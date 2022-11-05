Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Mill Creek Tavern

828 Reviews

$$

275 BAYVILLE AVE

Bayville, NY 11709

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
10oz Prime Angus Burger
Pretzel Baked Brie

Starters

Angus Cheeseburger Sliders

Angus Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.95

Bacon, cheddar, potato buns

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls

$12.95

Vermont cheddar, bleu cheese, scallions, hot sauce

Burrata Mozzarella

Burrata Mozzarella

$15.95

Creamy mozzarella, balsamic reduction, basil infused olive oil, grape tomatoes

Chili Pop Shrimp

Chili Pop Shrimp

$16.95

Baby shrimp, sweet Thai chili sauce

Little Neck Clams Oreganata

Little Neck Clams Oreganata

$12.95

Roasted garlic, white wine, olive oil, parmesan bread crumbs

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.95
3 Cheese Spinach Fondue

3 Cheese Spinach Fondue

$13.95

Tri-color tortilla chips

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$9.95
Tuscan Calamari

Tuscan Calamari

$16.95

Fried calamari, marinara, lemon, horseradish aioli

Potato & Cheese Pierogies

Potato & Cheese Pierogies

$11.95

Bacon brown butter, chive sour cream

Skillet Meatballs

Skillet Meatballs

$12.95

Homemade Meatballs, Melted Mozzarella, Pomodoro

Pretzel Baked Brie

Pretzel Baked Brie

$9.95

Brown Sugar and Fig Jam

Spicy Ahi Tuna Martini

Spicy Ahi Tuna Martini

$16.95

Ahi tuna, mango salsa, spicy mayo, crispy wonton

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, celery

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$12.95

crispy cauliflower, Kung Pao sauce, scallions

Tavern Mussel Pots

Mussel Fra Diavlo

Mussel Fra Diavlo

$17.95

Spicy pomodoro

Mussel Au Vin Blanc

Mussel Au Vin Blanc

$17.95

White wine, fresh herb lemon garlic, olive oil

Mussel Provencale

Mussel Provencale

$17.95

Tomatoes, garlic, onions, white wine, butter

Mussel Casino

Mussel Casino

$17.95

Shallots, garlic, red peppers, bacon, white wine

Salads

Tavern Market Salad

Tavern Market Salad

$12.95

Baby greens, garden vegetables, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan crouton

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, red onion, chopped tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Country Salad

Country Salad

$13.95

Baby field greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, Maytag bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$22.95

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cucumber, Maytag bleu, cheddar, sliced egg, avocado, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

Handhelds

10oz Prime Angus Burger

10oz Prime Angus Burger

$17.95

GRILLED 10oz PRIME ANGUS BURGER

Plant Based Beyond Burger

Plant Based Beyond Burger

$18.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Lettuce, tomato, special sauce

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.95

Apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$23.95

Toasted garlic roll, mushrooms, sautéed onions, melted mozzarella, horseradish mayo

Grilled Baja Fish Tacos

Grilled Baja Fish Tacos

$16.95

BAJA FISH TACOS (grilled or blackened) shaved cabbage, mango salsa, avocado, cilantro lime crema

Blackened Baja Fish Tacos

Blackened Baja Fish Tacos

$16.95

(grilled or blackened) shaved cabbage, mango salsa, avocado, cilantro lime crema

Grilled Shrimp BLT Wrap

Grilled Shrimp BLT Wrap

$18.95

(grilled or blackened) shaved cabbage, mango salsa, avocado, cilantro lime crema

BBQ Tempeh Tacos

BBQ Tempeh Tacos

$16.95Out of stock

avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce, corn tortilla

Steaks / Chops

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$37.95

Choice of Side

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$46.95

Choice of Side

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$48.95

Choice of Side

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$32.95

Choice of Side

Noodles

Angel Hair & Chicken

Angel Hair & Chicken

$22.95

Spinach, diced tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic white wine

Homemade Mac & Cheese

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$17.95

Cheddar cheese, American cheese, fresh cream

Linguine Clam Sauce

Linguine Clam Sauce

$22.95

Whole littleneck & fresh chopped clams, red or white

Linguini & Meatballs

Linguini & Meatballs

$19.95

Homemade meatballs, pomodoro, parmesan

Linguine Seafood

Linguine Seafood

$29.95

Jumbo shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, white wine- garlic- olive oil or fra diavlo

Pea Ravioli

$24.95

(VEGAN) mushrooms, spinach, grape tomatoes, shallots, white wine, olive oil, fresh herbs

