Mill 72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Manheim
45 North Main Street
Manheim, PA 17545
Featured Items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Egg and cheese served on your choice of bread, bagel, croissant or waffle. Add meat of your choice.$4.95
LATTE
Espresso shots and steamed milk with the option of adding your choice of flavor. Available hot or iced.$3.85
CARAMEL MACCHIATO
A layered drink with vanilla syrup, milk, shots of espresso and caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.$4.85
FOOD
BREAKFAST
FRUIT CUP
A mixture of fresh fruit. Selection varies daily.$4.00
SCONE
Selection varies daily.$2.35
YOGURT PARFAIT
Vanilla yogurt mixed with our special ingredient, layered between fresh berries and granola.$5.85OUT OF STOCK
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Egg and cheese served on your choice of bread, bagel, croissant or waffle. Add meat of your choice.$4.95
BAGEL
Choose from our daily selection of bagels$2.35
BAKED OATMEAL MUFFIN
Choose from our selection of plain, chocolate chip or mixed berry muffins.$4.05
QUICHE
DANISH$3.05
MILL TART$4.05
EGG BITE
STUFFED DONUT$2.55OUT OF STOCK
Duane's favorite coffee cake$3.15
SINGLE BAKED OATMEAL$4.45
SINGLE CROISSANT
SINGLE ICED CINNAMON ROLLOUT OF STOCK
SINGLE MUFFIN
KIDS MEAL
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
American cheese toasted between your choice of multigrain or white bread. Served with chips and a gogurt.$5.15
KIDS HOT HAM & CHEESE
American cheese and sliced ham toasted between your choice or multigrain or white bread. Served with chips and gogurt.$5.15
KIDS PB&J UNCRUSTABLE
A PB&J uncrustable served with chips and a gogurt.$5.15
SOUP AND SALAD
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, served with our homemade BBQ Ranch dressing.$11.55
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese, seasoned grilled chicken, croutons and caesar dressing.$9.95
HARVEST SALAD
A bed of spring mix layered with rows of walnuts, feta cheese, sliced apples, craisins and balsamic dressing.$11.15
HOUSE SALAD
Tomatoes, carrots, croutons and shredded cheddar cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of caesar, ranch, italian or honey mustard dressing.$7.15
THAT GOOD SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and our special made lemon oil dressing.$9.45
FALL SALAD$11.15OUT OF STOCK
SANDWICHES
CHICKEN BACON BBQ
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, melted pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel roll. Served with chips and a pickle.$10.05
CHICKEN SALAD ON CROISSANT
Chicken salad served on a croissant. Add lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.$10.25OUT OF STOCK
GRILLED CHEESE
Sharp cheddar cheese melted between your choice of toasted white or multigrain bread. Served with chips and a pickle.$6.15
HONEY MUSTARD HAM & CHEESE
Sliced ham, swiss cheese and honey mustard dressing served on a pretzel roll. Served with chips and a pickle.$9.55
SPINACH DIP GRILLED CHEESE
Spinach artichoke dip toasted on white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.$8.35
TURKEY BLT
Sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.$9.95
TURKEY CRANBERRY WRAP
Sliced turkey breast, cream cheese, provolone cheese, chopped lettuce, craisins and raspberry vinaigrette drizzle on a spinach wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.$9.90
GLORY BE FARMS
SWEET TREATS
RICE KRISPIE TREAT
Crunchy, gooey bars with multiple flavor options.$2.25
COOKIE
Choose from our selection of fresh baked cookies.$1.45
CREAM PUFF
A sweet breakfast pastry with a flaky shell, filled with a whipped custard.$3.55OUT OF STOCK
CUPCAKE
Choose from our daily selection.$2.15
ENERGY BALL
Oats, honey, peanut butter, chocolate chips, flax seeds all rolled into a ball.$2.45
FRENCH MACARON
Tara's Treats macarons. Selection varies daily.$3.29
WHOOPIE PIE
Choose from our daily selection.$2.55
PUMPKIN WHOOPIE PIE$2.95OUT OF STOCK
Mini Cheesecake$2.35OUT OF STOCK
S'mores Bar
