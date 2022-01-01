Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mill Street Bistro 135 W. Mill Street

review star

No reviews yet

135 W. Mill Street

Bayfield, CO 81122

Order Again

Wine

Ammunition Cab Sauv

$11.00+

Annabella Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Archer Roose Bubbly

$7.50

Badgerhound Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Butternut Cab Sauv

$7.00+

House Red

$5.50

House White

$5.50

Klinckerbrick Zin

$9.00+

Matchbook Chardonnay

$9.00+

Guinigi Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Santa Julia Malbec

$7.00+

Beer

Ace Joker Cider

$5.00

Athletic All Out Dark Ale N/A

$5.00

Athletic Upside Dawn N/A

$5.00

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

Einstok Toasted Porter

$5.00

Elevation Pilsner

$5.00

Epic Los Locos

$5.00

Grand Teton Amber

$5.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Outlaw Lager

$5.00

Shorts Huma Lupa Licious IPA

$5.00

Ska Hazy IPA

$5.00

Telluride Face Down Brown

$5.00

Liquor

Aloe Gin Fizz

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Citrus Drop

$2.00

Citrus Spice

$9.00

Colorado Fly

$10.00

Colorado Sunset

$10.00

Dirty Chai

$9.00

G & G

$10.00

Hatch Green Chili Margarita

$3.00

Horsefeather

$2.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$8.00

Island Punch

$9.00

Jennie On The Block

$2.00

Loretta's Punch

$10.00

Lumberjack

$2.00

Margarita

$2.00

Martini Gin

$3.00

Martini Vodka

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$2.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Pink Nova

$3.00

Rockhopper For President

$10.00

Ruby Floozy

$10.00

Run Run Swizzle

$10.00

Velvet Mittens

$3.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

39 North Gin

$7.00

Gilliams

$8.50

Rockhopper

$8.00

Strathmill

$12.00

Inchgower

$12.00

Blanco

$7.00

Reposado

$8.50

Mezcal

$8.00

Deep Eddie

$6.00

39 North Vodka

$7.50

Ammunition

$8.00

4 Roses

$6.00

Rod and Hammer's Rye

$9.00

N/A

Coffee

$3.00

Cola

$3.50

Gingerbeer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Soda

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Appetizers

Poutine

$12.95

Smoked Salmon

$13.95

Sliders

$13.95

Soup/Salads

Bistro Arugula Petite

$6.95

Bistro Arugula Full

$10.95

Cranberry Gorgonzola Petite

$6.95

Cranberry Gorgonzola Full

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Mac & Chix

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mill Street Bistro is dedicated to providing farm-to-table cuisine with healthy portions and local ingredients. Stop by after work to enjoy a glass of wine, craft beer or cocktail during Happy Hour. Join us for a meal to celebrate a special occasion, or bring the whole family!

Location

135 W. Mill Street, Bayfield, CO 81122

Directions

Gallery
Mill Street Bistro image
Mill Street Bistro image
Mill Street Bistro image

