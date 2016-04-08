Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mill Creek Tavern
3874 West River Drive Northeast

3874 West River Drive Northeast

Comstock Park, MI 49321

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips n' Dip

$6.00

Queso Nachos

$14.00

Scott's Tots

$11.50

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Boneless Bites

$10.00

Deep Fries Fungi

$11.00

Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Onion Rings 1 Lb

$12.00

Soup and Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Cabbage Cup

$3.00+

Cabbage Bowl

$5.00

White Chicken Chili Bowl

$5.00

White Chicken Chili Cup

$3.00

Handhelds

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Reuben

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Mill Creek Club

$13.00

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Steak and Onion Sandwich

$14.00

Philly

$14.00

Pot Roast Hoagie

$14.00

Burgh-ers

The Burgh

$10.00

Hot Bacon Bleu

$13.00

Bacon Jam

$12.00

Olive Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$13.00

Jalapeno Popper

$12.00

Patty Mac

$12.00

Meat N' Cheese

$15.00

Black Bean

$10.00

Entrees

Perch

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Beef Wet Burrito

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Buffet

$20.00

Pot Roast Dinner

$16.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burgh & Fries

$6.99

Kid's 2pc Chicken Tender

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Chips and Queso

$6.99

Sides

Fries

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side of Lattice Chips

$2.00

2oz Chip Dip

$1.00

4oz Chip Dip

$2.00

Side Queso

$1.50

Au Jus

$1.50

Side Of Salsa

$2.00

White Chicken Chili

Cabbage

Ranch 2oz

$0.25

Specials

1\2 Chicken Salad W/Soup

$11.00

Extra Taco

$2.00Out of stock

Beef Taco Salad

$12.00Out of stock

1\2 Cali Club With Soup

$10.99

1\2 Mill Creek With Soup

$10.99

Deep Fried Mushroom

$10.00Out of stock

1\2 Bacon Grilled Cheese With Soup

$10.99

Chx Salad Spicy

$10.99Out of stock

1\2 Ham And Swiss with Soup

$10.99

Chicken Egg Roll

$11.99Out of stock

Pasta Special

$9.99Out of stock

Smoked Loaded Chops

$15.99Out of stock

Salmon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Low Country Boil

$130.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Polish Combo Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Po!ish Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

Moz Stix

$8.99

Mill Creek Breakfast Sammy

Spirits

Well Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Mandarin

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.25

Ketel One

$7.00

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli Oranj

$5.00

Stoli Raspberry

$5.00

Uv Cherry

$4.00

Three Olives Cherry

$5.00

Three Olives Grape

$5.00

Three Olives Loopy

$5.00

Tito's

$5.00

UV Blue

$4.00

Pink Whitney

$4.00

Stoli Straw

$5.00

Ciroc Pomegranate

$4.50

Ketel One Cucumber And Mint

$5.00

Stoli Blueberry

$5.00

American

$5.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$4.50

Ketel One Peach And Orange

$5.00

Three Olives Rose

$5.00

Ciroc Apple

$4.50

Firefly Sweet Tea

$4.50

Smirnoff Kissed Carame!

$4.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Castillo

$3.50

Malibu

$5.00

Meyers

$6.00

Bacardi Coconut

$4.50

Bacardi Pineapple

$4.50

Bacardi Dragonberry

$4.50

Cruzan

$4.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Canadian Club

$5.00

Canadian Mist

$4.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$5.50

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Black Velvet

$3.50

Jack Honey

$5.50

Jack Fire

$5.50

Skrewball

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Elija Craig 18

$60.00

Blanton's

$23.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Blackened

$22.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Makers mark

$6.50

Watershed

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Jim Beam Black

$5.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$4.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

1800 Silver

$6.00

Casamigos Silver

$9.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Patron Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Scotch

$3.50

Dewars

$6.50

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Well Brandy

$3.50

Apple Schnapps

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$4.00

Chambord

$5.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Irish Cream

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Melon Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.75

Rumple

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Amaretto

$4.00

Well Blackberry Brandy

$3.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Creme Of Banana

$4.50

Raspberry Pucker

$4.50

Coffee Liquor

$4.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

Grape Pucker

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.00+

Miller Lite

$3.00+

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.50+

Founders All Day IPA

$5.50+

Perrin Black

$5.50+

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$5.50+

Strongbow

$5.50+

Cabin Fever

$6.00

Grand Armory Nutter Your Business

$5.75+

Mango Cart

$6.00+

Winter Lager

$5.50+

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Cookies And Cream

$6.00+

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.75

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.75

Guinness

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Labatt Blue Light

$3.50

Mic Ultra

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$2.75

Miller Lite

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

PBR

$2.75

Heineken

$3.50

Killians

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

White Zin

$5.50

Korbel Champagne Split

$6.00

Sangria

$6.50

Shots

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Baby Beer

$4.75

Green Tea

$5.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Astro Pop

$5.00

Fruit Loops

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Bazooka Joe

$6.00

Johnny Vgas

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$5.50

Miami Dolphins

$1.00

Lions

$1.00

Cocktails

Rum Punch

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$5.75

Mimosa

$5.00

Orange Crush

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

White Russian

$5.50

Margarita

$6.50

Mule

$5.50

Sangria

$6.50

Blue Creek

$5.00

Cherry Lou

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Dirty Arnold Palmer

$4.00

The Flamingo

$6.00

Cucumber Mint Mule

$7.00

Housemade Sangria

$7.00

Apple Smash

$5.00

Coconut Rum Punch

$6.00

Rose Spritz

$5.00

Panther Power

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Water

Soda Water

NA Bloody Mary

$3.00

Pitcher Of Pop

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Canned Drinks

Crane's Cider Apple

$7.00

Crane's Cider Apple Blueberry

$6.50

Crane's Cider Apple Cherry

$7.00

High Noon GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

High Noon PEACH

$5.00

Hignoon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon PINEAPPLE

$5.00

Guinness

$5.50

Long Drink Citrus

$4.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$4.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Claws

$7.00

All Day IPA

$5.50

Perrin Black

$5.50

VooDoo Ranger Juicy IPA

$5.50

Cocktails

Well

$5.00

Call

$7.00

Mule

$8.00

Marg

$8.00

Vod Redbull

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3874 West River Drive Northeast, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Directions

