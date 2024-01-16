Millie’s Kitchen and Cocktails Oak Forest Millie's - Oak Forest
3542 Oak Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77018
Appetizers
Starters
- Seafood Tower$36.00+
6ea Gulf oysters, 6 ea jumbo Gulf shrimp, 4oz marinated crab claws 12ea Gulf oysters, 8 ea jumbo Gulf shrimp, 8oz marinated crab claws
- Marinated Crab Fingers$15.00
- BBQ Shrimp & Crab$23.00
Commander's old recipe. Gulf shrimp, crab fingers, spicy butter sauce, & toasted bread.
- Lobster Hushpuppies$12.00
(4) Crispy lobster, corn, & herb stuffed hushpuppies served with Tartar sauce. Make it supreme, add caviar and creme fraiche for +8
- 12 East Coast Oysters$36.00
12ea Freshly flown in East Coast oysters. Served with Cocktail, Horseradish, and Lemon.
- 6 East Coast Oysters$18.00
6ea Freshly flown in East Coast oysters, Served with Cocktail, Horseradish, and Lemon.
- Fresh Gulf Oysters$12.00+
Fresh Lousiana only. Half Rack, Full Rack, or Charbroiled Drago Style. Add fried oysters + $5/10
- Fried Pickles$12.00
Breaded Dill pickles fried to perfection. Served with house made Ranch.
- House-Made Chips & Queso$11.00
Charred onion, jalapeno, and tomato chile con queso. Served with house made cool ranch tortilla chips.
- House-Made Pimento Cheese Dip$12.00
Slightly smoky traditional Cheddar cheese dip. Served with pickles, red onion, Ranch crackers, and Saltines.
- Blue Mussels$20.00
A rich garlic cream sauce, Blue Mussels, and toasted bread.
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
(8) Creole poached and served cold jumbo Gulf Shrimp served with Cocktail sauce & Lemon Wedge
- Crispy Calamari$18.00
Fried Calamari served with Marinara sauce & a side of Arugula tossed in Lemon Vinaigrette
- Millie's Crab Balls$18.00
Fried Gulf Blue Crab Balls (4) Served with Tartar Sauce
Soups & Salads
Soups
- Best Eva' Chowder$8.00+
Clams, Lobster Meat, Butter, Cream, Fresh Corn & Herbs. Upgrade to Bowl +$7
- Sausage Gumbo$5.00+
A hybrid Cajun Creole Andoullie Sausage Gumbo. Upgrade to Bowl +$12 Can Add Shrimp +$5 or Crab +$7 or fried oysters +$5
- Death by Gumbo$36.00
Andouille sausage gumbo, fried oysters, shrimp, redfish, chicken, crab fingers & rice. served with toasted buttered baguette
Salads
- Cured Salmon Toast$18.00
Cured salmon, multi-seed toast, creme fraiche, greens, tomato, carrot, avocado & boiled egg.
- Some Sorta Cobb$25.00
The ultimate hot mess of a salad. Mixed greens, bacon, cherry tomato, pimento cheese, chicken salad, boiled shrimp, grated carrot, green onions & candied pecans.
- Coastal Wedge$14.00
Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, croutons, chopped bacon, Bleu Cheese crumbles & dressing.
- The Hampton$14.00
Fresh mixed berries, Granny Smith apple, candied pecan, crumbled Bleu Cheese & Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar$7.00+
Romaine, traditional anchovy dressing, crusty croutons & shaved Parmesan.
- Small Wedge$7.00
- Original Shrimp Louie$18.00
Cold boiled gulf shrimp, iceberg, thousand island dressing, tomato, bacon, asparagus, avocado, and cucumber. Add jumbo lump crab +8
- Arugula and Avocado Salad$14.00
Fresh Seafood
Fried Seafood
Fresh Lobster
- Lobster Roll$32.00
3 ounces of butter poached New England lobster claw & knuckle meat served melted butter. Comes with a choice of Fries, House salad or Chips
- Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese$32.00
3 ounces of butter poached New England Lobster & Claw meat in our made to order American mac and cheese cheese.
Grilled Fish Platters
- Blackened Mahi Tacos$20.00
Blackened Mahi, Slaw, & Chipotle Aioli. Comes with a choice of Fries, House salad or Chips
- Grilled Salmon & Mushroom Risotto$32.00
Grilled Salmon topped with spices placed on a bed of white wine risotto and mushrooms.
- Gulf Snapper$38.00
Grilled gulf Snapper, jumbo lump crab, sautéed mixed veggies, and lemon butter sauce.
- Gumbo Smothered Red Fish$30.00
Blackened Red Fish smothered in sausage gumbo over a bed of rice! Add shrimp +$5, jumbo crab+$7, fried oysters +$5
- Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$19.00
Cubed tuna, soy citrus sauce, sriracha aioli, scallions, onion, rice, mixed greens, & sesame seeds.
- Scallops & Shrimp$33.00
Blackened day boat scallops, large gulf shrimp, trinity, Cajun cream sauce, & andouille cheese grits.
- Seared Florida Grouper$36.00
Blackened Grouper with stewed okra & tomatoes, rice, and fried shrimp topping
- San Fran Style Cioppino$34.00
Shrimp, cod, salmon, & mussels. Served in herbed seafood tomato broth & garlic bread.
Sandwiches
Beef
- Millie's Ultimate BLT$15.00
8 oz Hickory Smoked Bacon, iceberg, tomato, & Duke's mayo.
- Millie's Butcher Burger$18.00
Hand-patted 8oz beef patty, blue cheese, caramelized onions, beef gravy on a sesame brioche bun.
- Millie's Cheeseburger$16.00
LTOP, BA Burger Sauce, American Cheese on a toasted sesame Brioche bun. Comes with a choice of Side.
- Texan Lost in Philly$18.00
Seared sliced Ribeye, jalapenos, mixed peppers, onions & queso. Served with house-made ranch tortilla chips & chunky guacamole.
- Texas Rueben$18.00
Braised beef short rib on jalapeno cheddar bread with BBQ sauce, onion, pickles, coleslaw & American cheese.
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$18.00
grilled sourdough, braised beef, American cheese, blue cheese, dressed arugula & tomato
- All American Sliders$18.00
3ea beef patties, potato buns, cheese, pickle, onion & BA Sauce
Chicken
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Nashville hot style chicken breast seasoned with a spicy pepper blend, hand breaded & served on a toasted Brioche Bun, with our house Coleslaw & Dill Pickles.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Classic grilled chicken on asesame Brioche bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo. Choice of side.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Whole grain wheat bread, grapes, celery, onion, poached chicken breast & bacon. Served with a choice of side.
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$17.00
crispy chicken breast, pimento cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, pickles, onions & sesame bun
- Ultimate Club$18.00
grilled chicken, braised pork belly, bacon, dressed baby arugula, tomato, green apple & honey mustard
Seafood
- Blackened Ahi Burger$18.00
Blackened 6oz. Ahi Loin, Mayo, Siracha, Cabbage, Pickles, Tomato & Fresh Jalapenos
- Fish Sandwich$17.00
Beer Battered & Fried Cod, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Tartar Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with a choice of Side
- Po-Boy$18.00+
Choose between Shrimp, Oyster or Cauliflower. Dressed with Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and a choice of side.
- Seafood BLT$17.00+
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato & Mayo. Pick your choice of Seafood.
Veggie
Entrees
- C.J.'s Surf & Turf$36.00
8oz. bistro filet, 6 ea fried Gulf shrimp, mashers, sweet chili sauce, & mushroom gravy.
- Braised Beef Short Rib$26.00
Interestingly spiced beef rib, mashers, carrot, green bean, & brown gravy.
- Ultimate Burger Bowl$19.00
The ultimate salad. A wedge of iceberg, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, bacon, and ranch. Topped with a burger patty, french fries, fried egg, and chile con queso.
- Chicken Fried Steak$27.00
Our 8oz cut of Akushi beef cutlet. Hand breaded and fried till golden. Served with green beans, mashed potatoes, and sausage cream gravy.
- Jamaican Jerk Pork Tacos$18.00
Slowly braised in traditional jerk spices pork shoulder. Freshly cooked corn tortilla, cole slaw, and side of habanero mango sauce. served with a side of queso fries.