17042

Food

Breakfast

Bagel

Bagel

$2.35+

Choose from our daily selection of bagels

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Egg and cheese served on your choice of bread, bagel, croissant or waffle. Add meat of your choice.

Lebanon Bologna Breakfast Sandwich

Lebanon Bologna Breakfast Sandwich

$5.35

Egg and cheese served on your choice of bread, bagel, croissant or waffle with Lebanon bologna.

Croissant

Croissant

$2.05+

A buttery, flaky pastry, toasted with your choice of butter or jelly.

Donut

Donut

$1.35+

Selection varies daily.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

A mixture of fresh fruit. Selection varies daily.

Iced Cinnamon Roll

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$2.85+Out of stock

A flaky breakfast pastry with layers of cinnamon, topped with a sweet cream cheese icing.

Muffin

Muffin

$2.85+

Selection varies daily.

Quiche

Quiche

$4.05+

Selection varies daily.

Scone

Scone

$2.35Out of stock

Selection varies daily.

Baked Oatmeal Muffin

Baked Oatmeal Muffin

$4.05

Choose from our selection of plain, chocolate chip or mixed berry muffins.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.65

Vanilla yogurt mixed with our special ingredient, layered between fresh berries and granola.

Vegan Pastries

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.85

A sweet layer cake with a cinnamon-infused flavor with a streusel topping.

Cupcake

Cupcake

$2.95

Selection varies.

Scone

Scone

$3.25

Selection varies.

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.15

American cheese toasted between your choice of multigrain or white bread. Served with chips and a gogurt.

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.15

American cheese and sliced ham toasted between your choice or multigrain or white bread. Served with chips and gogurt.

PB&J Uncrustable

PB&J Uncrustable

$5.15

A PB&J uncrustable served with chips and a gogurt.

Soup & Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.55

Romaine lettuce topped with black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, served with our homemade BBQ Ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.75

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese, seasoned grilled chicken, croutons and caesar dressing.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$10.55

A bed of spring mix layered with rows of walnuts, feta cheese, sliced apples, craisins and balsamic dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.15

Tomatoes, carrots, croutons and shredded cheddar cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of caesar, ranch, italian or honey mustard dressing.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.75

Spinach topped with fresh strawberries, feta cheese, pecans and poppyseed dressing.

That Good Salad

That Good Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and our special made lemon oil dressing.

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.10Out of stock

Selection varies daily.

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.95Out of stock

Selection varies daily.

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon BBQ

Chicken Bacon BBQ

$9.85

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, melted pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$9.15

Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce and provolone cheese on an onion roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Salad on Croissant

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$9.75

Chicken salad served on a croissant. Add lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.15

Sharp cheddar cheese melted between your choice of toasted white or multigrain bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Honey Mustard Ham & Cheese

Honey Mustard Ham & Cheese

$9.05

Sliced ham, swiss cheese and honey mustard dressing served on a pretzel roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese

Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese

$8.35

Spinach artichoke dip toasted on white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$9.75

Sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$9.75

Sliced turkey breast, cream cheese, provolone cheese, chopped lettuce, craisins and raspberry vinaigrette drizzle on a spinach wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$10.35

Ciabatta roll with sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, horseradish sauce and crispy onions. Served with chips and a pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.75

A tortilla wrap with a burger patty, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo. Served with chips and a pickle.

Glory Be Farms

Jerky

Jerky

$9.99Out of stock

Strips of pork jerky.

Hot Pork Stick

$2.49

Sweet Pork Stick

$2.49

Sweet Heat Pork Stick

$2.49

8pk Hot Pork Sticks

$17.99

8pk Sweet Heat Pork Sticks

$17.99

8pk Sweet Pork Sticks

$17.99

Pies

Apple Pie

$13.85

Fresh apples baked into a flaky pie crust with a crumb topping.

Blueberry Pie

$9.85Out of stock

Blueberries baked into a buttery crust, finished with a crumb topping.

