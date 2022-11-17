Miller's Coconut Grove 64 Old Fentonville Rd
88 Reviews
$$
64 Old Fentonville Rd
Frewsburg, NY 14738
Popular Items
Appetizers
Battered Green Beans
8 oz. of onion battered green beans, fried
Boneless Chicken Wings
8 oz. of boneless wings, fried, shaken in your choice of hot, medium, butter garlic, Cajun, or BBQ sauce, with celery and blue cheese
Jalapeño Poppers
5 breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese, fried, with celery and blue cheese
Large French Fries
16 oz. of straight cut fries
Large Onion Rings
16 oz. of steak cut onion rings
Mini Tacos
12 miniature tacos stuffed with chicken, fried, with your choice of salsa or sour cream
Shrimp Cocktail
4 extra jumbo shrimp, cooked, peeled, and deveined, with cocktail sauce and lemon
Fried Pickle Wedges
8 oz. of seasoned pickle wedges, fried
Salads
Chicken Tender Salad
10 oz. of fried and diced chicken tenders on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
10 oz. of fresh, grilled chicken on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
An 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Steak Salad
10 oz. of New York strip steak on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Sandwiches and Finger Foods
1/2 Chicken Fingers (12 & Under)
Four breaded chicken tenders, fried, served with celery and blue cheese
Chicken Fingers
Four breaded chicken tenders, fried, served with celery and blue cheese
Four-Piece Chicken
Half a chicken battered, seasoned and fried (1 drumstick, 1 wing, 1 thigh, 1 breast)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
5 oz. breaded, fried chicken breast on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings
Fried Shrimp Plate
8 oz. of breaded, fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Grilled Cheese
Grove Burger
1/2 lb. hand-pounded ground beef patty grilled to your liking, on a fresh bun, complete with your choice of toppings
Meatball Sandwich
One of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs sliced and glazed with our homemade sauce, between two slices of Italian bread
Veal Sandwich
4 oz. breaded, fried veal patty, topped with provolone cheese and homemade sauce, between to slices of Italian bread
House Specialties
Chicken & Eggplant Parmesan
Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, 12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, fried, with provolone cheese and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Italian Medley
A generous portion of spaghetti, a link of hot Italian Sausage, one of our famous 3/4 meatballs, grilled peppers, and grilled onions, topped with our homemade sauce
Meatball Parmesan
Two of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs, provolone cheese, topped with our homemade sauce
Small Chicken Parmesan
One 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breast, fried, with provolone cheese and a side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Small Eggplant Parmesan
6 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Small Spaghetti & Meatball
A smaller portion of spaghetti and 1/2 (6 oz.) of a meatball, topped with our homemade sauce
Spaghetti & Meatball
A generous portion of spaghetti and one of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs, topped with our homemade sauce
Veal & Eggplant Parmesan
4 oz. breaded veal patty, 12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Veal Parmesan
4 oz. breaded veal patty, fried, with provolone cheese and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
From the Grill
12 oz. New York Strip Steak
12+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus strip steak, cut in house, grilled to your liking
16 oz. Lip-on Ribeye
16+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus lip-on ribeye, cut in house, grilled to your liking
16 oz. New York Strip Steak
16+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus strip steak, cut in house, grilled to your liking
24 oz. Lip-on Ribeye Steak
24+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus lip-on ribeye, cut in house, grilled to your liking
24 oz. New York Strip Steak
24+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus strip steak, cut in house, grilled to your liking
8 oz. Sirloin Filet
8 oz. special reserve cut Black Angus sirloin steak, grilled to your liking
Chopped Sirloin
16 oz. hand-pounded ground beef patty, grilled, topped with sautéed onions
Garlic & Herb Chicken
Two fresh 8+ oz. chicken breasts grilled and seasoned with a mixture of garlic, herbs, and other spices
Ground Round Pizzaola
16 oz. hand-pounded ground beef patty, grilled, complete with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and grilled pepperoni, topped with our homemade sauce
Prime Rib
20+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus lip-on ribeye, au jus
Seafood
16 oz. Grilled Salmon
Fresh 16 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet, grilled, served over hollandaise sauce
8 oz. Grilled Salmon
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet, grilled, served over hollandaise sauce
Fried Haddock
12 oz. battered Atlantic haddock fillet, fried, served with tartar sauce and lemon
Grilled Tuna
8 oz. Ahi tuna steak, soaked in our Asian cuisine-inspired marinade, grilled to your liking, served with lemon and wasabi on the side
Red Snapper
Grilled 9 oz. red snapper fillet, with a mango chipotle panko crust
à la carte
1/2 Meatball
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Cottage Cheese
Garlic Bread (1 Person)
Green Beans
Hot Italian Sausage
Large Salad
Meatball
Side French Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Spaghetti
Spaghetti Sauce To-Go 16 oz.
Spaghetti Sauce To-Go 8 oz.
Extras
1000 Island
2 oz.
A-1 Sauce
2 oz.
American Cheese
2 slices
Baked Potato
Balsamic Vinegar
2 oz.
BBQ Sauce
2 oz.
Blue Cheese
2 oz.
Blue Cheese Crumbles
2 oz.
Butter Garlic Sauce
2 oz.
Cajun Sauce
2 oz.
Cheddar Cheese
2 slices
Cider Vinegar
2 oz.
Cocktail Sauce
2 oz.
Dill Pickles
2 oz.
Extra Spaghetti Sauce
French
2 oz.
Garlic Bread (1 Person)
General Tso's
Grated Romano
2 oz.
Gravy (4 oz.)
Green Beans
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Onions
Grilled Pepperoni
Grilled Peppers
Hollandaise
2 oz.
Honey
2 oz.
Honey Mustard
2 oz.
Horseraddish
2 oz.
Hot Peppers
Hot Sauce
2 oz.
House Dressing
2 oz.
Ketchup
2 oz.
Malt Vinegar
Mango Salsa
2 oz.
Mayo
2 oz.
Medium Sauce
2 oz.
Mustard
2 oz.
Olive Oil
2 oz.
Onions
2 oz.
Pepper Jack Cheese
2 slices
Peppercorn Parmesan
2 oz.
Pepperoni
4 oz.
Pizza Toppings
Provolone Cheese
2 slices
Ranch
2 oz.
Raspberry Vinaigrette
2 oz.
Salsa (Medium)
2 oz.
Shredded Mozzarella
4 oz.
Side French Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Spaghetti
Sour Cream
2 oz.
Soy Sauce
2 oz.
Sweet Relish
2 oz.
Swiss Cheese
2 slices
Tartar Sauce
2 oz.
Teryaki Sauce
2 oz.
Tomatoes
2 oz.
Wasabi
2 oz.
Worchestershire Sauce
2 oz.
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
American Style Dining with great food and drinks and a casual atmosphere
64 Old Fentonville Rd, Frewsburg, NY 14738