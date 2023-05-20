Millstone Pizza Co & Brewery - Powell
113 South Bent Street
Powell, WY 82435
Drinks
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Diet Mt. Dew
Dr. Pepper
Squirt
7up
Wilde Cherry Pepsi
Lemonaid
Strawberry Lemonaid
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
Coffee
Rootbeer
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Water
Red Bull
Red Bull Bleuberry
Red Bull Tropical
Rockstar
Liquid Ice
Botteled Water
Ginger Ale
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Dr. Pepper Can
7up Can
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
7up 2 Liter
Dr. Pepper 2 Liter
A&W Root Beer 2 Liter
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Kid Pepsi
Kid Dt. Pepsi
Kid 7up
Kid Squirt
Kid Rooteer
Kid Mt Dew
Kid Dt. Mt Dew
Kid Lemonade
Kid Unsweet Tea
Milk
Pitcher Pepsi
Pitcher Dt. Pepsi
Pitcher 7up
Pitcher Squirt
Pitcher Lemonaid
Pitcher Dr. Pepper
Pitcher Mt. Dew
Pitcher Dt. Mt. Dew
Pitcher Root-beer
Signature Cocktails
Pizza
Signature Pizza
Small - Delux Combo
cheese, sausage, pepperoni, seasoned beef, black olives, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms
Small - Mac N Cheese
roasted garlic, mac n’ cheese, cheddar and mozzarella, bacon
Small - BBQ Chicken
cheese, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion
Small - Hawaiian
cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple
Small - Meat Lovers
cheese, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, and canadian bacon
Small - Thai
sweet chili sauce, cilantro, grilled chicken, red onions
Small - Tough Guy
cheese pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, bell pepper, sausage, onions
Small - Vegetarian
cheese, red onion, artichoke, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
Small - Cheeseburger
millstone spread, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato
Small - Fiery Buffalo Chicken
buffalo chicken, cheese, grilled chicken, hot wing sauce (jalapeños on request)
Small - New Margherita
olive oil, basil, oregano, tomatoes, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese
Small - Taco Pizza
Small - Chicken Alfredo Pizza
cheese, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, roasted garlic
Medium - Delux Combo
cheese, sausage, pepperoni, seasoned beef, black olives, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms
Medium - Mac N Cheese
roasted garlic, mac n’ cheese, cheddar and mozzarella, bacon
Medium - BBQ Chicken
cheese, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion
Medium - Hawaiian
cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple
Medium - Meat Lovers
cheese, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, and canadian bacon
Medium - Thai
sweet chili sauce, cilantro, grilled chicken, red onions
Medium - Tough Guy
cheese pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, bell pepper, sausage, onions
Medium - Vegetarian
cheese, red onion, artichoke, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
Medium - Cheeseburger
millstone spread, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato
Medium - Fiery Buffalo Chicken
buffalo chicken, cheese, grilled chicken, hot wing sauce (jalapeños on request)
Medium - New Margherita
olive oil, basil, oregano, tomatoes, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese
Medium -Taco Pizza
Medium - Chicken Alfredo Pizza
cheese, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, roasted garlic
Large - Delux Combo
cheese, sausage, pepperoni, seasoned beef, black olives, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms
Large - Mac N Cheese
roasted garlic, mac n’ cheese, cheddar and mozzarella, bacon
Large - BBQ Chicken
cheese, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion
Large - Hawaiian
cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple
Large - Meat Lovers
cheese, pepperoni, sausage, seasoned ground beef, and canadian bacon
Large - Thai
sweet chili sauce, cilantro, grilled chicken, red onions
Large - Tough Guy
cheese pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, bell pepper, sausage, onions
Large - Vegetarian
cheese, red onion, artichoke, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
Large - Cheeseburger
millstone spread, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato
Large - New Margherita
olive oil, basil, oregano, tomatoes, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese
Large - Fiery Buffalo Chicken
buffalo chicken, cheese, grilled chicken, hot wing sauce (jalapeños on request)
Larg - Taco Pizza
Large - Chicken Alfredo Pizza
cheese, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, roasted garlic
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza) LG
pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings
Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza) Med
pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings
Small Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza)
pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings
Gulten Free Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza)
pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings
Lunch & Dinner
Starters
Breadsticks
Hand Braided Bread Garlic Butter Bread Sticks
Cheese Bread
Minced Garlic and Butter with Mozzaralla Cheese
1lb Chicken Wings
8-10 Wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce (drumbs and flats no subs)
1lb Boneless Chicken Wings
12-16 Bonless Chicken Bits tossed in your choice of wing sacue
Frickles Basket
Our Very Own Fried Pickel Recipe
Millstone Mozzarella Sticks
8 Melty and Stringy Mozzralla sticks with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Ravioli
10 Fried Ravioli with your choice of dipping sacue
Garlic Parmesan Fry Basket
Basket of Fries tossed in Parmesan and Garlic
Stuffed Jalapenos
5 Fresh Jalapeno halves stuffed with a cream cheese, bacon, and chedar cheese mixture
Pepperoni Rolls
(4) Hand rolled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese brushed with garlic butter and served with marinara for dipping mozzarella cheese brushed with garlic butter and serverd with marinara for dipping
Entree
Spaghetti with Marinara
House made marinara, & 2 Slices of garlic toast
Baked Bacon Mac & Cheese
Mac and chees smothered in baccon and cheddar cheese and backed to perfection
1/3 lb Angus Burger
Lettuce, tomato, & Millstone Sauce Includs side of Frnech Fries
Double 1/3 lb Angus Burger
Same as the 1/4 just with 2 patties includs side of French fries
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato,bacon, & mayo Includs side of Frnech Fries
2 Slices Bread
Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Romain, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese choice of dressing
Caesar Dinner Salad
Romain, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad
Romain, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese choice of dressing with grilled chicken
Chrispy Chicken Salad
House salad with Crispy Fried chiken bites and choice of dressing
Side House Salad
Mixed lettuce, pickeled cabbage, gorbanzo beans, red beans and choice of dressing
Dinner House Salad
Mixed lettuce, pickeled cabbage, gorbanzo beans, red beans and choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed lettice, avocado, tomato, diced bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, & grilled chicken
Crispy Thai Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, pickeled cabbage, gorbanzo beans, red beans and crispy chicken tossed in sweet thai chili sauce served with your choice of dressing
Caprese
Fresh whole milk mozzarella, vine ripe tomato slices, fresh basil, drizzeled with extra vergin olive oil, and balsomic glaze
Fresh Baked Subs
Soup
Kids
Dessert
Pizza restaurant, Brewery, Sports Bar & Grill, Arcade, and entertainment.
113 South Bent Street, Powell, WY 82435