Cherry Pie

$12.35Out of stock

Cherry compote baked in a flaky crust with a crumb topping.

Fresh Peach Pie

$15.50Out of stock

Fresh peaches baked into a buttery crust.

Peanut Butter Pie

$12.85

Peanut butter filling in a chocolate crust, topped with chopped PB cups.

Pecan Pie

$13.45Out of stock

Pecans baked into a sweet, buttery pie.

Pie Slice (PV ONLY)

$2.85Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$11.75Out of stock

Pumpkin custard filling in a flaky pie crust.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

$15.50Out of stock

Fresh strawberries in a buttery pie crust.

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$1.75+Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate and peanut butter swirled in a Rice Krispy Treat.

Cookie

Cookie

$1.45+

Choose from our selection of fresh baked cookies.

Cookies N' Cream Rice Krispie

$2.25Out of stock

Oreo cookies crushed into our rice krispy treat.

Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$3.55Out of stock

A sweet breakfast pastry with a flaky shell, filled with a whipped custard.

Cupcake

$2.15+

Choose from our daily selection.

Energy Ball

Energy Ball

$2.45

Oats, honey, peanut butter, chocolate chips, flax seeds all rolled into a ball.

French Macarons

$3.15+

Tara's Treats macarons. Selection varies daily.

Fruity Rice Krispie

$2.25Out of stock

Fruity Pebble cereal in our rice krispy.

Grandma Donna's Lemon Bar

$2.65Out of stock

A flaky, buttery crust with a lemon filling, sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Lemon Blackberry Roll

$3.35+Out of stock

Blackberry jam and vanilla icing, rolled in a lemon cake.

Peppermint Roll

$3.35+Out of stock

Chocolate cake rolled with layers of crushed peppermint and peppermint icing.

Pumpkin Roll

$3.35+Out of stock

Pumpkin cake rolled with cream cheese icing.

Pecan Bar

$2.65Out of stock

A moist, flaky crust with a pecan topping.

Peppermint Brownie

$2.45Out of stock

A moist brownie with peppermint patty choclate baked in.

Rice Krispie Treat

$2.25

Marshmallows and rice krispy cereal made into a delicious, buttery treat.

S'mores Bar

$2.65Out of stock

A graham cracker crust with a chocolate, marshmallow topping.

Tandy Cake

Tandy Cake

$2.35Out of stock

A vanilla cake base topped with a layer of peanut butter and chocolate.

Whoopie Pie

$1.50+

Choose from our daily selection.

Charcuterie Food Box

$15.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coffees & More

Affogato

Affogato

$5.95

Shots of espresso over vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream.

Americano

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso and water, with the option of adding flavor and cream. Available hot or iced.

Breve

Breve

$3.75+

Espresso shots and half & half, with your choice of adding flavor.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Your choice of drip coffee with steamed milk.

Calfagato

$6.75Out of stock

Cold brew, vanilla ice cream and sweet cream foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso and steamed milk with extra foam.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

A layered drink with vanilla syrup, milk, shots of espresso and caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.

Chai

Chai

$4.15+

Chai tea and milk, topped with cinnamon powder. Available hot or iced.

Coffee

Coffee

$1.75+

Drip coffee selection varies daily.

Coffee Box

Coffee Box

$16.00

96 oz box filled with hot coffee. Serves 8 - 10 people. Includes cups, lids, sleeves, creamer and sugar if needed.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.65+

Cold brew coffee made by steeping coffee in water for 24 hours. Add cream, sugar and your flavor of choice.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$0.90+

An individual shot of espresso.

Flight Board

$9.85
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.

Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso shots and steamed milk with the option of adding your choice of flavor. Available hot or iced.

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.95+

Your choice of our loose leaf tea selection, in water. Available hot or iced.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.65+

Milk, vanilla syrup and Earl Grey tea. Available hot or iced.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.15+

Chocolate sauce mixed with espresso shots and milk. Available hot or iced.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.60+

A smooth coffee with a sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.

