Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Millcross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

906 Reviews

$$

11050 Washington Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MC Breakfast Burrito
Latte
Lavender Sage Latte

Coffee

Filter Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew on Tap

$5.00

El Salvador Pour Over

$7.00

Ethiopia WASHED

$8.00

Kenya Pour Over

$8.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.75

Espresso and hot water in a short cup.

Cafe Creme

$4.50

Double Espresso, with just a touch of milk but topped with EXTRA foam. Finished with Lavender sugar dusting.

Cappuccino

$4.40

Two shots of espresso, filled with steamed microfoam milk.

Chagachino Latte

$6.50

A latte with a generous scoop of Chagaccino (a chaga mushroom powder that adds a mocha like flavor to the drink). Chaga is a mushroom derivative known for its healthy, antioxidant properties.

Cortado

$4.50

Two shots of espresso with an equal part of steamed milk. Also known as Gibraltar.

Espresso

$3.75

We roast our own. Always stunning!

Espresso Tonic

$5.75

A refreshing mix of espresso and Fever Tree Tonic.

Flat White

$4.50

Also known as a small latte among baristas. Two shots of espresso, with steamed milk.

Latte

$5.00

Two shots of espresso and filled with steamed milk.

Lavender Sage Latte

$5.50

Two shots of espresso, our own house-made lavender/sage syrup and steamed milk.

Machiatto

$3.75

Espresso with a dash of steamed milk. Served in the traditional style, 4oz... NO added syrups or sugars.

Maple Pecan Latte

$6.50

Started as a Winter Season drink, but became a permanent menu item due to popular demand.

Mexican Mocha

$5.75

Espresso, house-made mocha syrup with a kick, and topped with steamed milk.

Minty Cubano

$6.50

Mocha

$5.25

Espresso, house-made mocha syrup, and topped with steamed milk.

Nectar of the Gods

$5.00

A delicious cappuccino flavored with a Mariage Freres tea based simple syrup, balanced and delightful, never too sweet.

Orange Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Espresso, house-made vanilla syrup, and topped with steamed milk.

Specialty Drinks

Chai Latte

$5.75

Slightly-honeyed loose-leaf chai. Steamed with Organic, whole milk unless otherwise specified.

Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Loose-leaf turmeric chai with steamed milk and topped with a sprinkle of chai garnish. Naturally decaf.

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ceremonial grade matcha and topped with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte Lavender Sage

$6.00

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.00

Strawberries & Cream Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

Seasonal Drink ✨🍓 An iced Matcha latte with our House-made fresh Strawberry Syrup, mini scoop of vanilla ice cream and strawberry dust. (No dairy-free ice cream option)

London Fog

$6.50

Hot Earl grey tea, housemade vanilla syrup, and topped with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

House made mocha syrup and steamed milk. Kids temp also available.

House-made Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice 12oz

$5.50

We squeeze it fresh.

Chaga Steamer

$4.50

Kids Steamer

$2.50

Cold Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Kombucha

16oz Pineapple Tumeric Ginger w/ CBD

$7.00

16oz Guava Punch

$7.00

Teas

House Iced Tea

$5.00

Black Gold Black Tea

$5.00

Also our house iced tea.

Ceremonial Matcha

$5.00

Kodama Sencha Green Tea

$5.00

Malabar Herbal Tea

$5.00

Rosella Herbal Tea

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Jasmine

$5.00

Hot Water W Lemon

Tea - Mariage Freres

Black Leopard

$6.00

Black Orchid

$6.00

Casa Blanca

$6.00

Darjeeling Princron

$6.00

Earl Grey

$6.00

English Breakfast

$6.00

London Fog

$6.50

Hot Earl grey tea, housemade vanilla syrup, and topped with steamed milk.

Marco Polo

$6.00

Eros

$6.00

Flowery Black tea for lovers.

Rouge Bourbon

$6.00

Mariage Freres Teas Loose Leaf Tin

$36.50

Vert Provence

$6.00

Montage D'Or

$6.00

Montage D'Or

Bottles and Cans

De La Calle Tepache

$4.00

Dram

$5.00Out of stock

Feel Free

$7.50

GAC

$4.50

Harmless Coconut Water

$6.00

Hop Water

$3.50

Lumen Immune Shot

$3.50

Mela Water

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00
MillCross Cold Brew 32oz Growler

MillCross Cold Brew 32oz Growler

$13.00

Our house-made Cold Brew...all 32oz of it!

Mori Leaf Lemon Moringa

$4.50Out of stock

Mori Leaf Peach Moringa

$4.50Out of stock

Mountain View Water

$3.50Out of stock

Oli Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Pressed Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Sparkling 12oz

$3.00

TÖST

$11.00Out of stock

Unity Blueberry Lavender

$6.75

Unity Strawberry Lemonade

$6.75

Up To Good Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Waiakea Water 1L

$3.50

Waiakea Water 500 ml

$2.00

DAILY BRUNCH (7-5PM DAILY)

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$12.25

Bananas & Berries blended with almond milk; topped with fresh berries, granola, chia seeds & hemp hearts. Seriously delicious and healthy!

