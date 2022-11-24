Milner's Cafe 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington, NC 28405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington
No Reviews
222 Old Eastwood Rd Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant