American

Millwright's To-Go

77 West Street

Simsbury, CT 06070

Order Again

Popular Items

MILLWRIGHT'S BURGER
SHORTRIB MELT
TAVERN BURGER

THANKSGIVING CARRY OUT

THANKSGIVING AT HOME FEEDS 4 PEOPLE. Pick up Thanksgiving Day 10am-2pm only. Heat at Home Choice of Protein. All dinners come with the following: *Green Salad *Roasted Brussel Sprouts *Winter Squash *Cheesy Loaded Potatoes *Cornbread stuffing *Cranberry Sauce *Smoked Turkey Gravy *Apple Cranberry Hand Pie

CARRY OUT ORGANIC ROASTED TURKEY DINNER

$200.00

THANKSGIVING AT HOME FEEDS 4 PEOPLE. Pick up Thanksgiving Day 10am-2pm only. Heat at Home Choice of Protein. All dinners come with the following: *Buscuits *Green Salad *Roasted Brussel Sprouts *Winter Squash *Cheesy Loaded Potatoes *Cornbread stuffing *Cranberry Sauce *Smoked Turkey Gravy *Apple Cranberry Strudel

CARRY OUT SLOW ROASTED SALMON DINNER

$200.00

THANKSGIVING AT HOME FEEDS 4 PEOPLE. Pick up Thanksgiving Day 10am-2pm only. Heat at Home Choice of Protein. All dinners come with the following: *Biscuits *Green Salad *Roasted Brussel Sprouts *Winter Squash *Cheesy Loaded Potatoes *Cornbread stuffing *Cranberry Sauce *Smoked Turkey Gravy *Apple Cranberry Strudel

CARRY OUT MAPLE GLAZED HAM DINNER

$200.00

THANKSGIVING AT HOME FEEDS 4 PEOPLE. Pick up Thanksgiving Day 10am-2pm only. Heat at Home Choice of Protein. All dinners come with the following: *Biscuits *Green Salad *Roasted Brussel Sprouts *Winter Squash *Cheesy Loaded Potatoes *Cornbread stuffing *Cranberry Sauce *Smoked Turkey Gravy *Apple Cranberry Strudel

CARRY OUT SMOKED BEEF SIRLOIN DINNER

$200.00

THANKSGIVING AT HOME FEEDS 4 PEOPLE. Pick up Thanksgiving Day 10am-2pm only. Heat at Home Choice of Protein. All dinners come with the following: *Biscuits *Green Salad *Roasted Brussel Sprouts *Winter Squash *Cheesy Loaded Potatoes *Cornbread stuffing *Cranberry Sauce *Smoked Turkey Gravy *Apple Cranberry Strudel

STARTERS

BEEF TARTARE

$16.50

toast, black garlic, preserved lemon, cornichons

BRAVAS & CHORIZO

$13.50Out of stock

crispy potatoes, brava sauce, herb aioli

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.50

6 piece, chili glaze, herbed buttermilk dipping sauce

CHILI GARLIC SHRIMP

$15.50

chili crunch, garlic bread, fried shallot

DUCK DRUMETTES

$13.50

buffalo, carrot & celery slaw, bleu cheese dressing

FARM GREENS

$11.50

finback cheese, seeds, fennel, balsamic vinaigrette

FOCACCIA

$14.50

blue cheese honey butter, caramelized apple-onion, pistachios

FOIE GRAS MOUSSE

$18.50

seeded lemon bread, pink peppercorn, pepitas, apple butter

HUMMUS

$12.50

roasted beet & garlic hummus, olive relish, grilled pita

KALE CAESAR

$11.50

crispy chickpeas, parmesan, garlic bread crumbs

LENTIL CHILI FRIES

$13.50

lentil-mushroom chili, finback cheese, creme fraiche, scallions

MARINATED BEETS

$13.50

citrus creme fraiche, pistachio crumb, pickled beets

PIMENTO DIP

$11.50

bread &B butter pickles, zapps voodoo chips, chili crunch

PORK BELLY

$15.50

mole blanco, pepita-herb salsa, apples, almonds

SUNCHOKE & APPLE SOUP

$12.50

green Thai curry, brown butter crumb, candied pepitas

FROM THE MILL

CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS

$13.50+

gnocchi, chicken, root vegetable

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$17.50

beer battered, brown butter tartar sauce, fries or salad

HONEYNUT SQUASH

$28.50

roasted acorn squash, lentil-mushroom chili, garlic-tahini sauce, scallions

MAITAKE MUSHROOM 'PICATTA'

$28.50

lemon beurre blanc, butternut, sun dried tomato

MILLWRIGHT'S BURGER

$18.50

cheddar, lettuce, onion, special sauce, fries/salad. comes pink or no pink

NEW YORK STRIP

$42.50

12 oz prime NY strip, root vegetable puree, honey glazed carrots, beef jus

ROASTED HALF-CHICKEN

$30.50

lemon-pepper veloute, root vegetables, garlic puff pastry

SALMON

$34.50

potato chowder, spicy sausage ragout, pickled shallots

FLUKE

$34.50

congee, braised mushrooms, hot & sour sauce

SHORT RIB

$37.50

cavatelli, winter squash a la vodka sauce, citrus ricotta

SHORTRIB MELT

$18.50

shortrib ragu, Melinda Mae cheese, apple butter, dijonaise, fries

STEAK FRITES

$38.50

12oz Ribeye, béarnaise, fries or salad

TAVERN BURGER

$18.50

caramelized shallot, bearnaise, pickles, fries or salad, comes pink or no pink

VENISON LOIN

$40.50

kaju masala, fried cashew, basmati rice, cilantro

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.50

CRISPY POTATOES

$8.50

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE TART

$13.00

mixed nuts, spiced cider caramel, butterscotch pudding

TIRAMISU

$13.00

espresso mascarpone, white cake, hazelnuts

POACHED PEARS

$13.00

cranberry foam, gingerbread crumb

APPLE CAKE

$13.00

apple chips, cider, dulce de leche ice cream

PUMPKIN CREAM PUFF

$13.00

maple crunch, pumpkin seeds, caramel oranges

CHEESE PLATE

$13.00

Melinda Mae (CT), biscuit chips, plum compote

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

comes with fries

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fine dining Restaurant located in historical mill.

77 West Street, Simsbury, CT 06070

