Millstone Pizza Co & Brewery - Powell

review star

No reviews yet

113 South Bent Street

Powell, WY 82435

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

7up

$2.99

Wilde Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonaid

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonaid

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Bleuberry

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Rockstar

$4.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Botteled Water

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Pepsi Can

$1.99

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.99

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.99

7up Can

$1.99

Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.99

7up 2 Liter

$2.99

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$2.99

A&W Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.99

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$3.99

Kid Pepsi

$1.50

Kid Dt. Pepsi

$1.50

Kid 7up

$1.50

Kid Squirt

$1.50

Kid Rooteer

$1.50

Kid Mt Dew

$1.50

Kid Dt. Mt Dew

$1.50

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kid Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Pitcher Pepsi

$9.99

Pitcher Dt. Pepsi

$9.99

Pitcher 7up

$9.99

Pitcher Squirt

$9.99

Pitcher Lemonaid

$9.99

Pitcher Dr. Pepper

$9.99

Pitcher Mt. Dew

$9.99

Pitcher Dt. Mt. Dew

$9.99

Pitcher Root-beer

$9.99

Signature Cocktails

North harvest Buck

$7.00

Bay Shimmer

$7.00

Raspberry Grove

$7.00

Lime Ricky

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Breezy Day Punch

$7.00

Pizza

Signature Pizza

Medium Signature Pizzas available with Gluten Free Crust

Small - Delux Combo

$16.99

cheese, sausage, pepperoni, seasoned beef, black olives, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms

Small - Mac N Cheese

$16.99

roasted garlic, mac n’ cheese, cheddar and mozzarella, bacon

Small - BBQ Chicken

$16.99

cheese, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion

Small - Hawaiian

$16.99

cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple

Small - Meat Lovers

$16.99

cheese, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, and canadian bacon

Small - Thai

$16.99

sweet chili sauce, cilantro, grilled chicken, red onions

Small - Tough Guy

$16.99

cheese pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, bell pepper, sausage, onions

Small - Vegetarian

$16.99

cheese, red onion, artichoke, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

Small - Cheeseburger

$16.99

millstone spread, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato

Small - Fiery Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

buffalo chicken, cheese, grilled chicken, hot wing sauce (jalapeños on request)

Small - New Margherita

$16.99

olive oil, basil, oregano, tomatoes, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese

Small - Taco Pizza

$16.99

Small - Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

cheese, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, roasted garlic

Medium - Delux Combo

$21.99

cheese, sausage, pepperoni, seasoned beef, black olives, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms

Medium - Mac N Cheese

$21.99

roasted garlic, mac n’ cheese, cheddar and mozzarella, bacon

Medium - BBQ Chicken

$21.99

cheese, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion

Medium - Hawaiian

$21.99

cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple

Medium - Meat Lovers

$21.99

cheese, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, and canadian bacon

Medium - Thai

$21.99

sweet chili sauce, cilantro, grilled chicken, red onions

Medium - Tough Guy

$21.99

cheese pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, bell pepper, sausage, onions

Medium - Vegetarian

$21.99

cheese, red onion, artichoke, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

Medium - Cheeseburger

$21.99

millstone spread, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato

Medium - Fiery Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

buffalo chicken, cheese, grilled chicken, hot wing sauce (jalapeños on request)

Medium - New Margherita

$21.99

olive oil, basil, oregano, tomatoes, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese

Medium -Taco Pizza

$21.99

Medium - Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

cheese, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, roasted garlic

Large - Delux Combo

$26.99

cheese, sausage, pepperoni, seasoned beef, black olives, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms

Large - Mac N Cheese

$26.99

roasted garlic, mac n’ cheese, cheddar and mozzarella, bacon

Large - BBQ Chicken

$26.99

cheese, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion

Large - Hawaiian

$26.99

cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple

Large - Meat Lovers

$26.99

cheese, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, and canadian bacon

Large - Thai

$26.99

sweet chili sauce, cilantro, grilled chicken, red onions

Large - Tough Guy

$26.99

cheese pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, bell pepper, sausage, onions

Large - Vegetarian

$26.99

cheese, red onion, artichoke, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

