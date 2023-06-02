Main picView gallery

Millie's Nantucket (Madaket) 326 Madaket Road

326 Madaket Road

Nantucket, MA 02554

Appetizers

Altar Rock

$25.00

Salsa, guacamole, & white queso served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

Guacamole + Chips

$14.00

Served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: alliums

Queso + Chips

$11.00

Served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

Salsa + Chips

$7.00

Served with corn tortilla chips Allergens: alliums

Sweet Corn & Clam Chowder

$12.00

New England style, served with crispy corn tortilla strips Allergens: dairy, shellfish, gluten

Street Corn

$8.00

Chili-lime mayo, parmesan, queso fresco, & fresh lime Allergens: dairy, egg

Yellowfin Tuna Poke

$24.00

Marinated tuna with warm sticky rice, avocado, cucumber, nori, scallion, sriracha mayo, & flour tortilla wontons Allergens: soy, gluten, dairy, shellfish

Halibut Ceviche

$23.00

With basil, ruby grapefruit, avocado, cilantro, red onion, and lime served with flour tortilla chips Allergens: gluten

Fried Oyster Mini Tacos

$18.00

With purple cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeño, & lemon aioli. Allergies: gluten, dairy, shellfish, egg

Burrata

$20.00

With strawberries, mint, & honey pistachio pesto Allergens: dairy, nuts

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta

$19.00

On grilled focaccia, with Cambozola cheese, & basil pesto. Allergens: gluten, dairy

Side Focaccia

$4.00

Allergens: gluten

Quesadillas

Served with salsa and lime sour cream. Please note: we are unable to accommodate guests with shellfish allergies when ordering quesadillas. Our quesadillas are prepared on flour tortillas & thus cannot be made gluten free.

40th Pole

$23.00

Grilled marinated chicken, goat cheese, caramelized onions, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Rhode Island

$26.00

Grilled marinated steak, sautéed mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers + red onion, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Starbuck Road

$27.00

Seared scallops, tomato + corn salsa, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Steps Beach

$38.00

Lobster meat, slow roasted tomato, grilled zucchini, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Bartlett Farm

$22.00

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, roasted eggplant, tomato + corn salsa, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Brant Point

$27.00

Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, zucchini, & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Tom Nevers

$21.00

Grilled marinated chicken & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Steak + Cheese Quesadilla

$25.00

Grilled marinated steak & Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Cheese Quesadilla

$19.00

Adult sized quesadilla with Monterey Jack cheese Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN OR SHELLFISH FREE

Tacos

Served with summer rice salad, two tacos per order.

Hither Creek

$27.00

Grilled striped bass in corn tortillas with tomato + corn salsa, guacamole, & lime sour cream Allergens: dairy

Eel Point

$28.00

Seared rare tuna in flour tortillas with wasabi crème fraîche, soy glaze, sesame, lime, with a watercress & fennel salad Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, nuts

Westender

$26.00

Blackened mahi mahi in corn tortillas with pineapple mango salsa, guacamole, & lime sour cream Allergens: dairy

Tuckernuck

$26.00

Grilled steak in flour tortillas with roasted poblano peppers + red onion, guacamole, lime sour cream, cilantro, & radish Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy

Esther Island

$27.00

Seared scallops in flour tortillas with creamy red cabbage slaw, guacamole, blue cheese, & crispy smoked bacon Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish

Pocomo

$23.00

Pork carnitas in flour tortillas with roasted poblano peppers + red onion, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & toasted pumpkin seeds Allergens: gluten, nuts

Smith Point

$27.00

Grilled shrimp in corn tortillas with tomato + corn salsa, guacamole, & chili ranch dressing Allergens: dairy, shellfish

Veggie Tacos

$22.00

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, roasted eggplant, & tomato + corn salsa Allergens: none

Taco Box

$149.00

Includes grilled steak and grilled chicken, flour tortillas, jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, lime sour cream, corn tortilla chips, and yellow rice - feeds 6. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)

Salads

Served with dressing on the side.

Wauwinet

$27.00

Grilled shrimp, romaine, grape tomato, croutons, avocado, pickled red onions, & parmesan cheese with lime Caesar dressing (on the side) Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish, egg

Baxter Road

$25.00

Grilled blackened chicken, mixed summer greens, pineapple, avocado, goat cheese, & crispy corn tortilla strips, with chipotle honey vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, shellfish

Great Point

$27.00

Grilled shrimp, mixed summer greens, mango, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, & savoy cabbage with Thai sweet chili lime vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: nuts, soy, shellfish

Cliff Road

$28.00

Blackened salmon, mixed summer greens, grape tomato, cucumber, grilled zucchini, & goat cheese crumbles with creamy basil vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, egg

Gibbs Pond

$38.00

Warm lobster, mixed summer greens, heirloom tomato, sweet corn, avocado, hard boiled egg, scallions, & fingerling potatoes with white balsamic vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, egg, shellfish

Moors End Farm

$24.00

Mixed summer greens, grilled zucchini, summer squash, asparagus, corn, avocado, & grape tomatoes with honey lime vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: none

Pumpkin Pond Farm

$25.00

Strawberries, burrata, arugula, romaine, avocado, red quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, & mint, with honey ginger vinaigrette (on the side) Allergens: dairy, nuts

Po'Boys

Served with summer rice salad.

Cisco

$27.00

Fried shrimp on butter toasted brioche with shredded lettuce, tomato, & Cajun remoulade Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, shellfish

Fishers Landing

$27.00

Blackened swordfish on butter toasted brioche with purple cabbage slaw, fried onions, & Cajun remoulade. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

Muskeget

$39.00

Traditional New England style cold dressed lobster on butter toasted brioche with bibb lettuce & chives

Captain Tom

$26.00

Fried codfish on butter toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion, & lemon herb tartar sauce. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

For the Kids

Kids Taco

$14.00

Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp, on a flour tortilla. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)

Kids Quesadilla

$14.00

Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp, with Monterey Jack cheese on a flour tortilla. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)

Kids Burrito

$14.00

Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp, with yellow rice, rolled in a flour tortilla. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)

Kids Crispy Salmon

$16.00

Seared salmon filet. Allergens: dairy

Kids Fruit Cup

$3.00

Sides, Extras, & Vegetables

Side Yellow Rice (8oz)

$6.00

Allergens: dairy

Side Summer Rice Salad (8oz)

$6.00

Allergens: none

Side Focaccia

$4.00

Allergens: gluten

Kids Fruit Cup

$3.00

Dressings, Sauces, Salsas, & Dips

Guacamole

$5.00+

White Queso

$3.00+

Salsa

$2.00+

Lime Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Creamy Basil Vinaigrette

$2.00

Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette

$2.00

Thai Sweet Chili Lime Vinaigrette

$2.00

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$2.00

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

$2.00

Honey Ginger Vinaigrette

$2.00

Family Meals

Taco Box

$149.00

Includes grilled steak and grilled chicken, flour tortillas, jack cheese, salsa, guacamole, lime sour cream, corn tortilla chips, and yellow rice - feeds 6. Allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, shellfish (shrimp only)

Lobster Roll Platter

$300.00

8 New England Lobster Rolls - Traditional style cold dressed lobster on butter toasted brioche with bibb lettuce & chives. Served with creamy coleslaw and chips. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, shellfish

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
From the shores of New England to the sun-drenched beaches of Baja California, Millie’s menu features coastal fare and cocktails, including the world-famous Madaket Mystery. Drive, bike, or take the NRTA shuttle West out to Madaket and share the experience of Millie's. The views, the sunset, the food, and the cocktails... it's sure to become your favorite memory of Nantucket!

326 Madaket Road, Nantucket, MA 02554

