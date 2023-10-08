Milos Pizza and More 351 N US Hwy 1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Milo's Pizza and More is located in Oak Hill, Florida. We serve made to order pizza, wings, sandwiches, and more!
Location
351 N US Hwy 1, Oak Hill, FL 32759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dustin's Bar B Q - Edgewater - 1208 S Ridgewood Ave
4.4 • 458
1208 S Ridgewood Ave Edgewater, FL 32132
View restaurant
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Edgewater, FL
No Reviews
201 S Ridgewood Ave Edgewater, FL 32132
View restaurant
SONAPA GRILLE- New Smyrna Beach
No Reviews
3406 S. Atlantic Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurant