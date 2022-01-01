  • Home
Milligram Coffee & Kitchen 234 East 17th St Suite 107

No reviews yet

234 East 17th St Suite 107

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Popular Items

Fresh OJ
Breakfast Bagel

Coffee Bar

espresso

espresso

$3.50

Single origin Double shot of espresso. Sparkling water for Dine in Only.

long black

long black

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with 2 parts boiling/iced water.

short mac

short mac

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with a splash of streamed milk.

cortado

cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with even parts steamed milk.

cappuccino

cappuccino

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with Steamed/iced milk topped with cocao powder

flat white

flat white

$4.50

Double shot of coffee topped up with steamed/iced milk. 8oz.

latte

latte

$5.00

Double shot of coffee topped up with steamed/iced milk. 12oz.

mocha

mocha

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed/iced chocolate milk.

matcha latte

matcha latte

$5.50

Whisked to order ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of Hot or iced milks.

sparky

$4.50
cold brew

cold brew

$5.00
batch brew

batch brew

$4.00
hot chocolate

hot chocolate

$5.00
tea

tea

$4.50
Chocolate milk

Chocolate milk

$4.00
Piccolo

Piccolo

$4.00
Golden Turmeric Latte

Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.50
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

London Fog

$4.50

Walk club coffee

$2.00

Walk club aux

$3.00

Walk club aux (Copy)

$3.00

Pastries/Cookies

Bear Claw

Bear Claw

$4.50
Butter croissant

Butter croissant

$3.50
Guava danish

Guava danish

$4.50
Choc cookie

Choc cookie

$4.00
Vegan Donut

Vegan Donut

$4.00
Bliss ball (1)

Bliss ball (1)

$2.50

Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

To Go Drinks

Shrubs

Shrubs

$5.00

Sparkling water

$3.00
Fresh OJ

Fresh OJ

$4.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Little West

$6.50

Ollipop

$3.50

Mela

$4.50

Tepache

$5.00
Vive Shots

Vive Shots

$5.00
Oat Milk Box

Oat Milk Box

$5.00
Macadamia Milk Carton

Macadamia Milk Carton

$5.00

Purps

$5.00

Sol Ti

$4.00

Cold Brew Growlers

$13.00

Brunch

Breakfast Bagel

$14.00
Smashed Avocado

Smashed Avocado

$15.00

With feta on sourdough, radish, lemon, topped with roasted pumpkin seeds, e.v.o and chili salt.

Thick Cut Toast

$7.00

With a choice of honey, Nutella or peanut butter

Toasted Granola Bowl

Toasted Granola Bowl

$14.00

With fresh berries, honey and vanilla mint yogurt

Fruit & Nut Sweet Toast

Fruit & Nut Sweet Toast

$14.00

Stacked with sliced pear, ricotta, and walnuts

Summer Acai Bowl

Summer Acai Bowl

$15.00

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$5.00
Italian Bruschetta

Italian Bruschetta

$14.00
Baked Egg Frittata

Baked Egg Frittata

$15.00

Sun dried tomatoes and goats cheese, a side of greens and spicy relish

International Cheeses

$25.00

Nutella Banana Toast

$14.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Side GF Bread

$3.00

Side Avo

$3.00

Side bacon

$3.00

Side chicken

$4.00

Side salmon

$4.00

Side Shaved Ham

$3.00

Side Tomato

$2.00

Side Feta

$2.00

Side Spicy Relish

$2.00

Side Cold Egg

$3.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Baked Egg

$4.00

Lunch

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.00

tomato, cream cheese, chives, capers, dill

Mediterranean Prosciutto Salad

Mediterranean Prosciutto Salad

$16.00

Proscuitto, roma tomato, red onion, basil, olive oil

HCT Toasted Panini

HCT Toasted Panini

$14.00

Ham, shaved pecorino, tomato, fresh basil, and house made spicy relish.

Vegetarian Sandwich

$15.00

On multi grain, with roasted squash, beet hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, and garlic aioli.

Poached Chicken Cibatta

Poached Chicken Cibatta

$16.00

Cos lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon and garlic aioli. (Gluten free option is not available for this item)

House Made Dips

House Made Dips

$13.00

Three seasonal rotating house made dips

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00+

Roasted Chat Potatoes

$9.00
Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$13.00
Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Kids Cheese \ Apple Juice

$11.00

Kids geese toaster with a side of seasonal fruit and apple juice.

Kids PBJ\apple Juice

$11.00

Desserts

Sticky Date Pudding

$14.00

With butter scotch sauce and ice cream

Trio of Sorbet

$12.00

three rotating sorbet flavors

Salt-Chocolate Brownie Stack

$12.00

with chocolate sauce vanilla bean ice cream and berries

Pumpkin Cheescake

$8.00

Beer

On Tap

$8.00

Pilsner

Cider

$7.00

Hoppy Hour Beer

$5.00

Coopers Pale Ale

$9.00

Relax Hazy Ipa

$9.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$9.00

Menabrea Lager

$9.00

Bitburger Pilsner

$9.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Seltzers

Stem Cider

$7.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$11.00

Bellini

$12.00

Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Hugo

$15.00

Bizzaro

$12.00

Happy Hour Spritz

$10.00

Red bottle

The Landing Syrah

$75.00

Post + Beam

$80.00

Marioni Merlot

$55.00

Marioni Syrah

$55.00

Loveblock Pinot Noir

$60.00

Folicello Sparkling Lambrusco

$60.00

Nietchke shiraz

$60.00

Brash Higgins

$65.00

Folicello Rosato

$65.00

Mac Forbes Pinot

$58.00

Nar tornar - txaranga

$55.00

Mac Forbes syrah

$58.00

Cloudline Pinot

$56.00

The Landing Rose

$65.00

MWC Cabernet Sauvignon- victoria

$56.00

White Bottle

The Landing Chardonnay

$65.00

The Landing Pinot Gris

$55.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$48.00

Hayshed Chardonnay

$55.00

La Jolie Rose

$45.00

Sieman

$55.00

Cantina orange

$55.00

Silkman semillon

$60.00

Mac Forbes Chardonnay

$58.00

Marioni sirena Chardonnay

$55.00

Prosecco Bottle

$45.00

Henri Giraud

$90.00

Red BTG

LaJolie Fleur Rose

$13.00

Loveblock Pinot Noir

$17.00

Marioni Syrah

$15.00

Marioni Merlo

$15.00

Nar Tornar Txraranga

$15.00

Mac Forbes Pinot

$17.00

Mac Forbes syrah

$17.00

Folicello rosato

$16.00

Folicello sparkling Lambrusco

$16.00

Nar tornar txaranga

$15.00

Nietchke Shiraz

$17.00

Brash Higgins

$17.00

Cloudline Pinot

$15.00

Happy Hour Red

$10.00

MWC Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

White BTG

The Landing Pinot Gris

$15.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$14.00

HayShed Hill Chardonnay

$15.00

Saint Hilaire Sparkling Brut

$13.00

Allesandro Viola Bianco

$17.00

Sieman

$15.00

Catina indegino

$17.00

Mac Forbes Chardonnay

$16.00

Marioni sirena Chardonnay

$15.00

Silkman semillon

$17.00

Happy Hour White

$10.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Coffee Beans

Brunswick Blend

$18.00

City Block Blend

$18.00

Colombia Aponte

$23.00

Colombia Fudam

$20.00

Darkside Blnd

$17.00

Decaf Colombia

$18.00

Ecuador Imbabura

$23.00

Ethiopia Ardi Sidama

$24.00

Ethiopia Yirgz

$21.00

Guatemala

$20.00

Peru FTO

$20.00

Venice Blend

$18.00

Pantry Goods

Chai

$25.00

Matcha

$35.00

Instant Coffee

$20.00

Chocolate Bar

$10.00

H+G Hazelnut Spread

$16.00

Sol-raccha

$14.00

Fragrant Chilli Crisp

$15.00

Tomato Chutney

$12.00

mg Merch

CRR Tee

$20.00

CRR Hat

$25.00

Mug

$15.00

Roasting Book

$45.00
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Brunch Done Right. All day breakfast items, specialty coffee, beer and wine, craft cocktails, shared plates and weekly specials.

234 East 17th St Suite 107, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

