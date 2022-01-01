- Home
- Millcross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Millcross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
906 Reviews
$$
11050 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Popular Items
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Americano
Espresso and hot water in a short cup.
Cafe Creme
Double Espresso, with just a touch of milk but topped with EXTRA foam. Finished with Lavender sugar dusting.
Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso, filled with steamed microfoam milk.
Chagachino Latte
A latte with a generous scoop of Chagaccino (a chaga mushroom powder that adds a mocha like flavor to the drink). Chaga is a mushroom derivative known for its healthy, antioxidant properties.
Cortado
Two shots of espresso with an equal part of steamed milk. Also known as Gibraltar.
Espresso
We roast our own. Always stunning!
Espresso Tonic
A refreshing mix of espresso and Fever Tree Tonic.
Flat White
Also known as a small latte among baristas. Two shots of espresso, with steamed milk.
Latte
Two shots of espresso and filled with steamed milk.
Lavender Sage Latte
Two shots of espresso, our own house-made lavender/sage syrup and steamed milk.
Machiatto
Espresso with a dash of steamed milk. Served in the traditional style, 4oz... NO added syrups or sugars.
Maple Pecan Latte
Started as a Winter Season drink, but became a permanent menu item due to popular demand.
Mexican Mocha
Espresso, house-made mocha syrup with a kick, and topped with steamed milk.
Minty Cubano
Mocha
Espresso, house-made mocha syrup, and topped with steamed milk.
Nectar of the Gods
A delicious cappuccino flavored with a Mariage Freres tea based simple syrup, balanced and delightful, never too sweet.
Orange Vanilla Latte
Vanilla Latte
Espresso, house-made vanilla syrup, and topped with steamed milk.
Specialty Drinks
Chai Latte
Slightly-honeyed loose-leaf chai. Steamed with Organic, whole milk unless otherwise specified.
Turmeric Chai Latte
Loose-leaf turmeric chai with steamed milk and topped with a sprinkle of chai garnish. Naturally decaf.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha and topped with steamed milk.
Matcha Latte Lavender Sage
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Strawberries & Cream Iced Matcha Latte
Seasonal Drink ✨🍓 An iced Matcha latte with our House-made fresh Strawberry Syrup, mini scoop of vanilla ice cream and strawberry dust. (No dairy-free ice cream option)
London Fog
Hot Earl grey tea, housemade vanilla syrup, and topped with steamed milk.
Hot Chocolate
House made mocha syrup and steamed milk. Kids temp also available.
House-made Lemonade
Orange Juice 12oz
We squeeze it fresh.
Chaga Steamer
Kids Steamer
Cold Milk
Arnold Palmer
Teas
Tea - Mariage Freres
Black Leopard
Black Orchid
Casa Blanca
Darjeeling Princron
Earl Grey
English Breakfast
Marco Polo
Eros
Flowery Black tea for lovers.
Rouge Bourbon
Mariage Freres Teas Loose Leaf Tin
Vert Provence
Montage D'Or
Bottles and Cans
De La Calle Tepache
Dram
Feel Free
GAC
Harmless Coconut Water
Hop Water
Lumen Immune Shot
Mela Water
Mexican Coke
MillCross Cold Brew 32oz Growler
Our house-made Cold Brew...all 32oz of it!
Mori Leaf Lemon Moringa
Mori Leaf Peach Moringa
Mountain View Water
Oli Pop
Pressed Juice
Topo Chico Sparkling 12oz
TÖST
Unity Blueberry Lavender
Unity Strawberry Lemonade
Up To Good Pop
Waiakea Water 1L
Waiakea Water 500 ml
DAILY BRUNCH (7-5PM DAILY)
Berry Bowl
Bananas & Berries blended with almond milk; topped with fresh berries, granola, chia seeds & hemp hearts. Seriously delicious and healthy!
Breakfast Plate
Two organic eggs any style & house potatoes. Your choice of bacon or avocado. Served with sourdough toast, butter and MillCross jam.
Brioche Egg Burger
Scrambled, cheesy eggs with chives, salt & pepper; alongside sliced avocado and house-made spicy sauce on a brioche bun.
Cali Avo Verde Toast
Toasted sourdough bread with a light tahini schmear, avocado and topped with microgreens and a drizzle of our Herbed Green Sauce. Vegan.
California Bowl
Herbed Green Cauliflower Rice with Organic Sunny Side Eggs. Topped with Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Cabbage & Farm Cheese. Finished with our Signature Green sauce 💚
Chicken Mole Burrito
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
Chilaquiles
Tortilla Crisps with two side-by-side House-made sauces and a touch of Black Molé; topped with two Organic Sunnyside Eggs and finished with parsley, cilantro, and farm cheese. (Sub Avocado for eggs - no extra charge).
Cream Banana Berry Toast
Slice of Brioche Bread with Housemade Vanilla Cream Spread, sliced banana and Sara’s Classic Strawberry Jam - finished with a few slices of fresh strawberry.
Grain Bowl Salad
Organic Farro, baby kale and arugula, tossed in a light red vinaigrette with toasted heirloom carrots and green beans. Topped with sliced avocado and finished with Cilantro. Served with Tahini.
Green Eggs &...
A bowl of arugula and butter lettuce, tossed with our green dressing and laid over organic, scrambled eggs topped with parm and avocado. Add Free Range Chicken +3.75
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Huevos Rancheros
Two Organic over-easy eggs and slices of avocados on top of your choice of either a bed of tortilla crisps or house-made corn tortillas; beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol .
Joe's Nutty Bowl
Frozen bananas, blended with almond butter and topped with sliced bananas, toasted nuts; granola and hemp hearts.
Kale & Berry Salad
Fresh berries, farro, kale and arugula, tossed with roasted carrots, roasted potatoes, walnuts in a balsamic vinaigrette.
La BOMBA
Folded scramble of egg, filled with chicken & bacon; topped with avocado, pickled cabbage, aioli, and our house-made special sauces…piled high on a crispy Bakers Kneaded brioche bun.
Lawless Croissant French Toast
Fluffy croissant pillows, cooked in organic egg batter, topped with fresh whipping cream and maple syrup. Created by our own Lawless Baevin❤️
Lil' Skipper
MC tuna salad on a bed of butter lettuce & arugula with heirloom tomato, avocado, and green beans tossed in lemon vinaigrette.
Local Lox Toast
It's back with a twist - fresh Local Smoked Salmon, chives, cultured cream cheese, herbs, Micro-greens; with a dash of our avocado sauce for a slight kick.
MC Breakfast Burrito
Organic scrambled eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Beans, Medium Spicy Avocado Salsa, Crema & Farm Cheese. (Vegetarian) Served with a side of Chili De Arbol Salsa. **Vegan option has no cheese and we substitute mushrooms for the eggs.
MC House Waffle
One fluffy delicious GLUTEN FREE waffle with House Made Vanilla Cream Spread and a drizzle of Sweet Matcha sauce served with local seasonal berries and a side of pure maple syrup.
Midnight Nachos
Tortilla crisps, topped with melted, cheddar cheese, beans, pico de gallo, crema, avocado salsa and house-pickled jalapeños.
Mushroom Melange Toast
It’s back . A medley of mushrooms on bub and grandmas sourdough toast with a shmear of creme fraiche.
Nutty Banana Toast
Buttery brioche, topped with almond butter and scalloped bananas, drizzled with wildflower honey and hemp hearts.
Overnight Oats
Oats and Chia soaked overnight and served with bananas, berries, walnuts, almonds, golden raisins & almond milk; topped with a sprinkle of hemp hearts.
Ricotta Toast
Housemade ricotta on sourdough toast with jam, farmers market berries, pistachio crumble and wildflower honey drizzle.
Saucy Egg Muffin
Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..
Shakshouka
Two organic eggs poached in a medium-spicy tomato sauce, olive oil, onions, and mushrooms; topped with parsley and farm cheese. Served with buttered Bub & Grandma’s sourdough toast.
Strawberry Fields Forever
Frozen bananas and strawberries blended to perfection; topped with sliced strawberries, granola & honey.
Tacos Championes
Shitake & cremini mushrooms with sliced avocado and topped with cotija cheese. Finished with parsley, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa. Served on our house-made, corn tortillas. Two tacos.
Tacos Chicken Mole
Two Soft Chicken Tacos with Red Mole - Finished with Avocado Salsa, Cilantro and Onions .
Tacos De Aguacate
Tacos Huevos Al Pastor
Our version of a breakfast taco. Scrambled or fried eggs with Al Pastor seasonings served with sliced Avocado and a dash of jalapeno sauce.
Tacos Patata
Potatoes, chile poblano, and pinto beans. Finished with parsley, cilantro, crema, and tomatillo salsa. Served on house-made, corn tortillas. Two tacos.
The Hash
Amazing pile of our house potatoes with chopped bacon, melted aged cheddar and drizzled with green tomatillo salsa and crema topped with cilantro! a true hangover cure.
Tomato Soup
🍅
Tostada Chile Verde
Pulled Pork (from Pork & Flowers) simmered in green chile verde, crema, avocado, pinto beans and served in a crispy stone-milled flour tortilla.
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad, topped with melted aged, cheddar cheese and served on seeded, sourdough toast with an arugula side salad.
Verde Burrito
Your choice of protein (avocado, free-range chicken, or scrambled eggs) wrapped with our house-made green tomatillo sauce, avocado salsa, crema, and Spanish rice. Side of salsa de arbol.
Waffle De Limón
House-made waffle topped with vanilla cream and lemon curd; finished with fresh whipped cream & lemon zest.
Yogurt Bowl
Seasonal Fruits and Seeded Granola on your choice of Lemon or Plain Yogurt from The Frenchy Yogurt
Sides
Avocado
Bub & Grandma's Sourdough Toast and Jam
Eggs Your Way
Farmers Market Berries
Farmers market berries.
House Potatoes
Side of house fried potatoes with onions and fresh herbs.
Pinto Beans
Bacon
Corn Tortillas extra Side
Granola
Spanish Rice
Side Of Tuna
Side Free-Range Pulled Chichen
Side of Sauce
Side of Ceam Cheese
Side Of Lox
Side Of Pickled Red Cabbage
Side Of Mushrooms
Sde Of Tortilla Chips
Side Of Butter
Extra Side Of Shakshouka Toast
Roasted Coffee Beans
Colombia - Sergio Mejia
Producer Abelardo Dicue, Washed Process. Flavors of honeysuckle and creamy citrus.
Costa Rica
Ethiopia - Gesha
Ethiopia - Halo Beriti
Creamy vanilla and berry jam notes. Heirloom varietal, Organic Natural Process.
MC Blend
Currently used in the shop as our espresso we feel this blend can be great in as a drip coffee as well. Colombia, Kenya , and Papua New Guinea.
Call for Open Hours
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen is a specialty coffee shop aiming to bring communities together for an exceptional coffee and food experience in the heart of Culver City. Our menu focuses on the finest, crafted coffee, local organic daily brunch items, and provisions.
11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232