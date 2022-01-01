Main picView gallery

Millers All Day - James Island, Maybank Highway

No reviews yet

1956a Maybank Highway

Charleston, SC 29412

Order Again

Popular Items

Homefries
Smash Burger
Signature Chicken Biscuit

Coffee, Tea & Juice

Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.25

Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.75Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Chai

$4.75

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

sparkling mineral water

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Butterfly tea

$4.00

Sweetened lavender and butterfly pea flower tea with a squeeze of lemon juice

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

One Love Butterfly Lavender Kombucha

$5.00

One Love Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Snacks

Banana Bread

$8.50

chocolate-hazelnut cream cheese

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.50

biscuit dough, cream cheese icing

Cheese Plate

$10.00

pimento cheese, crackers, pickled vegetables, pepper jam

Lobster Fries

$21.00

home fries, lobster, bacon, mornay sauce, scallions, topped with sunny-side up egg

Biscuits

(Available till 4:00PM)

Bologna Biscuit

$11.00

fried bologna, American cheese, sorghum mustard caramelized onions, scrambled egg, herb mayo on a house made biscuit

Pimento Biscuit

$8.00

cheddar, gruyere, scallion

Signature Chicken Biscuit

Signature Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

signature fried chicken , pimento cheese, pepper jam

Bowls

Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

cherry yogurt, berries, almond granola (Available till 4:00PM)

Braised Okra & Tomatoes

$14.00

okra and tomato stew, benne seeds, cilantro, unicorn grits

Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese

$13.00

tomato bisque, sourdough grilled cheese, sourdough croutons

Bowl Tomato Soup

$5.00

tomato bisque, sourdough croutons

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

local shrimp, tasso ham, local mushrooms, scallions, toasted benne seeds, Jimmy Red Corn grits

King Street Bowl

$16.00

scrambled eggs, Jimmy Red Corn grits, house made sausage, pimento cheese, home fries, sausage gravy

Plates

Millers Plate

Millers Plate

$14.00

two eggs, Jimmy Red Corn grits or home fries, biscuit, bacon, garnished with pickled veg

Frittata

$14.00

eggs, grits, roasted vegetables, whipped feta cheese, mixed greens (Available till 4:00PM)

Waffles

Waffles

$14.00

bananas, caramel, popped sorghum, meringue (Available till 4:00PM)

Pancakes

Pancakes

$14.00

three cornmeal pancakes, Falling Bark Farms hickory syrup with blueberries on the side

Chix & Pancakes

$15.00Out of stock

2 cornmeal pancakes, hot honey chicken, sunny egg* (Available after 4:00PM)

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

two eggs, rosemary-sausage gravy, cheddar, pepper jam, pickled okra, chives (Available till 4:00PM)

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

country fried steak, homefries, scrambled eggs, rosemary-sausage gravy (Available till 4:00PM)

MAD Casserole

$13.00

casserole consisting of bacon, ham, cheddar, sausage gravy, egg and biscuit with a balsamic glaze (Available till 4:00PM)

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, feta gnocchi, red sauce, arugula salad (Available after 4:00PM)

Quiche

$12.00

turkey, pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, Havarti (Available until 4pm. Subject to change)

Chicken & waffles

$16.00

house made waffle with fried chicken and hickory syrup

Deconstructed Pot Pie

$16.00Out of stock

biscuits, braised chicken, potatoes, herbs, field peas (Available after 4:00PM)

Shrimp Pappardelle

$24.00Out of stock

local shrimp, bacon, arugula, carbonara sauce (Available after 4:00PM)

Crab Cake Plate

$24.00Out of stock

2 crabcakes over pimento cheese grits, field pea relish, zesty, remoulade (Available after 4:00PM)

Daily Special 1

$9.00

Avocado toast: grilled sourdough, local blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, micro greens and chopped bacon (Available until 4pm)

Daily Special 2

$24.00Out of stock

Garlic Mussels: Roasted garlic, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes in a butter and wine mornay (Available 4pm-CL)

Salads

Small Green

$6.00

mixed greens, shaved vegetables, buttermilk dressing

Large Green

$10.00

mixed greens, shaved vegetables, buttermilk dressing

Field Pea Panzanella

$14.00

local heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onion, house made mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, roasted bread crumbs

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

B.E.C.

B.E.C.

$11.00

bacon, herb mayo, white cheddar, scrambled eggs, house made milk bun

Chicken Salad

$12.00

chicken breast, onions, chopped pickles with Dukes mayo on sourdough wheat

Club

$14.00

turkey, city ham, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo on sourdough

Smash Burger

$13.00

double smash patty, sorghum mustard caramelized onions, comeback sauce in our house made milk bun

Hot Honey Chicken Donut

$12.00

hot honey glazed fried chicken, house pickles, peach preserves, cinnamon donut (Available until 4:00PM)

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

hot honey glazed fried chicken, house pickles, heirloom apples, milk bun (Available after 4:00PM)

Lobster Roll

$35.00

lobster salad, bibb lettuce, house made milk bun

Shrimp BLT

$16.00

shrimp salad, bibb lettuce, bacon, roasted tomatoes, in our milk bun

BLT

$13.00

turkey, cripsy country ham, havarti, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, muligrain

Plain Croissant

$5.00

put one of our great sandwiched on a croissant

Sides

Side Biscuit

$3.75

Side Grits

$4.75

Homefries

$3.75

Side Bacon

$4.75

Side Pancake

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.75

Side Vegetable

$4.75

Side Sausage

$4.75

Side Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Sawmill Gravy

$2.00

Side Apple Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Waffle

$4.75

Bake Shop

Birthday Scone

$4.00

lemon drizzle

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Monster Cookie (gluten free) (peanut butter, oats, chocolate chunk and M&M,s)

$3.50

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Jimmy Red Corn Funfetti Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

4-Layer Chocolate Ganache Cake

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$7.00

baked chocolate custard, peanut butter mousse, salted caramel

Coffee Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Plain Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Nutella Donut

$3.00

Nutella Cream Filled Donut

1/2 Dozen Hazelnut Cream Filled Donuts

$15.00

Dozen Hazelnut Cream Filled Donuts

$28.00

Plain Croissant

$5.00

put one of our great sandwiched on a croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1956a Maybank Highway, Charleston, SC 29412

Directions

Main pic

