Mill Town Coffee Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mill Town Coffee Co. is located in Sheridan Arkansas and proudly offers handcrafted coffee drinks, and a menu of delicious soups, salads, and sandwiches.
Location
1208 Rock Street, Sheridan, AR 72150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hive Cafe & Sweet Shoppe - 7106 Dollarway Road
No Reviews
7106 Dollarway Road White Hall, AR 71602
View restaurant
LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering - 7615 Mabelvale Cut Off
No Reviews
7615 Mabelvale cut off Mabelvale, AR 72103
View restaurant
Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1
No Reviews
8000 Geyer Springs Road Little Rock, AR 72209
View restaurant