A graham cracker crust with a chocolate, marshmallow topping.$3.35OUT OF STOCK
CHRISTMAS 3 DOZEN COOKIE TRAY$26.50OUT OF STOCK
BROWNIE$2.45
4th of July Whoopie Pie$2.00OUT OF STOCK
FREE FROM KITCHEN
GF/DF DOUBLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE$5.00OUT OF STOCK
GF NEW YORK CRUMB CAKE$5.00OUT OF STOCK
GF OATMEAL CREAM PIE$5.00
GF FRUIT AND CHEESE DANISH$5.00OUT OF STOCK
GF LEMON POPPY CAKE$4.00OUT OF STOCK
GF CINNAMON DONUT BITES$5.00OUT OF STOCK
GF CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$5.00OUT OF STOCK
GF SCONE$4.00OUT OF STOCK
GF CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE BAR$5.00OUT OF STOCK
GF/DF BLUEBERRY MEGA MUFFIN$5.00OUT OF STOCK
GF CINNAMON ROLL$6.00
GF CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.00OUT OF STOCK
VEGAN PIE BAR$5.50OUT OF STOCK
DRINKS
SEASONAL DRINKS
COFFEE AND MORE
AFFOGATO
Shots of espresso over vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream.$7.10
AMERICANO
Espresso and water, with the option of adding flavor and cream. Available hot or iced.$3.05
BREVE
Espresso shots and half & half, with your choice of adding flavor.$0
CAFE AU LAIT
Your choice of drip coffee with steamed milk.$3.00
CALFAGATO
Cold brew, vanilla ice cream and sweet cream foam.$6.75
CAPPUCCINO
Espresso and steamed milk with extra foam.$3.85
CARAMEL MACCHIATO
A layered drink with vanilla syrup, milk, shots of espresso and caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.$4.85
CHAI
Chai tea and milk, topped with cinnamon powder. Available hot or iced.$4.30
COFFEE
Drip coffee selection varies daily.$2.00
COFFEE BOX
96 oz box filled with hot coffee. Serves 8 - 10 people. Includes cups, lids, sleeves, creamer and sugar if needed.$16.00
COLD BREW
Cold brew coffee made by steeping coffee in water for 24 hours. Add cream, sugar and your flavor of choice.$3.80
ESPRESSO SHOT
An individual shot of espresso.$0.90
HOT COCOA
Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.$3.85
LATTE
Espresso shots and steamed milk with the option of adding your choice of flavor. Available hot or iced.$3.85
LOOSE LEAF TEA
Your choice of our loose leaf tea selection, in water. Available hot or iced.$3.00
LONDON FOG
Milk, vanilla syrup and Earl Grey tea. Available hot or iced.$3.75
MOCHA
Chocolate sauce mixed with espresso shots and milk. Available hot or iced.$4.25
NITRO COLD BREW
A smooth coffee with a sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.$4.70
SHAKEN ICED TEA OR LEMONADE
Shaken tea and/or lemonade with your choice of flavor.$2.95
SPARKLER
Carbonated water with your choice of flavor.$3.10
STEAMER
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor.$3.05
TEA LATTE
Steamed milk with your choice of our loose leaf tea.$4.00
WHITE HOT COCOA
White chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.$3.85
WHITE MOCHA
White chocolate sauce with espresso shots and milk. Available hot or iced.$4.25
MATCHA$4.45
FROZEN DRINKS
FRAPPE
Your choice of flavor, blended with ice and milk. Topped with whipped cream.$5.55
FROZEN CHAI
Chai syrup and vanilla powder, blended in ice and milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.$5.55
SMOOTHIE
Your choice of frozen fruit blend, mixed with vanilla powder and milk.$5.75
FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE$5.55OUT OF STOCK
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER FRAPPE$5.95OUT OF STOCK
BOTTLED DRINKS
KREIDER FARMS DRINKS
Selection of milk and juice.$2.05
SODA
Varying selection of bottled soda.$2.35OUT OF STOCK
BRAGG ORGANIC APPLE CIDER VINEGAR
Varying selection of Bragg ACV Drinks.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
HUMANKIND WATER
Bottled water from HumanKind.$2.10OUT OF STOCK
HUMANKIND TEA AND LEMONADE
Varying selection of tea and lemonade.$2.59
HUMANKIND APPLE JUICE$2.99
HUMANKIND ORANGE JUICE$2.99OUT OF STOCK
TRACTOR$2.55
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Connect.Unwind.Enjoy.
45 North Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545