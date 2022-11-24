Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milli Second Café

240 W Main Street

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Au Lait

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Steamer

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Flat White

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Matcha Tea

$4.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

London Fog

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola - Glass Bottle

$4.00

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Spindrift Tea and Lemon

$3.00

Coke Zero - Can

$2.50

Diet Coke - Can

$2.50

Sprite - Can

$2.50

Water

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Other Drinks

Draft Kombucha

$5.00+

Mountain Culture Blueberry Lemongrass kombucha. Drink local!

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.00

Rachel Party

$1,200.00

Pastry Case

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Pecan Raspberry Bar

$3.75

Espresso Brownie

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Light Fare

Hummus with Pita Chips

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese with Crackers

$7.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$6.00

Chips

$2.00

Bags of Coffee

Colombia Tolima

$15.49

Rwanda Red Bourbon

$15.99

Honduras Comsa

$15.49

Decaf Colombia

$13.49

Dark Roasty Toasty

$15.49

Nice w/ Ice Blend

$15.99

Sweet Southern Blend

$16.49

CODE Blend

$13.49

Full City Espresso Blend

$13.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

240 W Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

