Milo's Cafe & Restaurant 454 William Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full-service restaurant and wine & beer bar serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Location
454 William Avenue, Davis, WV 26260
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
4.1 • 139
446 Weber Rd Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurant
The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD
4.5 • 46
215 E Alder St Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurant