Milos French Cafe 10119 Chapel Hill Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
European inspired cafe
Location
10119 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville, NC 27560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville Catering
No Reviews
10235 Chapel Hill Rd. Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Morrisville
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurant
More near Morrisville