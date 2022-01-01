Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milli Coffee Roasters

400 Preston Avenue

#150

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Chai Latte
Hot Coffee

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.95+

Hot black coffee made with a rotation of our most popular house roasts.

Au Lait

Au Lait

$3.55+

Steamed milk added to hot coffee.

Cold Brew

$4.40+

Our cold brew created with our Nice with Ice blend. You'll get dark chocolate that lingers with delicate dried fruit tones.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.85

A double shot of our house espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.85+

Espresso and water; can be served hot or iced (iced drinks in 12oz and 16oz only).

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.70

Espresso combined with milk steamed to a foamy consistency.

Cortado

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$5.25+

Espresso blended with steamed milk. Additional/seasonal flavors available.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Additional/seasonal flavors available.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Spiced tea concentrate blended with steamed milk. Can be served hot or iced.

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$6.60
Steamer

Steamer

$3.00+

Hot steamed milk, with a flavor syrup. Add mocha to make a hot chocolate!

Hot Chocolate

$3.30+

Chaider

$5.75

A sweet and tinge of spiciness that hits all fall flavors. Our version of an apple cider beverage!

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

16oz fresh-brewed tea. Choose any tea from our premium loose-leaf tea selection.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Made-to-order 16oz iced tea. Choose any tea from our premium loose-leaf tea selection.

London Fog

London Fog

$6.35

Hot tea and steamed milk with a splash of our house made vanilla syrup.

Peachy Tea

$5.50

Our fall version of the London Fog. Very subtly sweet that warms you up with a tinge of gingery finish that makes you want more.

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola - Glass Bottle

Coca-Cola - Glass Bottle

$2.75

The real deal, made with real sugar, from Mexico.

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.25

The original, in a green bottle.

Fiji Water

$2.50

Mountain Culture Kombucha

$3.50

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Waffles

Regular Waffle

Regular Waffle

$7.45Out of stock

Made-to-order Belgian-style waffle using our secret house recipe with cinnamon and pearl sugar.

Special Waffle

$9.65Out of stock

A longtime Milli favorite, this waffle is topped with thin-sliced green apples, brie, and a drizzle of honey.

Panini

Brie Panino

Brie Panino

$8.55+

Brie, basil pesto, granny smith apples

Turkey Panino

Turkey Panino

$11.55+

Turkey, brie, dijon mustard, damson plum jam

Ham Panino

Ham Panino

$9.65+

Ham, swiss, sauce of choice

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.15+

Sourdough bread, 3 slices of cheddar cheese, with or without horseradish

Quiche and Soup

Mediterranean Quiche

$7.75Out of stock

Crustless quiche with sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, spinach, onions, garlic and feta cheese.

Bacon Cheddar Quiche

$8.25Out of stock

Crustless quiche with bacon and cheddar cheese.

Sausage Pepperjack Quiche

$8.80Out of stock

Crustless quiche with JM Stock Black Pepper Garlic Sausage, Bell Peppers, and Pepperjack Cheese.

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.50

Single Origin

Brazil Vermelha Cascavel

Brazil Vermelha Cascavel

$16.50Out of stock

12oz. One of Milli's long standing coffees. You'll get the nutty, smooth taste of the region while also having some mild grapefruit and cherry acidity near the end of your cup.

Colombia Tolima

Colombia Tolima

$17.00

12oz. A wonderfully complex cup. While hot the profile will be more chocolatey and savory but as it cools down the cup starts to encompass lime acidity with lots of sweetness.

Dark La Oscuridad

Dark La Oscuridad

$16.00

12oz. Our house dark roast. You'll get those traditional bold flavors while still retaining the flavors of the region.

Decaf Brazil

Decaf Brazil

$15.50Out of stock

12oz. Our Decaf Colombia undergoes the Sugar Cane process, allowing you to taste a subtle sweetness throughout the cup. This is also our house decaf for all of our espresso drinks!

Guatemala HueHue

Guatemala HueHue

$17.75

12oz. A great and easy coffee to drink! Full bodied with sweet, caramel tones. The higher elevation of the Huehuetenango region gives you a mild acidity (similar to green apple) that heightens the cup.

Rwanda Karambi

Rwanda Karambi

$17.50Out of stock

12oz. This amazing coffee hails straight from the Nyakarenzo washing station. Very bright and light, the "Red Bourbon" variety gives you a variety of complex flavors that ranges from tea, to hibiscus, to dried fruit!

Ethiopian Guji

Ethiopian Guji

$16.00Out of stock

Blends

Triple Take

Triple Take

$17.50

12oz. Our roaster has provided this long standing blend with 3 separate beans to give you a complex yet smooth cup. The beans change per season!

House Of Cazador

House Of Cazador

$17.50

12oz. Custom-roasted to represent the new CODE building. A nice medium blend that would pair well on its own as a cup of coffee, or as an espresso! Medium bodied with a lot of creamy and chocolatey notes.

Winter Winds Cold Brew

Winter Winds Cold Brew

$16.50

12oz. Milli's house cold brew blend. The synergy between both single origins provides a baker's chocolate mouthfeel with tart and floral notes.

Full City Espresso

Full City Espresso

$15.50Out of stock

12oz. The first Milli espresso blend! Heavier and more robust. Pairs extremely well with milks and has a very rich and smoky profile. You'll get bits of honey at the tail end of each sip.

Restaurante De La Cuidad

Restaurante De La Cuidad

$15.50Out of stock

12oz. The sister to our "Full City Espresso"! Heavy smokey flavors with fruity sweetness after each sip. If you enjoyed our espresso blend then please give this a try!

House of Milli

House of Milli

$16.50

12oz. Milli's 2nd and current espresso blend. This combination of beans will give you a much lighter body than the Full City; composing of creamy & floral notes that linger on your palate.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

All of our coffee is roasted in house! Our food is centered around local partners and the tastiest of combinations.

Location

400 Preston Avenue, #150, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

