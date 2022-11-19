Main picView gallery

Millstream 114 Mill Hill Rd

114 Mill Hill Rd

Woodstock, NY 12498

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Classic Tavern with elevated dining in the heart of Woodstock at the Woodstock Golf Club.

114 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock, NY 12498

