TIKI Drinks

This is a plant-based energy drink. Add an extra shot of energy or enjoy as is. Ask about our seasonal specials or try one of these classic options.
Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$3.25+

Our #1 BEST SELLING DRINK (even ahead of coffee!) Enjoy Strawberry Fusion with Lavender, topped off with club soda for the most refreshing drink to ever touch your taste buds!

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$3.25+
Blue Razzberry Blast

Blue Razzberry Blast

$3.25+

This blue energy drink combined with carbonated lemonade is sure to cool you off even on the hottest summer days.

Sweetart

Sweetart

$3.25+

Green Mountain

$3.00+

Dew Bomb

$3.00+

Classic Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee in cold water for 24 hours, served over ice. Enjoy as is, or add a flavor, sweet cold foam or both!

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed whole milk

Drip Coffee (Regular Brew)

$2.00+

Straight up Medium Roast hot brewed coffee roasted by Euphoria Coffee in West Union.

Crack of Dawn

$4.60+

Espresso with Heavy Whipping Cream and Half & Half - KETO friendly

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and caramel

The Knock Out

$3.00+

Regular brewed coffee with a shot of espresso

Cappuccino

$4.50

4 shots of espresso with steamed and frothed whole milk - 16 oz only

Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and Hot Water

Randy Special - 20 oz 2 shot Decaf ICED Americano w/ cold foam

$4.20

Mill Street Mochas

Almond Joy Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, Almond & Coconut syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Campfire Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, French Vanilla &Toasted Marshmallow syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Dark Chocolate Only Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, Dark Chocolate sauce steamed with Whole Milk

Milky Way Mocha

$4.50+

Cold Brew Concentrate, Dark Chocolate, Caramel, and Sweet Cold Foam mixed with Whole Milk

Orange Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce & Candied Orange syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce and Peppermint syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Salted Caramel Toffee Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Toffee sauce steamed with Whole Milk

Strawberry Rose Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce & Strawberry Rose syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Turtle Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate & Caramel sauce steamed with Whole Milk

White Chocolate Only Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso & White Chocolate Sauce with steamed Whole Milk

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White Chocolate sauce & Raspberry syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Non-Coffee Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Cozy Chai Latte

$4.85+

Cozy up with a warm or iced Chai Latte with Toasted Marshmallow Syrup.

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.50+

Steamer

$3.45+

Pop aka Soda

$1.60+

Smoothies

$3.75+

Lemonades

Lavender Lemonade

$3.10+

Blood Orange Lemonade

$3.10+

grapefruit

$3.10+

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Peach Lemonade

$3.10+

Plain Lemonade

$3.10+

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Wildberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Sugar Free Pink Lemonade

$3.10+Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Raspberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Sugar Free Strawberry Lemonade

$3.10+Out of stock

Seasonal Specials

Caramel Apple Frappuccino

Caramel Apple Frappuccino

$5.00+

Enjoy this Fall Favorite Caramel Apple Latte BLENDED with whipped cream and caramel on top

Summertime Sadness Lemonade

Summertime Sadness Lemonade

$4.00+

Not ready for Pumpkin Spice and the flavors of Fall? Try a Cherry-Orange-Lemonade topped with Pineapple. Don't be sad Summer is fleeting away, embrace it as long as you can!

Nordic Refresher

Nordic Refresher

$4.25+

This sparkling blue energy & watermelon combo will have you naturally caffeinated, and coordinating with the fest in no time!

Lingonberry Lemonade

Lingonberry Lemonade

$4.25+

Our sparkling lemonade is combined with Lingonberry concentrate thanks to Decorah's Vesterheim Museum for one of the many festive drinks sure to help you beat the heat!

Rømmegrøt Cold Brew

Rømmegrøt Cold Brew

$4.60+

Our Rømmegrøt Cold Brew instantly warms your heart. With cinnamon and brown sugar in our sweet cold foam atop an ice cold glass of cold brew you can ignore the warm temps and get lost in your glass of goodness...until it's gone. Then find shade to cool off asap.

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$4.60+
Caramel Apple Latte

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.80+

Caramel Apple Latte drizzled with caramel

Cold Brew Specials

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.60+

Creme Brulee

$4.60+

Banana Split

$4.60+

Food

Caramel Roll

$4.15

Cinnamon Roll

$3.21

4 oz topped with in-house frosting

Slice of Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza

$3.90

Slice of Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$3.90
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Served on a Ciabatta Bun

Chips

$1.25

GF WOW Cookie

$3.25

Mini Loaf

$3.90

Muffin Top

$3.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.80

Protein Puck (V) (GF)

$3.50

String Cheese

$1.00

STUFFED Cookies

$4.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Tuna Salad & Cheese on a Croissant (currently out of lettuce)

Turkey, Ham & Cheese on a Croissant

Turkey, Ham & Cheese on a Croissant

$4.75

Order warm or as is, this turkey, ham and a cheese on a croissant is the perfect grab n' go way to get you through lunch. (Don't forget to request a side of mayo if that makes it pure perfection for you!)

For the Kiddos

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kid's Hot Chocolate (8 oz)

$2.50

Kid's Smoothie (9 oz)

$2.50

Orange Juice (9 oz)

$1.50

Kid's Lemonade (9 oz)

$2.00

Kid's Steamer (8oz)

$2.00

Retail

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

$40.00

Available in Small, Medium & Large

T-Shirt

$20.00

Available in Small, Medium, Large, X-Large & 2X-Large

Hooded Sweatshirt

$35.00

Available in Small, Medium, Large & X-Large

Bulk items

2.5 Gallons of Brewed Coffee

$35.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Whole Pizza - 1/2 Canadian Bacon & 1/2 Sausage

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Dozen Caramel Rolls (SATURDAY ONLY!)

$36.00

SATURDAY ONLY Enjoy a delicious Caramel Roll made locally from There's Nothing Batter. They sell out quickly, so reserve yours right now!

Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$32.89

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Whole Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Whole Sausage Breakfast Pizza

Whole Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*