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$20.95

Pomodoro, fresh cream, vodka, parmesan, crushed red pepper

Rigatoni & Blackened Skirt Steak

Rigatoni & Blackened Skirt Steak

$28.95

Gorgonzola, spinach, porcini mushroom-sage cream sauce

Three Cheese Ravioli

Three Cheese Ravioli

$22.95

Melted mozzarella, basil pomodoro

Zucchini Linguini

Zucchini Linguini

$18.95

(VEGAN) Roasted tomato-white wine-garlic broth

Zucchini Linguini Shrimp

Zucchini Linguini Shrimp

$28.95

Roasted tomato-white wine-garlic broth

Linguini Bolagnese

$23.95

Mains

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$18.95+

Choice of Side

Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$23.95

Choice of Side

Chicken Francaise

Chicken Francaise

$25.95

Choice of Side

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.95

Choice of Side

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$25.95

Mushroom gravy, Choice of Side

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

EGGPLANT PARMESAN Basil pomodoro, Choice of Side

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$23.95

Choice of Side

Stone Mustard Grilled Salmon

Stone Mustard Grilled Salmon

$27.95

Choice of Side

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$29.95

Choice of Side

Jumbo Shrimp Francaise

Jumbo Shrimp Francaise

$29.95

Choice of Side

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$29.95

Choice of Side

Lemon Sole Francaise

Lemon Sole Francaise

$26.95

Choice of Side

MCT Meatloaf

MCT Meatloaf

$23.95

Choice of Side

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$33.95

Choice of Side

Sesame Crusted Tuna

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$29.95

Choice of Side

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$24.95

Choice of Side

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$28.95

Choice of Side

House Specialities

Country Chicken Pot Pie

Country Chicken Pot Pie

$24.95

Roasted chicken breast, carrots, peas, potatoes, fresh sage béchamel sauce, puff pastry crust

Chicken & Granny Smith Apples

Chicken & Granny Smith Apples

$26.95

Roasted sweet potatoes, candied walnuts, Hudson Valley cider riesling sauce

Eggplant & Ravioli Vodka

Eggplant & Ravioli Vodka

$19.95
Sauerbraten Short Ribs

Sauerbraten Short Ribs

$31.95

Mustard herb späetzle, braised red cabbage

Sauteed Chicken

Sauteed Chicken

$26.95

Diced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, toasted pine nuts, lemon scampi olive oil, parmesan roasted potatoes

Scallop Risotto

Scallop Risotto

$35.95

Shrimp risotto, shaved grana, lobster cream

Sole Oreganata

Sole Oreganata

$29.95

Jumbo shrimp, mussels, tomatoes, sautéed spinach, roasted garlic-lemon-olive oil, angel hair

Shepards Pie

Shepards Pie

$24.95

ground beef, carrots, peas, fresh herb jus, mashed potato crust

Roasted Cauliflower Steak

Roasted Cauliflower Steak

$19.95

(VEGAN) chimichurri sauce, sautéed vegetables, roasted potatoes

Murray's Organic Roasted Half Chicken

Murray's Organic Roasted Half Chicken

$26.95

sauteed spinach, mashed potatoes, natural chicken jus GF

Double Pork Chop SP

Double Pork Chop SP

$33.95

pancetta, broccoli rabe, cherry peppers, roasted potatoes, pan jus

Specials

Crab Cakes

$16.95

Lump Crab Cakes served with Old Bay rémoulade

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.95

pulled pork, coleslaw on a potato bun

Pork Schnitzel

$29.95

potato croquette, burnt broccoli, rosemary port wine demi-glaze

Pan Seared Lamb Chop

$47.95

gruyere cheese, german potato salad, mushroom gravy

Crab Meat Crusted Salmon

$35.95

parmesan risotto, white wine beurre blanc, sautéed mixed vegetables

Harvest Salad

$15.95

baby arugula, candy stripe beets, goat cheese, crispy onions, maple & stone mustard vinaigrette

Pumpkin Bread

$10.95

autumn ice cream, whipped cream, caramel

Carrot Cake

$10.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Homemade - brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, M&Ms, Hershey’s chocolate syrup

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$10.00
Oreo Mousse Pie

Oreo Mousse Pie

$10.00
Warm Apple Crisp

Warm Apple Crisp

$10.00

Sides

Creamed Spinach

$7.95

Sautéed Spinach

$7.95

Steamed Spinach

$7.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.95

Steamed Broccoli

$7.95

Spaetzle

$7.95

Sautéed Veg

$7.95

Steamed Veg

$7.95

Fries

$7.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Mashed Potato

$7.95

Baked Potato

$7.95

Roasted Potato

$7.95

Pasta

$7.95

Risotto

$7.95

Rice

$7.95

Coleslaw

$7.95

Red Cabbage

$7.95
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Long Island's most popular neighborhood restaurants, Mill Creek Tavern serves seasonal robustly flavored, American cuisine in a relaxed setting of casual elegance. We offer a full dinner menu with daily specials in the dining room and the bar. Behind the bar, an outstanding wine list, local micro-brews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails are offered. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. Mill Creek Tavern is known for welcoming guests with excellent value and warm hospitality. We also have an off-premise catering division called Mill Creek Catering & Events. From pig roasts and lobster bakes to formal weddings. We look forward to seeing you soon. Cheers - Rich

275 BAYVILLE AVE, Bayville, NY 11709

