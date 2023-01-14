Main picView gallery

Millie's Spring Valley 4866 Massachusetts Ave. NW

review star

No reviews yet

4866 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20016

Appetizers

Altar Rock

$19.00

salsa, guacamole, and white queso served with corn tortilla chips

Chips

choice of salsa, queso or guacamole

Clam Chowder

$11.00

potato, corn, smoked bacon and chives

Tuna Poke

$19.00

marinated tuna, sticky rice, cucumber, avocado, scallion, nori, sriracha mayo, and crushed sesame seeds

Swordfish Kebob

$18.00

with tomato, cucumber and feta salad, and mint yogurt sauce

Duck Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

sliced duck breast with herbs and Thai sweet lime dressing

Potstickers

$13.00

shrimp, pork, ginger, and scallions with dipping sauce

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

sesame soy glaze

Burrata & Squash

$18.00

carmelized butternut squash, pepita & sun-dried cherry pesto, honey and virgin olive oil

Salads

Cliff Road

$21.00

blackened salmon, Millie's select greens, goat cheese, grilled zucchini, cucumber, grape tomato and creamy basil dressing

Jackson Point

$19.00

parmesan crusted chicken paillard, arugula, watercress, avocado, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon and EVOO

Great Point

$21.00

grilled shrimp, Millie's select greens, mango, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, savoy cabbage and Thai chili lime vinaigrette

Lobb Salad

$36.00

lobster claw and knuckle meat, Millie's select greens, sliced fingerling potatoes, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado, scallions and white balsamic vinaigrette

Orange Street

$21.00

blackened shrimp, romaine lettuce, parmesan, avocado, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons and lime caesar dressing

Boarding House

$22.00

grilled sliced steak, Millie's select greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, parmesan crusted potatoes, fried shallots and horseradish dressing

Cambridge Street

$19.00

grilled herb marinated chicken breast, Millie's select greens, radish, mandarin oranges, crushed peanuts, cilantro, tortilla strips and honey peanut dressing

Haulover

$27.00

seared rare tuna, Millie's select greens, haricot vert, cannelloni beans, tomato, oil cured black olives, capers, potato, hard boiled egg and dijon vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.00

Millie's select greens, carrots, cucumber, radish

Sandwiches

Muskeget

$38.00

premium Maine lobster on a buttered toasted roll with butter lettuce, lemon and chives – served with coleslaw

Cisco Po Boy

$19.00

fried shrimp on a toasted french roll with cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, and tomato – served with corn, lima, & blue cheese salad

Fried Eggplant

$19.00

eggplant parmesan, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and dijon aioli on an Italian roll – served with tomato cucumber salad

Dionis

$18.00

fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun with sweet pickles, butter lettuce, and honey dijon – served with coleslaw

Straight Wharf

$18.00

lightly breaded fried cod on a toasted brioche bun with tomato, butter lettuce, red onion, and tartar sauce – served with coleslaw

Quesadillas

Rhode Island Avenue

$19.00

grilled marinated steak, sautéed mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, red onion, and jack cheese

40th Pole

$17.00

grilled marinated chicken, goat cheese, caramelized onions, and jack cheese

Steps Beach

$35.00

lobster, slow-roasted tomato, grilled zucchini, and jack cheese

Brant Point

$19.00

grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, grilled zucchini, and jack cheese

Bartlett Farm

$17.00

sauteed spinach, mushrooms, roasted eggplant, tomato & sweet corn salad, and jack cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

jack cheese

Tacos

Smith Point

$19.00

grilled shrimp in corn tortillas with tomato and sweet corn salad, avocado, cilantro, and chili ranch dressing

Esther Island

$19.00

seared scallops in flour tortillas with house slaw, bacon, and bleu cheese

Hither Creek

$19.00

grilled local rockfish in corn tortillas with tomato and sweet corn salad, avocado, cilantro, and lime sour cream

Eel Point

$22.00

seared rare tuna in flour tortillas with wasabi crema, sesame soy glaze, sesame lime salad and toasted sesame seeds

Tuckernuck

$19.00

grilled marinated steak and fried potato in flour tortillas with roasted garlic aioli and lemon parsley gremolata

Westender

$18.00

blackened mahi mahi in corn tortillas with pineapple mango salsa, avocado, and lime sour cream

Kids

Kids Kebob

$10.00

chicken, steak or shrimp

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

served with honey mustard

Kids Salmon

$12.00

served with yellow rice and fruit

Kids Burger

$10.00

two mini hamburgers on potato rolls, sweet pickles on the side

Kids Pasta

$10.00

spiral pasta with grilled chicken, butter and parmesan cheese

Sides

Side Dressing

Side Sauce

Side Protein

2 oz Guacamole

$3.50

2 oz Lime Crema

$1.50

2 oz Salsa

$1.50

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Rice Salad

$6.00

Side Yellow Rice

$6.00

Signature Drinks

Frosè

$14.00

dry rosè, vodka, strawberry, lemon

Millie's Margarita

$13.00

pure agave silver tequila, orange liqueur, lime, oj

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

pure agave silver tequila, lime, lemon, pineapple jalapeño tea, simple syrup

Cobblestone Hill

$13.00

bourbon, black tea, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, molasses

Madaket Mystery

$13.00

our rum cocktail from the island of Nantucket!

Paloma Baja

$13.00

pure agave silver tequila, grapefruit, lemon, agave nector

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

7up

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottle Sparkling

$9.00

Bottle Still

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mocktail Club Can

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Family Meals

Taco Box

$95.00

protein, flour tortillas, jack cheese, charred tomato salsa, sweet corn salsa, guacamole, lime crema, yellow rice, corn tortilla chips (feeds 5-6)

Chicken Box

$50.00

chicken tenders, honey mustard, green peas, yellow rice, Millie's secret sauce, 3 hoagie rolls

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
