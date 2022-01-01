Millstone Pizza and Taproom

A map showing the location of Millstone Pizza and TaproomView gallery

Popular Items

16" Builder
Fried Garlic Knots
12" Builder

Appetizers

Calamari

$11.00

Crispy, Salt and Pepper w/marinara

Fried Garlic Knots

$7.00

Garlic Butter, assiago cheese, oregano, basil w/marinara Start it

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Beer battered Crimini's w/ ranch

Millstone Meatballs

$10.00

Large meatballs w/marinara and mozzarella cheese Start it

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00

Garlic Flatbread

$8.00

Beer Cheeze

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert

Giant Cookie

$6.00

Wood Fired Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Abita Root Beer Float

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

KIds 6inch Pizza

Kids Fried Tenders

$6.00

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kids Meatball Sandwhich

$6.00

Kids Meatball Sandwich

Pizza

16" Pizza Of The Week

$20.00

12" Pizza Of The Week

$16.00

16" Calabrian Torch

$19.00

Calabrian Peppers, Prosciutto,Red Peppers

12" Calabrian Torch

$15.00

Calabrian Peppers, Prosciutto,Red Peppers

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

16" Buffalo Pizza

$19.00

Shredded Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbs, Hot Sauce

16" Builder

$14.00

12" Builder

$11.00

16" Five Cheese

$19.00

Asiago, Goat, Grana Padano, Provolone, Buffalo Mozzarella

12" Five cheese

$15.00

Asiago, Goat, Grana Padano, Provolone, Buffalo Mozzarella

16" Fungi

$19.00

12" Fungi

$15.00

16" Margherita

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella

12" Margherita

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella.

16" Meat Pie

$21.00

Italian Sausage, Local Goat Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella

12" Meat Pie

$17.00

Italian Sausage, Proscuitto, Meatballs, Pepperoni

16" Sausage and Goat Cheese

$20.00

Italian Sausage, Local Goat Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella

12" Sausage and Goat Cheese

$16.00

Italian Sausage, Local Goat Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella

16" Veggie

$19.00

Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Portabellos, roasted red peppers, basil

12" Veggie

$16.00

Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Portabellos, roasted red peppers, basil

16" The Zoe

$19.00

Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, artichoke, goat cheese

12" The Zoe

$15.00

Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, artichoke, goat cheese

DOG PNUT BUTTER PIZZA

$6.00

DOG CHZ PIZZA

$6.00

Salads

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Large Caeser

$11.00

Romaine, Croutons, Grana Padano

Large Home Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Red onion, tomatoes, croutons

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Small Caeser

$7.00

Romaine, Croutons, Grana Padano

Small Home

$6.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Bbq Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sausage Peppers & Onions Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwhich Special

$14.00

Side Item

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$1.05

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Lemon Vin

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Soup Of Day

$4.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Of 3 Garlic Knots

$3.00

Apparel

Employee Short Sleeve Shirt

$11.00

Employee Long Sleeve Shirt

$13.00

TieDye T shirts

$30.00+

Dry Fit T Shirts

$30.00+

RHBC Hat

$25.00

RHBC Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

RHBC Longsleeve

$25.00

Tank

$15.00

Rhbc Logo Shirt

$25.00

Pizza

6 inch pizza

$7.00

Beer

RHBC Southern Cerveza

$5.00

RHBC Portal

$7.00

Blakes Cider

$7.00

GreenMan Tart Berry

$8.00

Apparel 2

Dry Fit Tank

$30.00+

RHBC Hat

$25.00

RHBC Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

RHBC Longsleeve

$25.00

RHBC T Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 Caldwell St,Ste 103, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

