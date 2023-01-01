A map showing the location of Miller Grille 9660 Fairway DriveView gallery

Miller Grille 9660 Fairway Drive

review star

No reviews yet

9660 Fairway Drive

New Market, VA 22844

Express

Hamburger

$5.39

Pork BBQ

$6.29

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$5.39

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.39

Hot Dog

$5.39

Bag of Chips

$0.90

Candy

$0.90

Tuna Sandwich

$4.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.49

Lunch

Appetizers

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$9.99

Our famous fries topped with bacon and cheddar jack cheese. Served with our housemade ranch dressing

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Sliced green tomatoes lightly fried and served with a spicy remoulade

Mega Nachos

$10.99

Corn chips topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Blackened Chicken Strips

$11.99

Seasoned and grilled chicken strips served with celery and honey mustard

Blackened Tuna Bites

$12.99

Seared seasoned tuna bites topped with a balsamic vinegar reduction

6 Wings

$8.99

Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery

12 Wings

$14.99

Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery

Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak, chicken or veggie with grilled onions and peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Steak Bites

$9.99

Seasoned Sirloin Bites served with Horseradish Sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.99

Salads

Petite Garden Side Salad

$5.99

Side salad topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $3.00

Chef Salad

$11.99

Topped with turkey and western ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, hard boiled egg and cheese

Southern Chicken Salad

$12.99

Choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken strips, served over a bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions

Black & Blue Salad

$13.99

Blackened steak strips served over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and blue cheese crumbles

Tuna Steak Salad

$14.99

Choice of grilled or blackened tuna with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions

Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with choice of sauce and choice of side

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Crispy battered fried haddock served with cole slaw and choice of side

French Fries Baskets

$6.99

A basket of french fries served with ranch dressing or remoulade sauce

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$6.99

A basket of sweet potato fries served with ranch dressing or remoulade sauce

Onion Rings Basket

$6.99

A basket of onion rings served with ranch dressing or remoulade sauce

House Made Chips Basket

$6.99

A basket of house made chips served with ranch dressing or remoulade sauce

Sandwiches

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers topped with provolone, lettuce and tomato in a wrap served with our house vinaigrette

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried haddock topped with remoulade, lettuce and tomato

Pork BBQ

$10.99

Our house made, slow-roasted, hand-pulled pork BBQ on a toasted roll with coleslaw. Choice of sauce

Reuben

$11.99

Classic corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Monterey Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

Cuban

$11.99

Shredded pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mayo and mustard on grilled rye bread

The Club

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye bread

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Thinly sliced Philly meat grilled with provolone cheese, sautéed pepper, onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a sub roll

BLT

$4.35

Burgers

The Sam Snead

$12.99

1/3 lb. burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo

The Ben Hogan

$12.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese

The Phil Mickelson

$12.99

Our version of a patty melt on grilled rye bread with grilled onions, cheddar cheese and 1000 Island dressing

The Jack Nicklaus

$13.99

Topped with bacon, blue cheese and sautéed mushrooms

Nine Iron Burger

$14.99

A double sized burger with bacon, grilled onions, american and swiss cheeses, lettuce tomato and mayo

Kid's

Kid's Burger

$6.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.25

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake

$6.00

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides & Extras

Sides

Fries

$1.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.95

Onion Rings

$1.95

House Made Chips

$1.95

Bacon Cheese Fries Side

$3.45

Extras

ADD Patty

$3.00

ADD Extra Tuna

$6.00

ADD Grilled Chicken

$3.00

ADD Blackened Chicken

$3.00

ADD Bacon

$2.00

ADD Grilled Onions

$1.00

ADD Pepper & Onions

$1.00

ADD Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

ADD Lettuce

$0.50

ADD Tomatoes

$0.50

ADD Pickles

$0.50

ADD Mushrooms

$0.50

ADD Onion

$0.50

ADD American Cheese

$1.00

ADD Provolone Cheese

$1.00

ADD Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

ADD Swiss Cheese

$1.00

ADD Bleu Cheese

$1.00

ADD Shredded Cheese

$1.00

ADD Wing Sauce

$0.75

ADD BBQ Sauce

$0.75

ADD Salsa

$0.50

ADD Sour Cream

$0.50

ADD Tartar Sauce

$0.50

ADD Marinara Sauce

$0.50

ADD Guacamole

$0.50

ADD Black Olives

$1.00

ADD Jalapeños

$0.50

ADD Chili

$1.00

ADD Ranch

$0.50

Liquor

Cocktails

7 and 7

$6.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blow Job

$5.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Motorcycle

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Bobby Jones

$8.00

Boozy Pop

$0.90

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

Casual Water

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

Double Bogey

$8.00

Fuzzy Naval

$5.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Golf Widow

$9.00

Grasshopper

$5.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Lulus Special

$8.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$7.00

Melon Ball

$5.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pickle Back

$6.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Raz Comos

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00

Sandbagger

$8.00

Sangria

$7.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Sex on The Beach

$6.00

Sidecar

$5.00

Sunburn

$6.00

Swing Easy

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Who's your Caddy

$11.00

Worm Burner

$7.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.53

Absolut

$5.89

Titos

$6.89

Grey Goose

$8.71

Pink Whitney

$5.89

99 Peaches

$6.89

Well Vodka DBL

$6.79

Absolut DBL

$8.84

Titos DBL

$9.84

Grey Goose DBL

$12.56

Pink Whitney DBL

$8.84

99 Peaches DBL

$9.84

Gin

Well Gin

$4.53

Tanqueray

$6.57

Bombay Sapphire

$7.71

Mr. Boston Sloe Gin

$4.53

Well Gin DBL

$6.79

Tanqueray DBL

$9.84

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$11.56

Mr. Boston Sloe Gin DBL

$6.79

Rum

Well Rum

$4.53

Malibu Caribbean Rum

$5.89

Bacardi

$5.89

Captain Morgan

$5.89

Well Rum DBL

$6.79

Malibu Caribbean Rum DBL

$8.84

Bacardi DBL

$8.84

Captain Morgan DBL

$8.84

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.53

1800 Tequila

$8.71

Cuervo Especial

$5.89

Well Tequila DBL

$6.79

1800 Tequila DBL

$11.56

Cuervo Especial DBL

$8.84

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.53

Seagram VO

$5.89

Seagram 7

$5.89

Jameson

$6.57

Fireball

$5.89

Jack Daniels

$6.57

Jim Beam

$5.89

Makers Mark

$8.71

Woodford

$10.00

Crown Royal

$6.57

Crown Apple

$6.57

Jack Honey

$6.57

Southern Comfort

$5.89

Bulleit

$8.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$6.79

Seagram VO DBL

$8.84

Seagram 7 DBL

$8.84

Jameson DBL

$8.84

Fireball DBL

$8.84

Jack Daniels DBL

$9.84

Jim Beam DBL

$8.84

Makers Mark DBL

$13.00

Woodford DBL

$20.00

Crown Royal DBL

$9.84

Crown Apple DBL

$9.84

Jack Honey DBL

$9.84

Southern Comfort DBL

$8.84

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.53

Glenlivet

$10.24

Dewars

$5.89

Johnny Walker Blue

$28.00

Well Scotch DBL

$6.79

Glenlivet DBL

$17.37

Dewars DBL

$8.84

Johnny Walker Blue DBL

$42.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Disaronno

$4.53

Baileys

$6.57

Triple Sec

$3.75

Black Raspberry

$3.75

Bols Blue Curacao

$3.75

Buttershots

$3.75

Creme de Menthe

$3.75

Grand Marnier

$9.25

Creme de Cacao

$3.75

Jagermeister

$6.57

Kahlua

$5.89

Peachtree Schnapps

$4.53

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.75

Rumchata

$6.50

Sambuca

$6.57

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.53

Melon Liqueur

$4.53

E&J Brandy

$4.53

Drambuie

$9.25

Amaretto Disaronno DBL

$6.79

Baileys DBL

$9.84

Grand Marnier DBL

$14.87

Jagermeister DBL

$9.84

Kahlua DBL

$8.84

Peachtree Schnapps DBL

$6.79

Rumchata DBL

$8.89

Sambuca DBL

$9.84

Sour Apple Pucker DBL

$6.79

Melon Liqueur DBL

$6.79

E&J Brandy DBL

$6.79

Drambuie DBL

$18.00

Beer & Wine

Draft

Bud Light

$3.59

Coors light

$3.59

Miller Light

$3.59

Michelob Light

$3.59

Blue Moon

$3.86

IPA

$6.00

Red Ale

$6.00

Yuengling

$3.59

Vinnea Lager

$3.59

Bud Pitcher

$13.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$13.00

Miller Light Pitcher

$13.00

Michelob Light Pitcher

$13.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$13.00

IPA PItcher

$18.00

Red Ale Pitcher

$18.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$13.00

Vinnea Lager Pitcher

$13.00

Bottled Beer

IPA Bottle

$3.86

Bud Bottle

$3.17

Bud Light Bottle

$3.17

Coors Bottle

$3.17

Miller Bottle

$3.17

Michelob Bottle

$3.17

Corona Bottle

$3.86

Guinness Bottle

$3.86

Heineken Bottle

$3.86

Stella Bottle

$3.86

Cans

Bud Can

$2.27

Bud Light Can

$2.27

Coors Can

$2.27

Miller Can

$2.27

Michelob Can

$2.27

Yuengling Can

$2.27

IPA Can

$4.17

Corona Can

$3.17

Blue Moon Can

$4.17

White Claw Can

$3.17

Bud Seltzer Can

$3.17

Crown Peach Can

$4.17

Sours Can

$3.17

O'Doul's N/A Can

$3.17

3pk Bud Light

$5.46

3pk Bud

$5.46

3pk Coors

$5.46

3pk Miller

$5.46

3pk Blue Moon

$9.25

3pk IPA

$9.25

3pk White Claw

$9.25

3pk Michelob

$5.46

3pk Yuengling

$5.46

6pk Bud

$10.91

6pk Bud Light

$10.91

6pk Coors

$10.91

6pk Miller

$10.91

6pk Michelob

$10.91

6pk Blue Moon

$18.50

6pk IPA

$18.50

6pk White Claw

$18.50

6pk Yuengling

$10.91

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet 5oz Glass

$7.00

Pinot Noir 5oz Glass

$7.00

Shot Fire 5oz Glass

$9.00

Red Zin 5oz Glass

$7.00

Chardonnay 5oz Glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio 5oz Glass

$7.00

Moscato 5oz Glass

$9.00

Cabernet 6oz Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir 6oz Glass

$8.00

Moscato 6oz Glass

$10.00

Shot Fire 6oz Glass

$10.00

Red Zin 6oz Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay 6oz Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio 6oz Glass

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$22.00

Shot Fire Bottle

$36.00

Red Zin Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Moscato Bottle

$36.00

N/A Drinks

Drinks

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Large Juice

$2.75

Small Juice

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottled Drink

$2.25

Energy Drink

$3.14

Retail

Tobacco

Cigarettes'

$7.60

Cigar

$4.75

Glasses

Rocks Glass

$5.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

2oz Shot Glass

$4.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Half & Half

$11.99

Banquet

Food

Buffet

Horderves

Service

Bartender Fee

$13.50

Cook Fee

$15.00

Paper Products

Hall Rental

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
