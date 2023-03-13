Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miller's Brew

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Morganton Rd

Fayetteville, NC 28305

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Fresh brewed house blend coffee

Cold Brew

$3.15

Smooth, cold brewed iced coffee

Blended

Fruit Smoothies

$5.61

Fruit puree blended with ice, choose from 4 flavors

Shakes

$5.61

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Homemade Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Homemade Sweet Tea

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pastries

Croissants

$1.75+

Cookies

$1.85+

Doughnut

$1.75+

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.75+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Bag of Coffee

1/2 lb Bag

$6.75

1 lb Bag

$13.50

Merchandise

Visor

$22.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Short Sleeve

$16.00

Espresso Shot

1 Shot

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Coffee, Pastries & Smoothies

Location

1401 Morganton Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28305

Directions

