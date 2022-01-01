Mill Town Smokehouse 834 Westlake Avenue

Restaurant info

Mill Town Smokehouse is a 12,000 square foot dining, entertainment, and event experience featuring premium house-smoked BBQ and scratch-made sides, appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and desserts. The venue includes a full-service craft beer bar featuring house specialty cocktails and a carefully selected bourbon and whiskey list. The venue, offering bowling and entertainment also features 12 regulation 10-pin bowling lanes and an expansive patio overlooking the scenic Cascade Foothills. It is equipped with fire pits, patio seating, and interactive Yard games including horseshoes, bocce, Cornhole, ladder toss, putter ball. Dine-in, take out, book your next event, let us cater, or just come sit at the bar and restaurant to enjoy the amazing food, drinks, and energy at your Mill Town Smokehouse. MILLTOWNLANES.COM