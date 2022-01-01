Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Millie's Pancake Shoppe 605 W Lake St

274 Reviews

$

605 W Lake St

Addison, IL 60101

Order Again

Appetizers/Market

Housemade French Onion Dip with Kettle Chips

$8.00

A homemade blend of caramelized onions, seasoning, and sour cream with herbs. Paired with kettle chips for a perfect snack!

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

6 large shrimp cooked in our seasonal boil served with a classic horseradish cocktail sauce.

Soup by the Quart

$6.00+

Cream of Chicken Rice Soup

Chicken Salad by the Pound

Chicken Salad by the Pound

$9.00

Mac and Cheese (serves 2-3)

$9.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheddar cheese sauce, topped with fresh cheddar and baked golden brown.

Fresh Cut Fruit Medley

$5.00+

Entree

BBQ Grilled Pork Chop

$18.00

BBQ grilled pork chop w/ mustard potato salad and summer vegetable medley (Serves 1-2)

Shrimp Primavera

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp with fresh peppers, red onion, mushrooms, spinach in a white wine cream sauce mixed with cavatappi pasta (Serves 1-2)

Homemade Swedish Meatballs

$20.00

Swedish meatballs served with egg noodles and summer vegetable medley. (Serves 1-2)

Dessert

New York style cheesecake wedge. Different toppings available for additional charge.

Black Cherry Cobbler

$6.00+
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Serving Addison's Best Breakfast and Lunch, since 1959!

605 W Lake St, Addison, IL 60101

Directions

Millie's Pancake Shoppe image
Millie's Pancake Shoppe image

