Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:15 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:15 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:15 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:15 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:15 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:15 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:15 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are the coffee shop for commuters, travelers, and adventure seekers. Whether you need a caffeine pick-me-up, bite to eat, or afternoon refreshment, drive-thru or walk up, and we'll quickly serve you high-quality products to fuel your energy and your soul as you continue on to your next adventure.
Location
909 S Mill St, Decorah, IA 52101
