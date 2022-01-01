Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

Mill Town Smokehouse 834 Westlake Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

834 Westlake Avenue

Morton, WA 98356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZER

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

with sour cream and salsa

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$11.99

Nachos

$9.99

with cheese, black olives, jalapenos, salsa, scallions and sour cream

Cup Chili

$6.99

House Salad

$9.99

Loaded Chili Bake Potato

$6.99

BURGERS & SAMMIES

MILL TOWN SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$14.99

with Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork served with Potato Salad

BACON BURGER

$13.99

with Pepper jack cheese & dressed with BBQ Sauce

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$14.99

with Onions & Cheddar served with Potato Salad

PIZZA

ALOHA HAWAIIAN

$15.99

CANADIAN BACON, PINEAPPLE, DICED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS

CAULIFLOWER ALOHA HAWAIIAN

$13.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

CAULIFLOWER CHEESE PIZZA

$9.99

MILL TOWN DELUXE

$15.99

Roni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, portobello, Mozzarella

CAULIFLOWER MILL TOWN DELUX

$13.99

SMOKED CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.99

PULLED CHICKEN, BACON, DICED ONIONS, TOMATOES AND A CREAMY RANCH SAUCE

CAULIFLOWER CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.99

MILL TOWN SPECIAL

$16.99

BBQ Pulled pork, bacon, jalapeño, red onions, tomatoes, white BBQ

CAULIFLOWER MILL TOWN SPECIAL

$14.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.78

CAULIFLOWER PEPPERONI PIZZA

$11.78

ENTREE

BABY BACK RIBS 1/2 RACK

$18.99

Served with 2 sides

BABY BACK RIBS FULL RACK

$29.99

1/2LB BBQ PULLED PORK

$19.99

Served with 2 sides

1/2 BEEF BRISKET

$24.99

Served with 2 sides

SMOKED 1/4 CHICKEN

$13.99

SMOKED 1/2 CHICKEN

$24.99

SM/LG COMBOS

SM Combo

$22.99

LG Combo

$31.99

SIDES

SIDE BAKED BEANS

$3.99

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.99

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$3.99

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$3.99

SIDE SEASONAL FRUIT

$3.99

Seasonal

KIDS

KIDS BBQ CHICKEN SLIDERS

$7.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.99

K-FOUNTAIN DRINK

DESSERT

The Smokehouse Skillet Cookie

$7.99

SPECIALS

2$ sliders

$2.00

2$ cheese pizza

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mill Town Smokehouse is a 12,000 square foot dining, entertainment, and event experience featuring premium house-smoked BBQ and scratch-made sides, appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and desserts. The venue includes a full-service craft beer bar featuring house specialty cocktails and a carefully selected bourbon and whiskey list. The venue, offering bowling and entertainment also features 12 regulation 10-pin bowling lanes and an expansive patio overlooking the scenic Cascade Foothills. It is equipped with fire pits, patio seating, and interactive Yard games including horseshoes, bocce, Cornhole, ladder toss, putter ball. Dine-in, take out, book your next event, let us cater, or just come sit at the bar and restaurant to enjoy the amazing food, drinks, and energy at your Mill Town Smokehouse. MILLTOWNLANES.COM

Location

834 Westlake Avenue, Morton, WA 98356

Directions

Gallery
Mill Town Smokehouse image
Mill Town Smokehouse image
Mill Town Smokehouse image
Map
More near Morton
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston