Restaurant info

Mille Fleurs offers elegant French American dining in an upscale country-home space, a great place to celebrate an anniversary, or to relax and enjoy a bottle of wine and appetizers with friends. We feature a menu that changes daily for lunch and dinner with respect to the availability of the freshest and finest ingredients. Choose to dine in our warmly decorated main dining room, our courtyard patio, or in our casual and lively fountain room, which adjoins our bar. You will be entertained and served by a knowledgeable, charming staff. Mille Fleurs has been the recipient of multiple awards, including Food and Wine's top 25 restaurants in the nation.