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Two organic eggs any style & house potatoes. Your choice of bacon or avocado. Served with sourdough toast, butter and MillCross jam.

Brioche Egg Burger

Brioche Egg Burger

$12.25

Scrambled, cheesy eggs with chives, salt & pepper; alongside sliced avocado and house-made spicy sauce on a brioche bun.

Cali Avo Verde Toast

Cali Avo Verde Toast

$13.50

Toasted sourdough bread with a light tahini schmear, avocado and topped with microgreens and a drizzle of our Herbed Green Sauce. Vegan.

California Bowl

California Bowl

$13.00

Herbed Green Cauliflower Rice with Organic Sunny Side Eggs. Topped with Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Cabbage & Farm Cheese. Finished with our Signature Green sauce 💚

Chicken Mole Burrito

Chicken Mole Burrito

$13.75

Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.25

Tortilla Crisps with two side-by-side House-made sauces and a touch of Black Molé; topped with two Organic Sunnyside Eggs and finished with parsley, cilantro, and farm cheese. (Sub Avocado for eggs - no extra charge).

Cream Banana Berry Toast

Cream Banana Berry Toast

$6.75

Slice of Brioche Bread with Housemade Vanilla Cream Spread, sliced banana and Sara’s Classic Strawberry Jam - finished with a few slices of fresh strawberry.

Grain Bowl Salad

$13.25

Organic Farro, baby kale and arugula, tossed in a light red vinaigrette with toasted heirloom carrots and green beans. Topped with sliced avocado and finished with Cilantro. Served with Tahini.

Green Eggs &...

$12.75

A bowl of arugula and butter lettuce, tossed with our green dressing and laid over organic, scrambled eggs topped with parm and avocado. Add Free Range Chicken +3.75

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two Organic over-easy eggs and slices of avocados on top of your choice of either a bed of tortilla crisps or house-made corn tortillas; beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol .

Joe's Nutty Bowl

Joe's Nutty Bowl

$12.25

Frozen bananas, blended with almond butter and topped with sliced bananas, toasted nuts; granola and hemp hearts.

Kale & Berry Salad

Kale & Berry Salad

$13.75

Fresh berries, farro, kale and arugula, tossed with roasted carrots, roasted potatoes, walnuts in a balsamic vinaigrette.

La BOMBA

La BOMBA

$14.75

Folded scramble of egg, filled with chicken & bacon; topped with avocado, pickled cabbage, aioli, and our house-made special sauces…piled high on a crispy Bakers Kneaded brioche bun.

Lawless Croissant French Toast

Lawless Croissant French Toast

$12.75

Fluffy croissant pillows, cooked in organic egg batter, topped with fresh whipping cream and maple syrup. Created by our own Lawless Baevin❤️

Lil' Skipper

$15.75

MC tuna salad on a bed of butter lettuce & arugula with heirloom tomato, avocado, and green beans tossed in lemon vinaigrette.

Local Lox Toast

Local Lox Toast

$15.00

It's back with a twist - fresh Local Smoked Salmon, chives, cultured cream cheese, herbs, Micro-greens; with a dash of our avocado sauce for a slight kick.

MC Breakfast Burrito

MC Breakfast Burrito

$11.75

Organic scrambled eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Beans, Medium Spicy Avocado Salsa, Crema & Farm Cheese. (Vegetarian) Served with a side of Chili De Arbol Salsa. **Vegan option has no cheese and we substitute mushrooms for the eggs.

MC House Waffle

MC House Waffle

$14.25

One fluffy delicious GLUTEN FREE waffle with House Made Vanilla Cream Spread and a drizzle of Sweet Matcha sauce served with local seasonal berries and a side of pure maple syrup.

Midnight Nachos

Midnight Nachos

$13.25

Tortilla crisps, topped with melted, cheddar cheese, beans, pico de gallo, crema, avocado salsa and house-pickled jalapeños.

Mushroom Melange Toast

Mushroom Melange Toast

$13.75

It’s back . A medley of mushrooms on bub and grandmas sourdough toast with a shmear of creme fraiche.

Nutty Banana Toast

Nutty Banana Toast

$6.75

Buttery brioche, topped with almond butter and scalloped bananas, drizzled with wildflower honey and hemp hearts.

Overnight Oats

$10.75

Oats and Chia soaked overnight and served with bananas, berries, walnuts, almonds, golden raisins & almond milk; topped with a sprinkle of hemp hearts.

