Millie's Mid-Island (Coffin Rotary) 1 Sparks Avenue

1 Sparks Avenue

Nantucket, MA 02554

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beverages

Can Coca Cola

$3.50

Can Diet Coca Cola

$3.50

Open Water Can (16oz)

$4.00

Appetizers (Rotary)

Guacamole + Chips (Rotary)

$14.00

Served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: alliums

Queso + Chips (Rotary)

$11.00

Served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

Salsa + Chips (Rotary)

$7.00

Allergens: dairy

Altar Rock (Rotary)

$25.00

Salsa, guacamole, & white queso served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

Yellowfin Tuna Poke (Rotary)

$24.00

Marinated tuna with warm sticky rice, avocado, cucumber, nori, scallion, sriracha mayo, & flour tortilla wontons Allergens: soy, gluten, dairy, shellfish

Side of Chips (Rotary)

$4.00

Tacos (Rotary)

Served with summer rice salad, two tacos per order.

Eel Point

$28.00

Seared rare tuna in flour tortillas with wasabi crème fraîche, soy glaze, sesame, lime, with a watercress & fennel salad Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, nuts

Westender

$26.00

Blackened mahi mahi in corn tortillas with pineapple mango salsa, guacamole, & lime sour cream Allergens: dairy

Tuckernuck

$26.00

Grilled steak in flour tortillas with roasted poblano peppers + red onion, guacamole, lime sour cream, cilantro, & radish Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy

Veggie Tacos

$22.00

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, roasted eggplant, & tomato + corn salsa Allergens: none

Taco Box

$149.00

Includes grilled steak and grilled chicken, flour tortillas, jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, lime sour cream, corn tortilla chips, and yellow rice - feeds 6. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)

Quesadillas (Rotary)

Served with salsa and lime sour cream. Please note: we are unable to accommodate guests with shellfish allergies when ordering quesadillas. Our quesadillas are prepared on flour tortillas & thus cannot be made gluten free.

Brant Point

$27.00

Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, zucchini, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Bartlett Farm

$22.00

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, roasted eggplant, tomato + corn salsa, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Tom Nevers

$21.00

Grilled marinated chicken & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Steak + Cheese Quesadilla

$25.00

Grilled marinated steak & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Cheese Quesadilla

$19.00

Adult sized quesadilla with Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Salads (Rotary)

Served with dressing on the side.

Wauwinet

$27.00

Grilled shrimp, romaine, grape tomato, croutons, avocado, pickled red onions, & parmesan cheese with lime Caesar dressing (on the side) Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish, egg

Cliff Road

$28.00

Blackened salmon, mixed summer greens, grape tomato, cucumber, grilled zucchini, & goat cheese crumbles with creamy basil vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, egg

Baxter Road

$25.00

Grilled blackened chicken, mixed summer greens, pineapple, avocado, goat cheese, & crispy corn tortilla strips, with chipotle honey vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, shellfish

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Millie's Mid-Island brings your California-Baja favorite to the Coffin Rotary located conveniently at 1 Sparks Ave!

1 Sparks Avenue, Nantucket, MA 02554

