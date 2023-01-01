- Home
Millie's on Main 7294 Main Street
7294 Main Street
Mackinac Island, MI 49757
Lunch
Beginnings
Truffle Fries
Fries tossed with white truffle oil, sea salt, and Parmesan cheese, served with blue cheese dip
Meatloaf Sliders
A trio of sweet and tangy glazed meatloaf sandwiches on grilled brioche rolls
Cajun Devils
Shrimp wrapped with bacon, tossed with Cajun seasoning and served with béarnaise
Wings with Zing
Tossed with a choice of chipotle lime BBQ or wild buffalo, served with celery sticks
Fish Tacos
Char-grilled mahi-mahi marinated in ancho chili, citrus, and cilantro, shredded cabbage, chipotle-infused sour cream and salsa in warm white corn tortillas
Green Beans
Served with ranch, blue cheese, or chipotle dip
Whitefish Dip
Served with toasted garlic Parmesan crostini and crisp pita chips
Goat Cheese Dip
Served with pepper jam, fresh basil and pita chips
Soups
House Salads
Fresh Garden Greens
Romaine hearts and iceberg, carrot, cucumber, radish, and grape tomatoes
Island Spinach Salad
Organic spinach, golden raisins, tomatoes, blue cheese, shaved red onions, pepitas, and poppyseed dressing
Small Caesar
Crisp romaine tossed with shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Large Caesar
Crisp romaine tossed with shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Urban Baby Kale Blend
Scarlet, green and black baby kale, baby red chard and wild arugula, fresh blueberries, pineapple, strawberries, and walnuts, tossed with raspberry vinaigrette
Straits Light Side Whitefish
Fresh locally caught whitefish fillet broiled with olive oil, lemon, and wine served with baby kale blend and sliced ripe tomatoes
Sandwiches
Millie's Chicken Salad
All white chicken meat, dried cherries, and crisp celery in a creamy dressing, lettuce, and tomato
The Main Street BLT
Stacked high with Plath's crisp smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Turkey Reuben
Sliced turkey stacked on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and coleslaw
Classic Turkey Bacon Club
Plath's bacon, deli sliced turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread
Northern Michigan Favorites
Whitefish Basket
Beer-battered whitefish served with fries and coleslaw
Pastie
Ground beef, pork, potatoes, carrots, and rutabaga, wrapped in a flaky crust hearty upper peninsula favorite, served with brown gravy and coleslaw
Meatloaf
Two slices of homemade meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw
Pasta Alfredo
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of linguini in garlic parmesan cream sauce
Pub Fare
Classic Burger
Prime ground beef char-grilled to order, choice of swiss or American cheese. Ask your server about items cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meats increases your risk of foodborne illness
Olive Burger
Prime ground beef char-grilled to order, topped with bacon and Millie's olive sauce, with a choice of swiss or American cheese. Ask your server about items cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meats increases your risk of foodborne illness
Smash Burger
Ground turkey breast seasoned with cracked black pepper
Low Carb Platter
Grilled chicken breast or prime ground beef char-grilled to order with sautéed mushrooms, and a choice of swiss or American cheese. Served with cottage cheese and fresh tomatoes on the side. Ask your server about items cooked to order. Consuming undercooke
Big City Chicken
Golden crispy chicken breast, topped with special sauce, cabbage, and pickles
Sweet Potato Veggie Burger
Red and white quinoa, whole grain rice and cannelloni beans, fresh julienne sweet potato and carrots, roasted fresh portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, and caramelized onions
For the Kids
Dinner
For the Kids
Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Local Friendly Homestyle Pub
7294 Main Street, Mackinac Island, MI 49757