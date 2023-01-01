Restaurant header imageView gallery

Millie's on Main 7294 Main Street

7294 Main Street

Mackinac Island, MI 49757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch

Beginnings

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fries tossed with white truffle oil, sea salt, and Parmesan cheese, served with blue cheese dip

Meatloaf Sliders

$17.00

A trio of sweet and tangy glazed meatloaf sandwiches on grilled brioche rolls

Cajun Devils

$19.00

Shrimp wrapped with bacon, tossed with Cajun seasoning and served with béarnaise

Wings with Zing

$18.00

Tossed with a choice of chipotle lime BBQ or wild buffalo, served with celery sticks

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Char-grilled mahi-mahi marinated in ancho chili, citrus, and cilantro, shredded cabbage, chipotle-infused sour cream and salsa in warm white corn tortillas

Green Beans

$13.00

Served with ranch, blue cheese, or chipotle dip

Whitefish Dip

$17.00

Served with toasted garlic Parmesan crostini and crisp pita chips

Goat Cheese Dip

$16.00

Served with pepper jam, fresh basil and pita chips

Soups

Soup of the Day Cup

$10.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$12.00

Whitefish Chowder Cup

$10.00

Whitefish Chowder Bowl

$12.00

Baked French Onion

$13.00

House Salads

Fresh Garden Greens

$12.00

Romaine hearts and iceberg, carrot, cucumber, radish, and grape tomatoes

Island Spinach Salad

$18.00

Organic spinach, golden raisins, tomatoes, blue cheese, shaved red onions, pepitas, and poppyseed dressing

Small Caesar

$13.00

Crisp romaine tossed with shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$16.00

Crisp romaine tossed with shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Urban Baby Kale Blend

$18.00

Scarlet, green and black baby kale, baby red chard and wild arugula, fresh blueberries, pineapple, strawberries, and walnuts, tossed with raspberry vinaigrette

Straits Light Side Whitefish

$24.00

Fresh locally caught whitefish fillet broiled with olive oil, lemon, and wine served with baby kale blend and sliced ripe tomatoes

Sandwiches

Millie's Chicken Salad

$18.00

All white chicken meat, dried cherries, and crisp celery in a creamy dressing, lettuce, and tomato

The Main Street BLT

$19.00

Stacked high with Plath's crisp smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey Reuben

$17.00

Sliced turkey stacked on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and coleslaw

Classic Turkey Bacon Club

$18.00

Plath's bacon, deli sliced turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread

Northern Michigan Favorites

Whitefish Basket

$24.00

Beer-battered whitefish served with fries and coleslaw

Pastie

$19.00

Ground beef, pork, potatoes, carrots, and rutabaga, wrapped in a flaky crust hearty upper peninsula favorite, served with brown gravy and coleslaw

Meatloaf

$23.00

Two slices of homemade meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw

Pasta Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of linguini in garlic parmesan cream sauce

Pub Fare

Classic Burger

$19.00

Prime ground beef char-grilled to order, choice of swiss or American cheese. Ask your server about items cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meats increases your risk of foodborne illness

Olive Burger

$21.00

Prime ground beef char-grilled to order, topped with bacon and Millie's olive sauce, with a choice of swiss or American cheese. Ask your server about items cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meats increases your risk of foodborne illness

Smash Burger

$19.00

Ground turkey breast seasoned with cracked black pepper

Low Carb Platter

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast or prime ground beef char-grilled to order with sautéed mushrooms, and a choice of swiss or American cheese. Served with cottage cheese and fresh tomatoes on the side. Ask your server about items cooked to order. Consuming undercooke

Big City Chicken

$17.00

Golden crispy chicken breast, topped with special sauce, cabbage, and pickles

Sweet Potato Veggie Burger

$17.00

Red and white quinoa, whole grain rice and cannelloni beans, fresh julienne sweet potato and carrots, roasted fresh portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, and caramelized onions

For the Kids

Kid Cheese Burger and Fries

$10.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.00

Grill Cheese and Fries

$8.00

Pb and J with Chips

$8.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Dinner

Entrees

New York Strip Steak

$36.00

12 oz. hand-cut prime beef seasoned and char-grilled to order served with garlic smashed potatoes and fresh vegetables. Ask your server about items cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meats increases your risk of foodborne illness

Half Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Tender pork ribs, dry rubbed, slow cooked, and glazed with bold and spicy barbecue sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes, and fresh vegetables

Full Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

Tender pork ribs, dry rubbed, slow cooked, and glazed with bold and spicy barbecue sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes, and fresh vegetables

Unplanked Whitefish

$29.00

Fresh locally caught whitefish fillet broiled with lemon, butter, and wine served with duchess potatoes, parmesan tomato crown, and fresh vegetables

Maple Glazed Salmon

$31.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet char-grilled, finished with a Michigan maple glaze served with basmati rice pilaf and fresh vegetables

Rosemary Lemon Grilled Chicken

$28.00

8 oz. chicken breast, char-grilled with olive oil, garlic, lemon, and rosemary, topped with compound herb butter served with basmati rice pilaf and fresh vegetables

Perch

$31.00

Sautéed dusted fillets in butter, capers, lemon, and wine, served with savory rice pilaf and fresh vegetables

Neptune's Pasta

$34.00

Shrimp and scallops sautéed in olive oil with garlic, finished with wine and cream tossed in linguini and parmesan cheese, served with fresh vegetables and garlic crostini

Dessert

Homemade Desserts

Cherry Cobbler

$10.00

With homemade whipped cream

Walnut Apple Crisp

$10.00

With homemade whipped cream

Traverse City Underground Cheesecake

$10.00

Traditional with strawberries

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Warm with homemade whipped cream

Sides

Sides

Vegetable Side

$5.00

Mashed Potato Side

$5.00

Dutches Pot Side

$8.00

Rice Side

$5.00

Fries Basket

$8.00

Sub Truffle Fries

$6.00

Chips Side

$3.00

Cottage Cheese Side

$5.00

Coleslaw Side

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Chicken Salad Side

$8.00

Side Pita Chips

$2.00

Side Crostini

$2.00

Pickles Side

$1.00

Dressings

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra 1000s Island

$0.50

Extra Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Extra Balsamic

$0.50

Extra Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Extra Poppy Seed

$0.50

Condiments/Sauces

Special Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Gravy Side

$3.00

Bearnaise Side

$3.00

Specials

Lunch Special

$19.00

Dinner Special

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Local Friendly Homestyle Pub

7294 Main Street, Mackinac Island, MI 49757

