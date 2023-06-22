Restaurant header imageView gallery

Millys Empanada Factory - Wynwood

1900 NE Miami Ct,

Miami, FL 33132

Popular Items

Milly's Empanadas

$5.00

Fried to order Venezuelan corn empanadas. (GLUTEN FREE)

Tequeños

$2.00+
Empanada Combo #3

$12.50

Two Empanadas of your choice + Cheese Tequeño & Soda

DOZEN / HALF DOZEN BOXES

Dozen / Half Dozen Box

Dozen Empanada Box

$55.00

Choose 12 empanadas of your choice. SAVE $5!

Half Dozen Empanada Box

$30.00

Choose 6 empanadas of your choice.

Pastelito Dozen Box

$46.00

Dozen pastelitos of your choice. SAVE $5!

Pastelito Half Dozen Box

$25.50

Half dozen pastelitos of your choice.

NEW!

NEW! Spicy Chicken Pastelito

$4.25

Wynwood Exclusive!

NEW! Pabellon Empanada

$8.50

Cheese empanada layered with shredded beef, black beans and sweet plantains.

NEW! Milly's Pride Cap

$30.00

2023 Exclusive. Happy Pride!

NEW! 25 Mini Cheese Tequeños

$30.00

Fried mini Tequeños. Includes 8oz (Tartara) Cilantro Dipping Sauce

BREAKFAST (SERVED ALL DAY)

Breakfast Menu

NEW! Breakfast Arepa Bowl

$10.50

Grilled arepa bowl w/ BACON or HAM, egg & cheese

Milly's Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$8.50

Buttered brioche bun w/ scramble eggs, ham, American cheese, tomato, mayo & mustard. Topped with bacon strip. A breakfast classic the Milly's way.

Breakfast Empanada

$8.50

Classic Milly's cheese empanada w/ BACON or HAM & scrambled eggs.

Ham & Cheese Arepa

$8.25

Arepa w/ sweet ham, cheese, tomato, mayo, mustard.

MENU

Milly's Empanadas

$5.00

Fried to order Venezuelan corn empanadas. (GLUTEN FREE)

Tequeños

$2.00+
Guava & Cheese Tequeños

Pastelitos

$4.25
Mandocas (Sweet Plantain Donuts)

$8.50

Sweet plantain donuts w/ nata & shredded queso blanco.

Milly's Famous Pabe-YoYo

$16.00

As featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Battered & flash fried sweet plantain slices layered w/ pabellon criollo: shredded beef, ham, shredded queso blanco , creamy black beans and Milly's signature cilantro sauce.

Yo-Yo (Sweet Plantain Sandwich)

$8.00

Two maduro slices layered w/ queso blanco & sweet ham. Dipped in batter & fried golden.

Milly's Cheeseburger

$15.00

Fresh, hand-crafted beef patty w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, cilantro house sauce & parmesan cheese.

Patacon - Toston Sandwich

Crispy green plantains with your choice of protein ( BEEF, CHICKEN, PORK or Black Beans) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded queso blanco , ketchup, mustard, cilantro sauce & parmesan cheese.

Cachapa

$15.75

Traditional Venezuelan sweet corn pancake w/ nata (crema) & queso de mano.

Arepa Frita

Fried Arepa with choice of protein topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded queso blanco, ketchup, mustard, & Milly's signature cilantro sauce.

Hotdog

$8.25

Venezuelan style hotdog topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, potato sticks, parmesan cheese, mustard, ketchup & cilantro sauce. Served w/ SIDE OF CHIPS

COMBO SPECIALS

Combos

Combo #1

$11.00

Breakfast Empanada + One Tequeño & Milly's Cafe con Leche

Combo #2

$9.75

One Empanada of your choice + Two Cheese Tequeños + Soda or Jugo Natural

Empanada Combo #3

$12.50

Two Empanadas of your choice + Cheese Tequeño & Soda

Combo #4 Burger + Fries + Soda

$16.00

Milly's Cheese Burger + French Fries & Soda

KIDS MENU

Kids Mini Empanadas

$6.75

Four mini sized empanadas. Your choice of BEEF, CHICKEN or CHEESE.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Fresh, hand crafted beef patty w/ American cheese on a brioche bun,.

Kids Hotdog

$6.50

Nathan's Famous all beef plain hotdog served with a side of potato chips.

SIDES

French Fries

$4.50
Queso Frito

$4.00
Sweet Plantains w/ cheese

$8.00
Cilantro Sauce Tub (8oz)

$8.00