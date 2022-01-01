Milligram Coffee & Kitchen 234 East 17th St Suite 107
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brunch Done Right. All day breakfast items, specialty coffee, beer and wine, craft cocktails, shared plates and weekly specials.
Location
234 East 17th St Suite 107, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
No Reviews
270 E 17th Street Suite 16 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurant