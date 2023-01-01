Ice Cream

Bulk Ice Cream

$6.25

Doggie Sundae

$1.50

Ice Cream Cake

$8.50+
Ice Cream Nachos

$6.75
Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie

$4.50

Ice Cream Slush

$3.75

Non-Dairy

$3.25

Puffle

$8.25

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Shake

$3.75
Soft Serve

$2.25

Specialty Sundaes

$5.25

Stormin Norman

$5.00

Sundae

$2.50

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Chips

$1.25

Classic Italian Chicken

$6.00

Coney

$4.50

Cream Chicken

$6.75

Double Cheeseburger

$8.50

Hamburger

$6.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Nachos & Cheese

$4.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.50

Sloppy Joe

$5.50

Daily Special

Monday Special

$9.50

Tuesday Special

$8.00

Wednesday Special

$9.50

Thursday Special

$9.25

Friday Special

$10.25

Drink

Slush Drink

$2.50

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet

$1.00

Mt Dew

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Lipton Tea

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Merchant

Stickers

$2.25

Tie-Dye Adult

$22.00

Tie-Dye Kid

$16.00

Ohio Adult

$16.00

Ohio Kid

$12.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Crew Sweatshirt

$28.00

Caramel Corn

2 oz Plain

$1.50

7 oz Plain

$4.75

8 oz w/ peanuts

$5.75

15 oz Plain

$7.00

16 oz w/ peanuts

$8.00

Employee/ Customer Pricing

Sugar Cone

$0.15

#10 Cone

$0.15

#10 Sleeve

$3.00

#30 Cone

$0.15

#30 Sleeve

$3.00

#40 Cone

$0.15

#40 Sleeve

$4.00

Waffle Cone

$0.30

Waffle Cone Sleeve

$5.50

Brownie Traingle

$0.75

Brownie Square

$1.50

Coney Sauce Quart

$14.00

8lb Coney Sauce Batch

$56.00

Cream Chicken Quart

$14.00

Cream Chicken Batch

$56.00

12 oz Sundae Topping

$4.00

16 oz Sundae Topping

$6.00

20 oz Sundae Topping

$8.00