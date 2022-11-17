Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miller's Coconut Grove 64 Old Fentonville Rd

88 Reviews

$$

64 Old Fentonville Rd

Frewsburg, NY 14738

Popular Items

Italian Medley

Bread

Bread

No Bread

Garlic Bread (1 Person)

$1.99

Appetizers

Battered Green Beans

$9.99

8 oz. of onion battered green beans, fried

Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.99

8 oz. of boneless wings, fried, shaken in your choice of hot, medium, butter garlic, Cajun, or BBQ sauce, with celery and blue cheese

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

5 breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese, fried, with celery and blue cheese

Large French Fries

$9.99

16 oz. of straight cut fries

Large Onion Rings

$9.99

16 oz. of steak cut onion rings

Mini Tacos

$9.99

12 miniature tacos stuffed with chicken, fried, with your choice of salsa or sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

4 extra jumbo shrimp, cooked, peeled, and deveined, with cocktail sauce and lemon

Fried Pickle Wedges

$9.99

8 oz. of seasoned pickle wedges, fried

Salads

Chicken Tender Salad

$17.99

10 oz. of fried and diced chicken tenders on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.99

10 oz. of fresh, grilled chicken on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$25.99

An 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$20.99

10 oz. of New York strip steak on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Sandwiches and Finger Foods

1/2 Chicken Fingers (12 & Under)

$6.99

Four breaded chicken tenders, fried, served with celery and blue cheese

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Four breaded chicken tenders, fried, served with celery and blue cheese

Four-Piece Chicken

$14.99

Half a chicken battered, seasoned and fried (1 drumstick, 1 wing, 1 thigh, 1 breast)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

5 oz. breaded, fried chicken breast on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings

Fried Shrimp Plate

$10.99

8 oz. of breaded, fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grove Burger

$9.99

1/2 lb. hand-pounded ground beef patty grilled to your liking, on a fresh bun, complete with your choice of toppings

Meatball Sandwich

$14.99

One of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs sliced and glazed with our homemade sauce, between two slices of Italian bread

Veal Sandwich

$14.99

4 oz. breaded, fried veal patty, topped with provolone cheese and homemade sauce, between to slices of Italian bread

House Specialties

Chicken & Eggplant Parmesan

$27.99

Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, 12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, fried, with provolone cheese and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.99

12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce

Italian Medley

$27.99

A generous portion of spaghetti, a link of hot Italian Sausage, one of our famous 3/4 meatballs, grilled peppers, and grilled onions, topped with our homemade sauce

Meatball Parmesan

$26.99

Two of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs, provolone cheese, topped with our homemade sauce

Small Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

One 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breast, fried, with provolone cheese and a side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce

Small Eggplant Parmesan

$16.99

6 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce

Small Spaghetti & Meatball

$16.99

A smaller portion of spaghetti and 1/2 (6 oz.) of a meatball, topped with our homemade sauce

Spaghetti & Meatball

$19.99

A generous portion of spaghetti and one of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs, topped with our homemade sauce

Veal & Eggplant Parmesan

$27.99

4 oz. breaded veal patty, 12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce

Veal Parmesan

$19.99

4 oz. breaded veal patty, fried, with provolone cheese and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce

From the Grill

12 oz. New York Strip Steak

$27.99

12+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus strip steak, cut in house, grilled to your liking

16 oz. Lip-on Ribeye

$37.99

16+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus lip-on ribeye, cut in house, grilled to your liking

16 oz. New York Strip Steak

$34.99

16+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus strip steak, cut in house, grilled to your liking

24 oz. Lip-on Ribeye Steak

$58.99

24+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus lip-on ribeye, cut in house, grilled to your liking

24 oz. New York Strip Steak

$49.99

24+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus strip steak, cut in house, grilled to your liking

