Millie's Mid-Island (Coffin Rotary) 1 Sparks Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Millie's Mid-Island brings your California-Baja favorite to the Coffin Rotary located conveniently at 1 Sparks Ave!
Location
1 Sparks Avenue, Nantucket, MA 02554
Gallery