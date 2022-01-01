Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Milo's Bocce Garden

review star

No reviews yet

5201 Wilson

St. Louis, MO 63110

Popular Items

French Fries
Toasted Ravioli
Cheeseburger

APPETIZERS

Antipasto for Two

$15.50

Breaded Chicken Strips

$9.25

Single-Cheese Fries

$7.75

Two-Cheese Fries

$7.75

Triple-Cheese Fries

$7.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.75

French Fries

$3.25

Fried Green Beans

$9.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Strips

$8.95

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$9.95

Meatballs & Sauce

$9.25

Mushrooms

$9.50

Onion Rings

$7.95

Pretzel Bites

$8.25

Soup

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.75

Toasted Ravioli

$9.25

Zucchini Sticks

$8.95

WINGS

8pc Fried Wings

$9.75

8pc Grilled Wings

$10.75

8pc Trashed Wings

$10.75

16pc Fried Wings

$19.50

16pc Grilled Wings

$21.25

16pc Trashed Wings

$21.25

25pc Fried Wings

$29.50

25pc Grilled Wings

$31.50

25pc Trashed Wings

$31.50

50pc Fried Wings

$59.95

50pc Grilled Wings

$62.95

50pc Trashed Wings

$62.95

SALADS

SIDE House Salad

$4.75

SM House Salad

$5.75

SM Salad w/strips

$9.50

LG House Salad

$7.75

LG Salad w/Strips

$11.50

SIDE Caesar

$6.25

SM Caesar Salad

$7.75

SM Caesar w/Strips

$11.50

LG Caesar Salad

$9.75

Large Caesar w/Strips

$13.50

SM Chef Salad

$9.50

LG Chef Salad

$12.75

SM Insolito

$10.25

LG Insolito

$13.50

SANDWICHES

Milo's Special

$10.95

Salami Sandwich

$9.75

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.50

Turkey, Bacon Sandwich

$10.75

Breaded Cod Sand

$10.75

Club Sandwich

$10.75

Chicken Parmesan

$11.50

Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Sand

$6.75

Grilled Grouper Sand

$11.75

Fried Grouper Sand

$11.75

BROILER

Jr. Milo's Burger

$6.95

Jr. Cheeseburger

$7.95

Milo's Burger

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Bacon-Cheeseburger

$9.75

Strip Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Breast

$9.95

Salsiccia

$11.95

Meatball Sand

$11.95

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Chicken Spiedini

$18.75

Grilled Grouper

$18.75

PASTA

Spaghetti Carciofo

$14.75

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$12.25

Half Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$9.25

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.75

Half Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.95

Ravioli

$13.50

Half Ravioli

$8.95

Full OBG Pasta

$13.50

OBG Pasta Side

$9.25

Red Pasta Side

$9.25

CHEESE PIZZA (OO)

9" Cheese Pizza

$9.95

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.95

CUSTOM PIZZA (OO)

9" Custom Pizza

$9.95

14" Custom Pizza

$14.95

QUATRO FORMAGI (OO)

9" Quatro Formagi (O)

$10.75

14" Quatro Formagi (O)

$14.75

DELUXE (OO)

9" Deluxe Pizza (O)

$11.50

14" Deluxe Pizza (O)

$18.75

VEGGIE (OO)

9" Veggie (O)

$11.50

14" Veggie (O)

$18.25

GRILLED CHICKEN (OO)

9" Grilled Chicken Pizza (O)

$10.75

14" Grilled Chicken Pizza (O)

$16.75

HOT CHICKEN WING PIZZA (OO)

9" Chicken Wing Pizza (O)

$11.25

14" Chicken Wing Pizza (O)

$16.75

TACO PIZZA (OO)

9" Taco Pizza (O)

$11.25

14" Taco Pizza (O)

$18.25

FLORENTINE (OO)

9" Florentine Pizza (O)

$11.25

14" Florentine Pizza (O)

$18.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Where St. Louis Plays Bocce!

Website

Location

5201 Wilson, St. Louis, MO 63110

Directions

Gallery
Milo's Bocce Garden image
Milo's Bocce Garden image

Map
