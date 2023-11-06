Millcreek Coffee Roasters Airport
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located inside the Salt Lake International Airport in Concourse A East. Family-owned, Millcreek Coffee Roasters has been roasting coffee in Salt Lake City, Utah since 1992.
3920 W Terminal Drive CAE-2-031, Salt Lake City, UT 84122
