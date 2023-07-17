Lunch

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried tortilla chips, house made salsa

Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Dip

$12.00

Spinach and sun -dried tomatoes in a cheesy cream sauce, served with chips

Clubhouse Fries

$8.00

Daily's Bacon, KR sauce, scallions

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel sticks with queso

Street Corn Tots

$14.00

Spiced corn, queso fresca, sambal mayo, scallions

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Honey - chili buffalo sauce, toasted sourdough, ranch, celery, carrots

Salads

Garden Salad

$12.00

Summer Berry Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Daily's bacon, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, chicken, bleu cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt and pepper

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, sourdough croutons, Caesar dressing

Soup

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Lunch

Smoked Turkey Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

Mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, balsamic glaze, balsamic dressing, ciabatta bun

Double Eagle Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled buffalo chicken breast, bleu cheese, LTO, house - made ranch, brioche bun

Turkey Hoagie

$14.00

Provolone, LTO, pesto mayo, Italian herbs

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, Daily's Bacon, cheddar cheese, brioche bun, dressed in ranch

BLT Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, avocado dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, crispy or grilled chicken

Broncs Burger

$15.00

Smashed beef, cheddar cheese, pickles, LTO, KR sauce, brioche bun

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Smashed beef, onion strings, Daily's bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, and bbq sauce

Fireball Burger

$17.00

Smashed beef, serrano peppers, LTO, jalapeno lime aioli

Frenchtown Dip

$17.00

Shaved tender roast beef, provolone, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, au jus, hoagie roll

Hot Dog

$9.00

1/4 pound all beef hot dog

Just the Dog

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Tiramisu

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cast Iron Cookie

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Big Dipper Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Soup

$3.00

Caesar Salad

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Seasoned Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Just a burger

$2.00

Add on

Add Avo

$2.00

Add bacon

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Egg

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Hot Dog

$9.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Dinner

Meals

Blackened Prawn-Wrapped Anidoullie

$20.00

Blackened Prawn-Wrapped Anidoullie

Crispy Pork Cutlets

$16.00

Topped with a hunter mushroom gravy and seasonal vegetadies

Dinner Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar and provolone. Buffalo crispy or grilled chicken +$3 Jalepenos + $3 Chicken Baked jalepeno poppers + $3. Comes with a dinner roll, no side.

Mill Creek Meatloaf

$17.00

Brown gravy and seasonal vegetables

Prime Rib Dinner

$29.00

Sirloin Steak Medallions

$22.00

Sirloin Steak Medallions

Tuscan Chicken

$18.00

Garlic, cream sauce with spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, garnished with pesto and parmesan

Drink Menu

6 Pack Beer

Blue Moon 6 PK

$14.00

Bud Light 6 PK

$14.00

Budweiser 6 PK

$14.00

Busch 6 PK

$14.00

Busch Light 6 PK

$14.00

Cold Smoke 6 PK

$16.00

Coors Banquet 6 PK

$14.00

Coors Light 6 PK

$14.00

Corona 6 PK

$14.00

Juicy Obsession 6 PK

$16.00

Mich Ultra 6 PK

$14.00

Miller Lite 6 PK

$14.00

Miners Gold 6 PK

$16.00

Moose Drool 6 PK

$16.00

Heineken N/A 6 PK

$14.00

Octoberfest 6 PK

$12.00

Odouls 6 PK

$14.00

Otter Water 6 PK

$20.00

Paloma 6 PK

$20.00

Scepter 6 PK

$16.00

Strange Haze 6 PK

$16.00

Summer Honey 6 PK

$16.00

Tecate 6 PK

Out of stock

WaterWorks Citrus Cowboy 6 PK

$16.00

WaterWorks Mountain Berry 6 PK

$16.00

WaterWorks Tropical 6 PK

$16.00

Twisted Tea

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$20.00

Huckleberry Vodka Spritz

$20.00

Long Island

$20.00

Pina Colada

$20.00

White Russian

$20.00

Farmer Cider

$14.00

Lucent Blond

$26.00

Radiant Aura

$26.00

White Noise

$26.00

Pearfection Cider

$16.00

WhiteClaw Black Cherry

$14.00

Soda

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer can

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Oj

$2.50

Pitcher of Soda

$10.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50