Mill Town Coffee Co.

1208 Rock Street

Sheridan, AR 72150

Breakfast

House Baked Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

House Baked Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

House Baked Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Asiago Cheddar Bagel

$3.50

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$5.00

BYOB - Build Your Own Breakfast (Sandwich)

$7.00

Sandwiches

Mill Town Club

$13.00

Shaved turkey, ham, and bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, and garlic herb mayo on our house baked bread

Ham & Swiss Melt

$11.00

Shaved ham and swiss, lettuce, onion, tomato, and garlic herb mayo on our house baked bread

Smoky Pepperjack Turkey

$12.00

Shaved turkey, bacon, and pepperjack with honey mustard on our house baked bread

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$12.00

Shaved roast beef and cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, and garlic herb mayo on our house baked bread

BLTA

$11.00

A twist on your classic BLT! Smoky bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce, avacado, mayo on toasted bread

Pepperoni Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sliced Mozzarella, Pepperoni and marinara on toasted bread

Fried Bologna

$11.00

Not your Momma's fried bologna - Thick cut bologna with cheddar cheese, fried egg, and mayo on toasted bread

Kickin' Pimento Cheese

$9.00

House made pimento cheese with a little kick, served on toasted bread

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Our signature recipe chicken salad with pecans and grapes, lettuce, on a toasted croissant

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, and house made ranch on our house baked bread

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, and house made ranch on our house baked bread

Choose 2 - Half Sandwich/Soup/Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad or Pimento Cheese Sandwich, House Salad or Caesar Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Pasta Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Soups & Sides

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 Sweet - 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water (1.5 Liter)

$3.50

Cup of Ice/Water

$0.50

Caffeinate

House Blend Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Macchiato - Caramel

$6.00

Iced Macchiato - Traditional

$6.00

Iced White Mocha

$6.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato - Traditional

$6.00

Macchiato - Caramel

$6.00

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Red Bull Infusion

$6.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Mill Town Coffee Co. is located in Sheridan Arkansas and proudly offers handcrafted coffee drinks, and a menu of delicious soups, salads, and sandwiches.

1208 Rock Street, Sheridan, AR 72150