8 oz. Sirloin Filet

$25.99

8 oz. special reserve cut Black Angus sirloin steak, grilled to your liking

Chopped Sirloin

$23.99

16 oz. hand-pounded ground beef patty, grilled, topped with sautéed onions

Garlic & Herb Chicken

$20.99

Two fresh 8+ oz. chicken breasts grilled and seasoned with a mixture of garlic, herbs, and other spices

Ground Round Pizzaola

$29.99

16 oz. hand-pounded ground beef patty, grilled, complete with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and grilled pepperoni, topped with our homemade sauce

Prime Rib

$37.99

20+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus lip-on ribeye, au jus

Seafood

16 oz. Grilled Salmon

$39.99

Fresh 16 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet, grilled, served over hollandaise sauce

8 oz. Grilled Salmon

$25.99

Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet, grilled, served over hollandaise sauce

Fried Haddock

$22.99

12 oz. battered Atlantic haddock fillet, fried, served with tartar sauce and lemon

Grilled Tuna

$25.99

8 oz. Ahi tuna steak, soaked in our Asian cuisine-inspired marinade, grilled to your liking, served with lemon and wasabi on the side

Red Snapper

$26.99

Grilled 9 oz. red snapper fillet, with a mango chipotle panko crust

à la carte

1/2 Meatball

$5.99

Applesauce

$4.99

Baked Potato

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$4.99

Garlic Bread (1 Person)

$1.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Hot Italian Sausage

$9.99

Large Salad

$9.99

Meatball

$11.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Spaghetti

$4.99

Spaghetti Sauce To-Go 16 oz.

$5.99

Spaghetti Sauce To-Go 8 oz.

$2.99

Extras

1000 Island

$0.50

2 oz.

A-1 Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

American Cheese

$1.00

2 slices

Baked Potato

$4.99

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.50

2 oz.

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

Blue Cheese

$0.50

2 oz.

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

2 oz.

Butter Garlic Sauce

$1.00

2 oz.

Cajun Sauce

$1.00

2 oz.

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

2 slices

Cider Vinegar

$0.50

2 oz.

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

Dill Pickles

$0.50

2 oz.

Extra Spaghetti Sauce

$1.00

French

$0.50

2 oz.

Garlic Bread (1 Person)

$1.99

General Tso's

$1.00

Grated Romano

$0.75

2 oz.

Gravy (4 oz.)

$2.00

Green Beans

$4.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Grilled Pepperoni

$2.99

Grilled Peppers

$2.99

Hollandaise

$0.50

2 oz.

Honey

$0.75

2 oz.

Honey Mustard

$0.50

2 oz.

Horseraddish

$0.50

2 oz.

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

2 oz.

House Dressing

$0.50

2 oz.

Ketchup

$0.50

2 oz.

Malt Vinegar

$0.50

Mango Salsa

$0.50

2 oz.

Mayo

$0.50

2 oz.

Medium Sauce

$1.00

2 oz.

Mustard

$0.50

2 oz.

Olive Oil

$0.50

2 oz.

Onions

$0.50

2 oz.

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

2 slices

Peppercorn Parmesan

$0.50

2 oz.

Pepperoni

$1.99

4 oz.

Pizza Toppings

$9.99

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

2 slices

Ranch

$0.50

2 oz.

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

2 oz.

Salsa (Medium)

$0.50

2 oz.

Shredded Mozzarella

$1.00

4 oz.

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Spaghetti

$4.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

2 oz.

Soy Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

Sweet Relish

$0.50

2 oz.

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

2 slices

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

Teryaki Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

Tomatoes

$0.50

2 oz.

Wasabi

$0.75

2 oz.

Worchestershire Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

Desserts

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.99

1 piece

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

1 piece

Spumoni

$4.99

3 scoops of spumoni ice cream (chocolate, cherry, & pistachio)

Attributes and Amenities
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Style Dining with great food and drinks and a casual atmosphere

Website

Location

64 Old Fentonville Rd, Frewsburg, NY 14738

Directions