Ricotta Toast

Ricotta Toast

$13.00

Housemade ricotta on sourdough toast with jam, farmers market berries, pistachio crumble and wildflower honey drizzle.

Saucy Egg Muffin

Saucy Egg Muffin

$9.25

Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..

Shakshouka

Shakshouka

$13.75

Two organic eggs poached in a medium-spicy tomato sauce, olive oil, onions, and mushrooms; topped with parsley and farm cheese. Served with buttered Bub & Grandma’s sourdough toast.

Strawberry Fields Forever

Strawberry Fields Forever

$12.25

Frozen bananas and strawberries blended to perfection; topped with sliced strawberries, granola & honey.

Tacos Championes

Tacos Championes

$9.75

Shitake & cremini mushrooms with sliced avocado and topped with cotija cheese. Finished with parsley, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa. Served on our house-made, corn tortillas. Two tacos.

Tacos Chicken Mole

Tacos Chicken Mole

$10.75

Two Soft Chicken Tacos with Red Mole - Finished with Avocado Salsa, Cilantro and Onions .

Tacos De Aguacate

$10.50
Tacos Huevos Al Pastor

Tacos Huevos Al Pastor

$10.75

Our version of a breakfast taco. Scrambled or fried eggs with Al Pastor seasonings served with sliced Avocado and a dash of jalapeno sauce.

Tacos Patata

Tacos Patata

$9.75

Potatoes, chile poblano, and pinto beans. Finished with parsley, cilantro, crema, and tomatillo salsa. Served on house-made, corn tortillas. Two tacos.

The Hash

$9.75

Amazing pile of our house potatoes with chopped bacon, melted aged cheddar and drizzled with green tomatillo salsa and crema topped with cilantro! a true hangover cure.

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$10.25+

🍅

Tostada Chile Verde

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork (from Pork & Flowers) simmered in green chile verde, crema, avocado, pinto beans and served in a crispy stone-milled flour tortilla.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$14.25

Albacore tuna salad, topped with melted aged, cheddar cheese and served on seeded, sourdough toast with an arugula side salad.

Verde Burrito

$13.00

Your choice of protein (avocado, free-range chicken, or scrambled eggs) wrapped with our house-made green tomatillo sauce, avocado salsa, crema, and Spanish rice. Side of salsa de arbol.

Waffle De Limón

$14.25

House-made waffle topped with vanilla cream and lemon curd; finished with fresh whipped cream & lemon zest.

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$14.25

Seasonal Fruits and Seeded Granola on your choice of Lemon or Plain Yogurt from The Frenchy Yogurt

Sides

Avocado

$3.50

Bub & Grandma's Sourdough Toast and Jam

$3.00

Eggs Your Way

$3.75

Farmers Market Berries

$5.50

Farmers market berries.

House Potatoes

$3.25

Side of house fried potatoes with onions and fresh herbs.

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Bacon

$4.50

Corn Tortillas extra Side

$3.00

Granola

$2.50

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side Of Tuna

$4.50

Side Free-Range Pulled Chichen

$3.75

Side of Sauce

Side of Ceam Cheese

Side Of Lox

$4.00

Side Of Pickled Red Cabbage

$2.00

Side Of Mushrooms

$2.50

Sde Of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Of Butter

Extra Side Of Shakshouka Toast

$2.00

Roasted Coffee Beans

We source from best coffee-growing regions around the globe. And when we say "specialty coffee"; we mean it has been responsibly and sustainably crafted from the source to the final cup.

Colombia - Sergio Mejia

$21.00

Producer Abelardo Dicue, Washed Process. Flavors of honeysuckle and creamy citrus.

Costa Rica

$21.00

Ethiopia - Gesha

$25.00

Ethiopia - Halo Beriti

$21.00

Creamy vanilla and berry jam notes. Heirloom varietal, Organic Natural Process.

MC Blend

MC Blend

$21.00

Currently used in the shop as our espresso we feel this blend can be great in as a drip coffee as well. Colombia, Kenya , and Papua New Guinea.

No to go utensils

NO UTENSILS

Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen is a specialty coffee shop aiming to bring communities together for an exceptional coffee and food experience in the heart of Culver City. Our menu focuses on the finest, crafted coffee, local organic daily brunch items, and provisions.

Website

Location

11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen image
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Trà Space
orange starNo Reviews
4012 Tilden Ave. Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
The Little Pie - - Culver City
orange star4.3 • 65
4130 Sepulveda Boulevard Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
QuickSand
orange starNo Reviews
10868 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Overland Avenue #100 Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
orange star4.2 • 5,030
11707 Washington Place. Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Culver City

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Loqui - Culver City
orange star4.8 • 2,219
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0010 - Culver City
orange star4.6 • 1,708
3891 Overland Ave Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Backstage Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,363
10400 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Culver City
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston