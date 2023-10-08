Pizza

Build Your Own

$8.25+

Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce. Add toppings of your choice for an upcharge

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.50+

Mozzerella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon & Ham

Veggie Lovers

Veggie Lovers

$15.50+

Mozzerella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Broccoli, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Tomato

Supreme

$15.50+

Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper, & Black Olives

Hawaiian

$15.50+

Mozzerella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Ham & Pineapple

Margherita

$15.50+

Mozzerella Cheese, Olive Oil, Tomato, Basil & Garlic

BBQ Chicken

$15.50+

Mozzerella Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Fried Chicken & Onions

Cheese Steak

$15.50+

Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Steak, onions & Green Peppers

White

$15.50+

Mozzarella Cheese, Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese & Garlic

Apps

Bruschetta

$6.95+

French Fries

$3.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Meatballs w/ Sauce

$4.95+

Meatballs w/ Cheese

$5.95+

Garlic Knots

$7.95+

Garlic Bread

$3.95+

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.95+

Mozzarella sticks

$8.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Onion Rings

$4.99

Baskets

Burger Basket

$8.99

Wings Basket (6)

$8.99

Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99

Onion Ring Basket

$3.95

Calzone and Stromboli

Calzone

$9.95

Stromboli

$8.95

Dessert

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$4.25

Cannoli

$3.25

Zeppole's

$5.99

Dessert Pizza Apple

$7.99

Dessert Pizza Cherry

$7.99

Salads

Chef

$7.95+

Greek

$7.95+

Garden

$6.95

Caeser

$6.95

Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Salami & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham & Turkey Sub

$9.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.99

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$9.99

Steak Bomb!

$10.99

Veggie Sub

$8.99

Wings

10 Wings

$15.99

20 Wings

$26.50

50 Wings

$65.00

Extras

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Pickle Spear

$0.25

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Pink lemonade

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Soda Water

$0.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Draft Beers

Bud Light Draft

$3.50+

Miller Light Draft

$3.50+

Stella Draft

$4.00+

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.50+

Bottle Beer

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Stella Bottle

$4.25

Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Busch Light 16oz can

$3.50

PBR Can

$3.50

Yuengling Bottle

$4.25

NA Heineken Bottle

$4.25

Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pino Grigio

$5.00

Bottle Merlot

$16.00

Bottle Cab

$16.00

Bottle White Zin

$16.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$16.00

Bottle Pino Grigio

$16.00

Lunch Specials

1 Cheese Slice, 2 Garlic Knots & Drink

$6.99

2 Slices of the Day & Drink

$7.99

2 Cheese Slice & Drink

$6.99

Sm Chef & Drink

$8.00

SM Greek & Drink

$8.00

Sausage Marinara & Drink

$9.99Out of stock

Meatball Marinara & Drink

$9.99

1 Slice OTD, Side Salad & Drink

$7.99

1 Cheese Slice, Side Salad & Drink

$6.99

Slice of the Day

$3.00

Cheese Slice

$2.50