Milner's Cafe 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

Order Again

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Un Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Half & Half tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

AJ/OJ

$1.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Sanpellegrino

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Coffee box

$25.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Breakfast Specials

B.E.L.T.

$7.95

Bacon,Egg, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll

Sweet Potato Cakes

$10.95

topped with Sliced Apples, Toasted Pecans & Whipped Cream served with your choice of Bacon or Sausage

Lunch Specials

Clavin Sandwich

$14.95

Hot Pastrami, Melted Provolone, Grilled Onions, Dill Pickles & Spicy Mustard on a Hoagie Roll served with your choice of side

Black Bean Wrap

$9.95

Milner’s Homemade Black Bean Patty with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Red Onion & Roasted Garlic Aioli in a Warm Tortilla served with your choice of side

Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger

$12.95

Certified Angus ¼ Burger topped with Milner’s Pimento Cheese, Crispy Bacon & Sliced Tomato on a Brioche Bun served with your choice of side

Grilled Vegetable Salad with Blackened Chicken

$14.95

Organic Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Artichokes, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Mixed Bell Peppers finished with Blackened Chicken Breast & Balsamic Vinaigrett

Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Soup

$5.00+

Chilli

$5.00+Out of stock

Take Away

Gallon Of Tea

$10.00

Jar Of Soup

$20.00

Soup Refill

$17.00

1/2 Pan Mac n Cheese

$50.00

Chicken Salad Pint

$9.95

Chicken Salad Quart

$19.95

Pasta Salad Pint

Pasta Salad Quart

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