Shaken Iced Tea or Lemonade

Shaken Iced Tea or Lemonade

$2.85+

Shaken tea and/or lemonade with your choice of flavor.

Sparkler

Sparkler

$3.05+

Carbonated water with your choice of flavor.

Steamer

Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$3.95+

Steamed milk with your choice of our loose leaf tea.

White Hot Cocoa

White Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

White chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.10+

White chocolate sauce with espresso shots and milk. Available hot or iced.

Frozen Drinks

Frappe

Frappe

$5.35

Your choice of flavor, blended with ice and milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Frozen Chai

Frozen Chai

$5.35

Chai syrup and vanilla powder, blended in ice and milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.50

Your choice of frozen fruit blend, mixed with vanilla powder and milk.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.35

Bottled Drinks

Kreider Farms Drinks

Kreider Farms Drinks

$2.05

Selection of milk and juice.

Body Armor

$2.35Out of stock
Soda

Soda

$2.35Out of stock

Varying selection of bottled soda.

Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

$3.50

Varying selection of Bragg ACV Drinks.

HumanKind Water

HumanKind Water

$2.10

Bottled water from HumanKind.

HumanKind Tea & Lemonade

HumanKind Tea & Lemonade

$2.59

Varying selection of tea and lemonade.

Seasonal Drinks

Honey Oatmilk Latte

Honey Oatmilk Latte

$5.10+

Honey syrup paired with our oat milk and espresso shots. Available hot or iced.

Retail

Yeti

Take a look at our selection of colors, styles and sizes.

10oz Tumbler

$30.00

14oz Mug w/ Magslider

$42.00

20oz Mug Rambler

$49.00

24oz Mug w/ Magslider

$52.00

26oz Bottle w/ Chug Lid

$55.00

Merchandise

Camper Mug

Camper Mug

$11.00

Choose from our variety of colors.

Hand Crafted Mug

$29.00

Ceramic mugs crafted by One Table Project.

Leather Patch Hat

Leather Patch Hat

$24.50

Mill 72 logo leather patch hats in a variety of colors.

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Mill 72 black Comfort Color shirt in varying sizes.

Designed By Hart

Earring

$5.00

Earring

$8.00

Earring

$10.00

Earring

$12.00

Altogether Beautiful

Earring

$15.00

Earring

$13.00

Earring

$10.00

Velvet Scrunchie

$7.00

Scrunchie

$6.00

Bracelet

$7.00

Headband

$8.00

Retail

Stickers

$2.35

Chocolate Bark

$4.95

Cinnamon Pecans

$5.95

Cocoa Dusted Almonds

$2.15

Dark Chocolate Sea Salts

$8.05

Granola

$3.05

Gummy Bears

$3.36

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.25+

Isle Co Soy Candle

$19.50
Packaged Coffee

Packaged Coffee

$9.05

Packaged coffee, available ground or whole bean, in a variety of flavors.

PureBlend Packaged Tea

$4.99

Roadside Blooms

$14.00

Stroopie

$1.75

White Chocolate Goodness

$4.75

Wilbur Buds

$5.90

Tiered Tray - Antique Finish, Round 15"

$62.00

Tiered Tray - Distressed White Rectangle 15"

