Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miller's Creamery - Dover

review star

No reviews yet

211 W 3 rd Street

Dover, OH 44622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Ice Cream

Bulk Ice Cream

Bulk Ice Cream

$6.25

Doggie Sundae

$1.50

Ice Cream Cake

$8.50+
Ice Cream Nachos

Ice Cream Nachos

$6.75
Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie

Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie

$4.50

Ice Cream Slush

$3.75

Non-Dairy

$3.25

Puffle

$8.25

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Shake

$3.75
Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$2.25

Specialty Sundaes

$5.25

Stormin Norman

$5.00

Sundae

$2.50

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Chips

$1.25

Classic Italian Chicken

$6.00

Coney

$4.50

Cream Chicken

$6.75

Double Cheeseburger

$8.50

Hamburger

$6.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Nachos & Cheese

$4.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.50

Sloppy Joe

$5.50

Daily Special

Monday Special

$9.50

Tuesday Special

$8.00

Wednesday Special

$9.50

Thursday Special

$9.25

Friday Special

$10.25

Drink

Slush Drink

$2.50

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet

$1.00

Mt Dew

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Lipton Tea

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Merchant

Stickers

$2.25

Tie-Dye Adult

$22.00

Tie-Dye Kid

$16.00

Ohio Adult

$16.00

Ohio Kid

$12.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Caramel Corn

2 oz Plain

$1.50

7 oz Plain

$4.75

8 oz w/ peanuts

$5.75

15 oz Plain

$7.00

16 oz w/ peanuts

$8.00

Employee/ Customer Pricing

Sugar Cone

$0.15

#10 Cone

$0.15

#10 Sleeve

$3.00

#30 Cone

$0.15

#30 Sleeve

$3.00

#40 Cone

$0.15

#40 Sleeve

$4.00

Waffle Cone

$0.30

Waffle Cone Sleeve

$5.50

Brownie Traingle

$0.75

Brownie Square

$1.50

Coney Sauce Quart

$14.00

8lb Coney Sauce Batch

$56.00

Cream Chicken Quart

$14.00

Cream Chicken Batch

$56.00

12 oz Sundae Topping

$4.00

16 oz Sundae Topping

$6.00

20 oz Sundae Topping

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

So Good You'll Melt

Website

Location

211 W 3 rd Street, Dover, OH 44622

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pangrazio's Pizza & Spaghetti - Dover
orange starNo Reviews
223 W 3rd Street Dover, OH 44622
View restaurantnext
Joe Tony's Bourbon Steak
orange starNo Reviews
347 Tuscarawas Avenue Northwest New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View restaurantnext
Donnie’s Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
162 Main Street Zoar, OH 44697
View restaurantnext
Wallhouse Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 544
751 Dover Rd NE Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View restaurantnext
Park Street Pizza Sugarcreek - 215 Dover Rd NW
orange star4.9 • 941
215 Dover Rd NW Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View restaurantnext
Pangrazio's Pizza & Spaghetti - Dennison
orange star4.7 • 296
219 Grant Street Dennison, OH 44621
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dover
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston