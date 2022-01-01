Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Salad

Mill's Tavern Restaurant

No reviews yet

101 North Main Street

Providence, RI 02903

Order Again

Popular Items

SWORDFISH
16 oz Ribeye
MILL’S MAC ’N CHEESE

The Raw Bar

Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Blue Fish Pate

$14.00

Chilled Poached Shrimp U16 .

$2.50

Oysters Rockefellar

$4.00

Shrimp Cocktail U12

$5.50

The Pantry

ARTISANAL GREENS

$13.00

in Apple Cider-Bacon Vinaigrette with Candied Walnuts and Local Apples

Half- ARTISANAL GREENS

$7.50

in Apple Cider-Bacon Vinaigrette with Candied Walnuts and Local Apples

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

with Parmesan Cheese, White Anchovies and Garlic Croutons

Half-CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

with Parmesan Cheese, White Anchovies and Garlic Croutons

Extra Anchovies

$3.00

Butternut Bisque

$11.00

Full-CRISP POINT JUDITH CALAMARI

$18.00

with Romesco, Baby Spinach and Garlic Aioli

Half- POINT JUDITH CALAMARI

$10.00

with with Romesco, Baby Spinach and Garlic Aioli

Full- ARTISANAL CHEESE and CHARCUTERIE

$28.00

with Seasonal Accoutrements

Half-ARTISANAL CHEESE and CHARCUTERIE

$16.00

with Seasonal Accoutrements

Cauliflower

$18.00Out of stock

SALT ROASTED BEET SALAD

$16.00

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

ESCARGOT BORDELAISE

$16.00

The Mains

12 oz. KUROBUTA GRILLED PORK PORTERHOUSE

$28.00

with Curried Apple Chutney, Smoked Peach Mustard and Spiced Butternut Squash

14oz. AGED NEW YORK STRIP

$42.00

with Mill's Steak Sauce

16 oz Ribeye

$49.00

with Horseradish Cream Sauce

32 oz Score 6 WAGYU TOMAHAWK

$295.00Out of stock

8 OZ. BLACK ANGUS FILET MIGNON

$52.00

with Roasted Russian Banana Fingerling Potatoes and Dijon au Poivre♦

BAKED STUFFED LOBSTER

$120.00Out of stock

BRAISED BLACK ANGUS BEEF SHORT RIB

$45.00

over Ras El Hanout Roasted Root Vegetable Hash, Truffled Parsnip Puree and Pickled Autumn Squash

COQ AU CHAMPAGNE

$30.00

with Creamy Corn Couscous, Bourbon au Jus and Crispy Bacon

PAN SEARED SALMON

$34.00

GRILLED RACK of AUSTRALIAN LAMB

$52.00

with Wild Rice Pilaf, Golden Beet Hummus and Mint Demi Glace

MARKET FISH

$32.00

RICOTTA STUFFED GNOCCHI

$28.00

SWORDFISH

$32.00

with Creole Roasted Vegetable Ratatouille

Scallop Add On

$10.00

U 12 BAKED STUFFED SHRIMP

$9.00Out of stock

U8 BAKED STUFFED SHRIMP

$16.00Out of stock

Child's Pasta

$12.00

The Mill's Sides

ROASTED FALL VEGETABLES

$10.00

YUKON GOLD MASHED

$10.00

with Crispy Shallots

Half- YUKON GOLD MASHED

$6.00

with Crispy Shallots

MILL’S MAC ’N CHEESE

$12.00

with Housemade Bacon Lardons

WOOD ROASTED ASPARAGUS

$14.00

with Lemon, Pecorino and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Half- WOOD ROASTED ASPARAGUS

$8.00

with Lemon, Pecorino and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

CREAMED SPINACH

$10.00

with Bacon and Pickled Sultanas

Appetizers- Choose 1

TAVERN SOUP

with Lime Crème Fraiche and Basil Oil

Tavern CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

with Parmesan Cheese, White Anchovies and Garlic Croutons

TAVERN SPINACH DIP

with Hot Pepper Butter and Pickled Celery Cream

Upcharge

$10.00

TAVERN GREENS

Entrees- Choose 1

TAVERN RICOTTA STUFFED GNOCCHI

$44.95

over Mafaldine Pasta with Sour Orange Requeson

TAVERN SALMON

$44.95

with Coconut Rice and Kimchi-Cucumber Salad

Tavern COQ AU CHAMPAGNE

$44.95

with Carrot Battonetts, Parsnip Labneh and Lemon Chicken Jus

Tavern 12 oz. KUROBUTA GRILLED PORK PORTERHOUSE

$44.95

with Peach-Honey BBQ Sauce and Avocado Corn Salsa

Risotto

Dessert- Choose 1

Tavern BREAD PUDDING

with Yuzu Cremeux, Elderflower Cake and White Peach Sorbet

Tavern MILL'S SUNDAE

with Madeira Caramel, Currants and Chantilly Cream

Tavern SEASONAL SORBET TASTING

AUTUMN Dessert Menu

Birthday Scoop Ice Cream

Bowl Ice Cream

$10.00

MISO DULCEY MOUSSE

$12.50

with Chai Spiced Pumpkin Cake, Cocoa Nib Streusel, White Chocolate Coffe Ganache and Pear Sorbet

UBE CHEESECAKE

$12.50

with Gjetost Caramel, Sunchoke Cream, Sunflower Seed Brittle and Dulcey Frozen Yogurt

MILL’S SUNDAE

$11.00

with Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Malted Vanilla Ice Cream, Espresso Fudge, Turkish Coffee Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumble and Fudge Brownie

PORTUGUESE BREAD PUDDING

$11.00

with Madeira Caramel, Currants, Chantilly Creme

SEASONAL SORBET TASTING

$10.00

Side Caramel

$0.50

Chocolate tart

$12.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting fee per guest

$3.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Located in the century-old Pilgrim Mill’s Building in Providence, the Mill’s Tavern dining room has rustic brick walls, polished dark woods, vaulted casement ceilings and linen tablecloths that work together to impart a sophisticated yet cozy ambiance. A wood-burning oven—used in much of the cooking–glows cheerily from an open kitchen, where the bustle of busy chefs and food servers lends an energetic vibe. The sleekly designed and fully stocked bar serves up a wide array of cocktails and beers, and also offers the opportunity for casual dining. Additionally, Mills Tavern is known for its extensive and award-winning wine selection. This Providence destination restaurant has tables that can be reserved for small private functions or special celebrations. Whether enjoying a glass of wine and fresh oysters at the bar or a multi-course dinner in the elegantly appointed dining room, Mill’s Tavern serves up a delightful experience.

101 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02903

