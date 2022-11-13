Millwright's To-Go

THANKSGIVING CARRY OUT

THANKSGIVING AT HOME FEEDS 4 PEOPLE. Pick up Thanksgiving Day 10am-2pm only. Heat at Home Choice of Protein. All dinners come with the following: *Green Salad *Roasted Brussel Sprouts *Winter Squash *Cheesy Loaded Potatoes *Cornbread stuffing *Cranberry Sauce *Smoked Turkey Gravy *Apple Cranberry Hand Pie