Millys Empanada Factory - Wynwood
No reviews yet
1900 NE Miami Ct,
Miami, FL 33132
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DOZEN / HALF DOZEN BOXES
Dozen / Half Dozen Box
NEW!
NEW! Spicy Chicken Pastelito
Wynwood Exclusive!
NEW! Pabellon Empanada
Cheese empanada layered with shredded beef, black beans and sweet plantains.
NEW! Milly's Pride Cap
2023 Exclusive. Happy Pride!
NEW! 25 Mini Cheese Tequeños
Fried mini Tequeños. Includes 8oz (Tartara) Cilantro Dipping Sauce
BREAKFAST (SERVED ALL DAY)
Breakfast Menu
NEW! Breakfast Arepa Bowl
Grilled arepa bowl w/ BACON or HAM, egg & cheese
Milly's Breakfast Egg Sandwich
Buttered brioche bun w/ scramble eggs, ham, American cheese, tomato, mayo & mustard. Topped with bacon strip. A breakfast classic the Milly's way.
Breakfast Empanada
Classic Milly's cheese empanada w/ BACON or HAM & scrambled eggs.
Ham & Cheese Arepa
Arepa w/ sweet ham, cheese, tomato, mayo, mustard.
MENU
Milly's Empanadas
Fried to order Venezuelan corn empanadas. (GLUTEN FREE)
Tequeños
Guava & Cheese Tequeños
Pastelitos
Mandocas (Sweet Plantain Donuts)
Sweet plantain donuts w/ nata & shredded queso blanco.
Milly's Famous Pabe-YoYo
As featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Battered & flash fried sweet plantain slices layered w/ pabellon criollo: shredded beef, ham, shredded queso blanco , creamy black beans and Milly's signature cilantro sauce.
Yo-Yo (Sweet Plantain Sandwich)
Two maduro slices layered w/ queso blanco & sweet ham. Dipped in batter & fried golden.
Milly's Cheeseburger
Fresh, hand-crafted beef patty w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, cilantro house sauce & parmesan cheese.
Patacon - Toston Sandwich
Crispy green plantains with your choice of protein ( BEEF, CHICKEN, PORK or Black Beans) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded queso blanco , ketchup, mustard, cilantro sauce & parmesan cheese.
Cachapa
Traditional Venezuelan sweet corn pancake w/ nata (crema) & queso de mano.
Arepa Frita
Fried Arepa with choice of protein topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded queso blanco, ketchup, mustard, & Milly's signature cilantro sauce.
Hotdog
Venezuelan style hotdog topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, potato sticks, parmesan cheese, mustard, ketchup & cilantro sauce. Served w/ SIDE OF CHIPS
COMBO SPECIALS
Combos
Combo #1
Breakfast Empanada + One Tequeño & Milly's Cafe con Leche
Combo #2
One Empanada of your choice + Two Cheese Tequeños + Soda or Jugo Natural
Empanada Combo #3
Two Empanadas of your choice + Cheese Tequeño & Soda
Combo #4 Burger + Fries + Soda
Milly's Cheese Burger + French Fries & Soda