$62.00

Petite Wood Bowl, Natural 10x6x3

$15.00

Charcuterie Board, Live Edge

$38.50

Charcuterie Board, Serving Board

$38.50

Acacia Rectangle Cutting Board

$26.25

Linen Fringe Pillow - Khaki Beige

$22.50

Tea Towels - Natural / Black

$18.00

White Wash Beaded Wood Lantern

$38.50

Throw Blanket - Ivory / White

$55.00

Throw Blanket - Maroon / Red

$63.00

18" Ivory Pillowcase

$26.50

18x18 Hand Woven Homestead Pillow

$35.00

18x18 Hand Woven Waki Pillow

$42.00

Hand Woven Outdoor Safe Ezra Throw

$47.25

14x22 Hand Woven Outdoor Gavina Pillow

$24.85

18x18 Hand Woven Outdoor Gavina Pillow

$40.25

Gold Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set - 4 Spoons

$24.00

Glass Kitchen Storage Tank - 350ml

$17.50

Glass Kitchen Storage Tank - 650ml

$19.50

Glass Kitchen Storage Tank - 950ml

$21.50

Glass Kitchen Storage Tank - 1250ml

$24.00

Glass Kitchen Storage Tank - 1550ml

$26.75

Kitchen Crock Utensil Holder

$32.50

Mini Oval Dough Bowl 6x9 - White

$15.00

Handmade Pottery Serving Bowl - White

$59.50

Handmade Pottery Serving Bowl - Cream

$59.50

Handmade Pottery Serving Bowl - Black

$59.50

Handmade Pottery Serving Bowl - Gray

$59.50

Waffle Soft Blanket - Sand

$69.50

Waffle Soft Blanket - Charcoal

$69.50

Natural Wood Photo Frame - 5x7

$8.50

Natural Wood Phot Frame - 4x6

$7.00

Sugar and Creamer - Set of 2

$26.25

Optic Orb Vase

$7.65

Coaster Set of 4

$11.50

Small Pitcher

$38.50

Ripple Water Glass

$19.25

Large Pitcher

$42.00

Peace for the Anxious Heart

$17.50

Stand Firm - Armor of God Study

$17.50Out of stock

Praying Scripture for Marriage Journal

$21.00

Scripture for Anxiety Journal

$21.00

Never Alone - Depression Study

$17.50

The Promises of God

$33.25

Crosses Bible Tabs

$8.75

The Bible Handbook

$42.00

Gratitude Journal

$21.00

Kenra Canisters

$55.25

Nami Deco Ball

$14.50

Zetta Utensil Caddy

$32.50

Genevieve Strip Tea Towel

$17.50

Mallory Deco Balls with Bag

$22.00

Auden Canisters with Tray

$52.50

Maryjane Pitcher Vase - Large

$39.50

Clement Round Board - Large

$40.25

Stoneware Mini Bowl

$34.95

Carafe - Aspen

$65.75

6" Pie Dish

$52.50

Wood Bead Garland / White Cotton Bakers Twine

$14.95

Farmhouse Riser

$22.75

Brinley Necklace

$26.25

Crossbody Belt Fanny Pack - Light Camel

$43.00

Crossbody Belt Fanny Pack - Black

$43.00

Mtl. Tray

$29.75

Wicker Tray Large

$39.99

18x18 Faux Leather Throw Pillow - Quad Stitch

$26.00

Marble Wood Coasters - Set of 4

$28.00

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl - 10qt

$15.95

Stainless Steel Handle Colander - 8qt

$11.50

4 Compartment Bamboo Caddy with Handle - Medium

$21.90

90" Boho Bead Garland - WhiteWash

$17.50

90" Boho Bead Garland - Natural

$17.50

Pleated Small Glass Bud Vase - Clear

$7.00

Pleated Glass Bud Vase - Large

$9.00

Palm Medallion Bread Basket

$19.25

Natual Hemp Washcloth

$14.00

12" Cylinder Basket

$21.00

Square Handle Basket

$25.45

Small Grass Basket Bowl

$5.25

10" Cylinder Basket

$19.25

Ivory Cotton Tea Towels - Set of 2

$25.45

18" Silver Minimalist Bar Necklace - Mustard Seed

$37.80Out of stock

18" Demi Lune Mustard Seed Necklace

$33.60

Phase Earrings

$65.55

Slim Bar Mustard Seed Earring

$33.60

40x18 Hand Towel - Grey

$5.50

Open Weave Basket with Handles - Set of 3

$140.00

Rounded-Edges Squared Mantel Clock

$17.50

Circular Mantel Clock

$21.95