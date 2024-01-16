Millie's Mid-Island at the Rotary 1 Sparks Avenue
1 Sparks Avenue
Nantucket, MA 02554
Millie's All Day
Appetizers
- Altar Rock$25.00
Salsa, guacamole, & white queso served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg
- Guacamole + Chips$14.00
Served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: alliums
- Queso + Chips$11.00
Served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg
- Salsa + Chips$7.00
Served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: alliums
- Yellowfin Tuna Poke$24.00
Marinated tuna with warm sticky rice, avocado, cucumber, nori, scallion, sriracha mayo, & flour tortilla wontons Allergens: soy, gluten, dairy, shellfish
- Halibut Ceviche$23.00
With basil, ruby grapefruit, avocado, cilantro, red onion, and lime served with flour tortilla chips Allergens: gluten
- Sweet Corn & Clam Chowder$12.00
New England style, served with crispy corn tortilla strips Allergens: dairy, shellfish, gluten
- Street Corn$8.00
Chili-lime mayo, parmesan, queso fresco, & fresh lime Allergens: dairy, egg
Quesadillas
- 40th Pole$23.00
Grilled marinated chicken, goat cheese, caramelized onions, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE
- Rhode Island$26.00
Grilled marinated steak, sautéed mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers + red onion, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE
- Bartlett Farm$22.00
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, roasted eggplant, tomato + corn salsa, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE
- Steps Beach$38.00
Lobster meat, slow roasted tomato, grilled zucchini, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE
- Brant Point$27.00
Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, zucchini, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE
- Tom Nevers$21.00
Grilled marinated chicken & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE
- Steak + Cheese Quesadilla$25.00
Grilled marinated steak & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE
- Cheese Quesadilla$19.00
Adult sized quesadilla with Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE
Tacos
- Hither Creek$27.00
Grilled striped bass in corn tortillas with tomato + corn salsa, guacamole, & lime sour cream Allergens: dairy
- Eel Point$28.00
Seared rare tuna in flour tortillas with wasabi crème fraîche, soy glaze, sesame, lime, with a watercress & fennel salad Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, nuts
- Westender$26.00
Blackened mahi mahi in corn tortillas with pineapple mango salsa, guacamole, & lime sour cream Allergens: dairy
- Tuckernuck$26.00
Grilled steak in flour tortillas with roasted poblano peppers + red onion, guacamole, lime sour cream, cilantro, & radish Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy
- Smith Point$27.00
Grilled shrimp in corn tortillas with tomato + corn salsa, guacamole, & chili ranch dressing Allergens: dairy, shellfish
- Veggie Tacos$22.00
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, roasted eggplant, & tomato + corn salsa Allergens: none
- Taco Box$149.00
Includes grilled steak and grilled chicken, flour tortillas, jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, lime sour cream, corn tortilla chips, and yellow rice - feeds 6. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)
Salads
- Wauwinet$27.00
Grilled shrimp, romaine, grape tomato, croutons, avocado, pickled red onions, & parmesan cheese with lime Caesar dressing (on the side) Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish, egg
- Great Point$27.00
Grilled shrimp, mixed summer greens, mango, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, & savoy cabbage with Thai sweet chili lime vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: nuts, soy, shellfish
- Gibbs Pond$38.00
Warm lobster, mixed summer greens, heirloom tomato, sweet corn, avocado, hard boiled egg, scallions, & fingerling potatoes with white balsamic vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, egg, shellfish
- Baxter Road$25.00
Grilled blackened chicken, mixed summer greens, pineapple, avocado, goat cheese, & crispy corn tortilla strips, with chipotle honey vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, shellfish
- Cliff Road$28.00
Blackened salmon, mixed summer greens, grape tomato, cucumber, grilled zucchini, & goat cheese crumbles with creamy basil vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, egg
Po'Boys
- Cisco$27.00
Fried shrimp on butter toasted brioche with shredded lettuce, tomato, & Cajun remoulade Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, shellfish
- Muskeget$39.00
Traditional New England style cold dressed lobster on butter toasted brioche with bibb lettuce & chives
- Captain Tom$26.00
Fried codfish on butter toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion, & lemon herb tartar sauce. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg
For the Kids
- Kids Taco$14.00
Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp, on a flour tortilla. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)
- Kids Quesadilla$14.00
Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp, with Monterey Jack cheese on a flour tortilla. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)
- Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$14.00
Honey mustard dipping sauce. Allergens: gluten, egg
- Kids Crispy Salmon$16.00
Seared salmon filet. Allergens: dairy
- Kids Fruit Cup$3.00
- Side Yellow Rice (8oz)$6.00
Allergens: dairy
Sides, Extras, & Vegetables
Dressings, Sauces, Salsas, & Dips
Family Meals
- Taco Box$149.00
Includes grilled steak and grilled chicken, flour tortillas, jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, lime sour cream, corn tortilla chips, and yellow rice - feeds 6. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)
- Lobster Roll Platter$300.00
8 New England Lobster Rolls - Traditional style cold dressed lobster on butter toasted brioche with bibb lettuce & chives. Served with creamy coleslaw and chips. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, shellfish
Merchandise / Miscellaneous
Merchandise
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Millie's Mid-Island at the Rotary brings your favorites from Madaket to Mid-Island for a taste of the West End! Enjoy delicious bites, Millie's Margarita, and Madaket Mysteries with the same fast & friendly service. Don't forget to stop by our ice cream stand for a frozen treat!
1 Sparks Avenue, Nantucket, MA 02554