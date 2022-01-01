Bars & Lounges
American
Milo's Bocce Garden
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Where St. Louis Plays Bocce!
Location
5201 Wilson, St. Louis, MO 63110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Turmeric Street Style - FS 06 - Turmeric Street Style
No Reviews
3370 Foundry Way, Suite 142; FS#6, St Louis, MO 63110
View restaurant