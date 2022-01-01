Restaurant header imageView gallery

Millburn Standard

review star

No reviews yet

42 Main St

Millburn, NJ 07041

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Fish Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich

Apps

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms

$17.00
Filet Skewers

Filet Skewers

$18.00
Half Rack of Ribs

Half Rack of Ribs

$18.00
App Potato Skins

App Potato Skins

$15.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

$19.00
Rosemary Focaccia

Rosemary Focaccia

$11.00
Seared Sashimi

Seared Sashimi

$19.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Sweet Potato Poutine

$18.00Out of stock
Tempura Cauliflower

Tempura Cauliflower

$15.00
Tempura Chicken

Tempura Chicken

$18.00
Wings

Wings

$18.00
Starter Simple Salad

Starter Simple Salad

$9.00
Starter Caesar

Starter Caesar

$9.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.00
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$19.00
Standard Burger

Standard Burger

$21.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$21.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$20.00
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$19.00
French Dip

French Dip

$24.00
Fig Brie Grilled Cheese

Fig Brie Grilled Cheese

$19.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$20.00
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$20.00
Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$22.00

Salads

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$12.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00
Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$21.00
Honey Lime Chicken

Honey Lime Chicken

$21.00
Thai Steak Cashew

Thai Steak Cashew

$24.00
Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$26.00
Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna

Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna

$26.00

Blackened Shrimp Wedge

$26.00

Entrees

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$32.00
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$32.00
Ribs Full Rack

Ribs Full Rack

$36.00
Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$34.00
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$46.00
NY Strip

NY Strip

$48.00
Prime Ribeye

Prime Ribeye

$56.00

Shrimp and Grits

$32.00
Tahini Cauliflower Steak

Tahini Cauliflower Steak

$24.00

Kids

Kids Filet Mignon

Kids Filet Mignon

$24.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Kids Tempura Chicken Tenders

Kids Tempura Chicken Tenders

$13.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Sides

One Potato Skin

$9.00

Side Asparagus

$10.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Brussels

$9.00

Side Filet

$18.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Kale Slaw

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Mushrooms

$10.00

Side Street Corn

$9.00

Side Spaetzel

$9.00

Side Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Side Corn Grits

$9.00

Desserts

Flourless Brownie Sundae

Flourless Brownie Sundae

$12.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Cold Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Voss Sparkling Water 850ml

$10.00

Voss Still Water 850ml

$10.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mochaccino

$5.50

Macchiato

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving exceptional food, craft beer & specialty cocktails with high standards.

Website

Location

42 Main St, Millburn, NJ 07041

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