Large - Cheeseburger

$26.99

millstone spread, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato

Large - New Margherita

$26.99

olive oil, basil, oregano, tomatoes, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese

Large - Fiery Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

buffalo chicken, cheese, grilled chicken, hot wing sauce (jalapeños on request)

Larg - Taco Pizza

$26.99

Large - Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$26.99

cheese, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, roasted garlic

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza) LG

$20.99

pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings

Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza) Med

$15.99

pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings

Small Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza)

$12.99

pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings

Gulten Free Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza)

$19.99

pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings

Lunch & Dinner

Starters

Breadsticks

$7.99

Hand Braided Bread Garlic Butter Bread Sticks

Cheese Bread

$10.99

Minced Garlic and Butter with Mozzaralla Cheese

1lb Chicken Wings

$15.99

8-10 Wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce (drumbs and flats no subs)

1lb Boneless Chicken Wings

$15.99

12-16 Bonless Chicken Bits tossed in your choice of wing sacue

Frickles Basket

$10.99

Our Very Own Fried Pickel Recipe

Millstone Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

8 Melty and Stringy Mozzralla sticks with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

10 Fried Ravioli with your choice of dipping sacue

Garlic Parmesan Fry Basket

$8.99

Basket of Fries tossed in Parmesan and Garlic

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.99

5 Fresh Jalapeno halves stuffed with a cream cheese, bacon, and chedar cheese mixture

Pepperoni Rolls

$11.99

(4) Hand rolled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese brushed with garlic butter and served with marinara for dipping mozzarella cheese brushed with garlic butter and serverd with marinara for dipping

Entree

Spaghetti with Marinara

$13.99

House made marinara, & 2 Slices of garlic toast

Baked Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Mac and chees smothered in baccon and cheddar cheese and backed to perfection

1/3 lb Angus Burger

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, & Millstone Sauce Includs side of Frnech Fries

Double 1/3 lb Angus Burger

$15.99

Same as the 1/4 just with 2 patties includs side of French fries

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato,bacon, & mayo Includs side of Frnech Fries

2 Slices Bread

$2.00

Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

Romain, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese choice of dressing

Caesar Dinner Salad

$7.99

Romain, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad

$12.98

Romain, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese choice of dressing with grilled chicken

Chrispy Chicken Salad

$12.98

House salad with Crispy Fried chiken bites and choice of dressing

Side House Salad

$4.99

Mixed lettuce, pickeled cabbage, gorbanzo beans, red beans and choice of dressing

Dinner House Salad

$7.99

Mixed lettuce, pickeled cabbage, gorbanzo beans, red beans and choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Mixed lettice, avocado, tomato, diced bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, & grilled chicken

Crispy Thai Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed lettuce, pickeled cabbage, gorbanzo beans, red beans and crispy chicken tossed in sweet thai chili sauce served with your choice of dressing

Caprese

$10.99

Fresh whole milk mozzarella, vine ripe tomato slices, fresh basil, drizzeled with extra vergin olive oil, and balsomic glaze

Fresh Baked Subs

Roast Beef Sub

$13.99

On fresh made Bread

Ham Sub

$13.99

On fresh made Bread

Turkey Sub

$13.99

On fresh made Bread

Italian Combo Sub

$13.99

On fresh made Bread

Club Sub

$13.99

On fresh made Bread

Vegetarian Sub

$13.99

On fresh made Bread

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.99

Meatball Sub

$13.99

BLT Sub

$13.99

Soup

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$5.99

Soup Changes Daily

Soup and salad Combo

$9.99

Soup of the day and a side salad

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

For kids 12 and under served with fries

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

For kids 12 and under served with fries

Mini Corndogs

$7.99

For kids 12 and under served with fries

Dessert

Fresh Baked Brownie

$7.99

with scoop of vanilla icecream

Vanilla Bea Ice Cream

$5.99

with chocolate and cherries sauces

Retail

Apparel

Short Sleve T Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleve T Shirt

$30.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Merchandise

Empty Growler

$20.00

Pint Glass

$8.00

Snifter

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza restaurant, Brewery, Sports Bar & Grill, Arcade, and entertainment.

Website

Location

113 South Bent Street, Powell, WY 82435

Directions

