Miller Grille 9660 Fairway Drive
9660 Fairway Drive
New Market, VA 22844
Lunch
Appetizers
Cheesy Bacon Fries
Our famous fries topped with bacon and cheddar jack cheese. Served with our housemade ranch dressing
Fried Green Tomatoes
Sliced green tomatoes lightly fried and served with a spicy remoulade
Mega Nachos
Corn chips topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Blackened Chicken Strips
Seasoned and grilled chicken strips served with celery and honey mustard
Blackened Tuna Bites
Seared seasoned tuna bites topped with a balsamic vinegar reduction
6 Wings
Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
12 Wings
Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
Quesadilla
Steak, chicken or veggie with grilled onions and peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Steak Bites
Seasoned Sirloin Bites served with Horseradish Sauce
Fried Cheese Curds
Salads
Petite Garden Side Salad
Side salad topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $3.00
Chef Salad
Topped with turkey and western ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, hard boiled egg and cheese
Southern Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken strips, served over a bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions
Black & Blue Salad
Blackened steak strips served over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and blue cheese crumbles
Tuna Steak Salad
Choice of grilled or blackened tuna with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with choice of sauce and choice of side
Fish & Chips
Crispy battered fried haddock served with cole slaw and choice of side
French Fries Baskets
A basket of french fries served with ranch dressing or remoulade sauce
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
A basket of sweet potato fries served with ranch dressing or remoulade sauce
Onion Rings Basket
A basket of onion rings served with ranch dressing or remoulade sauce
House Made Chips Basket
A basket of house made chips served with ranch dressing or remoulade sauce
Sandwiches
Veggie Wrap
Grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers topped with provolone, lettuce and tomato in a wrap served with our house vinaigrette
Fish Sandwich
Fried haddock topped with remoulade, lettuce and tomato
Pork BBQ
Our house made, slow-roasted, hand-pulled pork BBQ on a toasted roll with coleslaw. Choice of sauce
Reuben
Classic corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
Cuban
Shredded pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mayo and mustard on grilled rye bread
The Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye bread
Steak & Cheese Sub
Thinly sliced Philly meat grilled with provolone cheese, sautéed pepper, onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a sub roll
BLT
Burgers
The Sam Snead
1/3 lb. burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo
The Ben Hogan
Topped with BBQ sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese
The Phil Mickelson
Our version of a patty melt on grilled rye bread with grilled onions, cheddar cheese and 1000 Island dressing
The Jack Nicklaus
Topped with bacon, blue cheese and sautéed mushrooms
Nine Iron Burger
A double sized burger with bacon, grilled onions, american and swiss cheeses, lettuce tomato and mayo
Sides & Extras
Sides
Extras
ADD Patty
ADD Extra Tuna
ADD Grilled Chicken
ADD Blackened Chicken
ADD Bacon
ADD Grilled Onions
ADD Pepper & Onions
ADD Grilled Mushrooms
ADD Lettuce
ADD Tomatoes
ADD Pickles
ADD Mushrooms
ADD Onion
ADD American Cheese
ADD Provolone Cheese
ADD Cheddar Cheese
ADD Swiss Cheese
ADD Bleu Cheese
ADD Shredded Cheese
ADD Wing Sauce
ADD BBQ Sauce
ADD Salsa
ADD Sour Cream
ADD Tartar Sauce
ADD Marinara Sauce
ADD Guacamole
ADD Black Olives
ADD Jalapeños
ADD Chili
ADD Ranch
Liquor
Cocktails
7 and 7
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Blueberry Lemonade
Bobby Jones
Boozy Pop
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Casual Water
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Double Bogey
Fuzzy Naval
Gimlet
Golf Widow
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Lulus Special
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Pickle Back
Pina Colada
Raz Comos
Red Headed Slut
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sandbagger
Sangria
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on The Beach
Sidecar
Sunburn
Swing Easy
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Who's your Caddy
Worm Burner
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Seagram VO
Seagram 7
Jameson
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Woodford
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Jack Honey
Southern Comfort
Bulleit
Skrewball
Well Whiskey DBL
Seagram VO DBL
Seagram 7 DBL
Jameson DBL
Fireball DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Woodford DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Jack Honey DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Scotch
Liqueurs
Amaretto Disaronno
Baileys
Triple Sec
Black Raspberry
Bols Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Creme de Menthe
Grand Marnier
Creme de Cacao
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peachtree Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Rumchata
Sambuca
Sour Apple Pucker
Melon Liqueur
E&J Brandy
Drambuie
Amaretto Disaronno DBL
Baileys DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Peachtree Schnapps DBL
Rumchata DBL
Sambuca DBL
Sour Apple Pucker DBL
Melon Liqueur DBL
E&J Brandy DBL
Drambuie DBL
Beer & Wine
Draft
Bud Light
Coors light
Miller Light
Michelob Light
Blue Moon
IPA
Red Ale
Yuengling
Vinnea Lager
Bud Pitcher
Coors Light Pitcher
Miller Light Pitcher
Michelob Light Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
IPA PItcher
Red Ale Pitcher
Yuengling Pitcher
Vinnea Lager Pitcher
Bottled Beer
Cans
Bud Can
Bud Light Can
Coors Can
Miller Can
Michelob Can
Yuengling Can
IPA Can
Corona Can
Blue Moon Can
White Claw Can
Bud Seltzer Can
Crown Peach Can
Sours Can
O'Doul's N/A Can
3pk Bud Light
3pk Bud
3pk Coors
3pk Miller
3pk Blue Moon
3pk IPA
3pk White Claw
3pk Michelob
3pk Yuengling
6pk Bud
6pk Bud Light
6pk Coors
6pk Miller
6pk Michelob
6pk Blue Moon
6pk IPA
6pk White Claw
6pk Yuengling
Wine by the Glass
Cabernet 5oz Glass
Pinot Noir 5oz Glass
Shot Fire 5oz Glass
Red Zin 5oz Glass
Chardonnay 5oz Glass
Pinot Grigio 5oz Glass
Moscato 5oz Glass
Cabernet 6oz Glass
Pinot Noir 6oz Glass
Moscato 6oz Glass
Shot Fire 6oz Glass
Red Zin 6oz Glass
Chardonnay 6oz Glass
Pinot Grigio 6oz Glass
Wine by the Bottle
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
