Milpa Cantina

2850 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road

Suite M1

Suwanee, GA 30024

Popular Items

Hand Crafted Taco
Pozole Red Pork
Ensalada de Milpa Arranchera

Ala Carte

Pancita Taco

$9.00

Taco Maya

$9.00

Torta

$11.00

Hand Crafted Taco

$7.00

Hand Crafted Taco Papa

$6.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Burrito Maya

$14.00

Tinga Tostada

$9.00

Pizzadilla

$27.00

Starters

Guacamole

$9.00

Flautas

$13.00

Esquites

$8.00

Nachos Rancheros

$17.00

Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

Birria Egg Rolls

$15.00

Salads

Ensalada de Milpa Chicken

$17.00

Ensalada de Milpa Arranchera

$19.00

Maya Salad

$25.00

Cesar Salad

$13.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$15.00

Soup

Pozole Green Chicken

$15.00

Pozole Red Pork

$15.00

Menudo

$15.00

Birria Ramen

$17.00

Seafood

Ceviche Fish

$17.00

Ceviche pulpo

$20.00

Ceviche shrimp

$19.00

Ceviche Mixed

$23.00

Camarones Rocamaya

$23.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$23.00

Molcajete De Mariscos

$69.00

El Huachi

$35.00

Craft Fish Tacos

$21.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

Aguachile Negro

$23.00

Piramide De Mariscos

$49.00

Pulpo A La Diabla

$25.00

campechano

$25.00

Entrees

Arrachera

$27.00

Alambres

$25.00

Tres Cochinitos

$25.00

Gorditas

$17.00

Quesabirria Tacos

$17.00

Tetela

$15.00

Plato De Birria

$19.00

Molcajete Maya

$49.00

Enchiladas

$19.00

Chiles Divorciados

$19.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Churros y Helado

$7.00

Cheese cake

$7.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Sides

Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Rice & beans

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

grilled chicken side

$7.00

Arrachera side

$10.00

chile verde side

$6.00

shredded chicken side

$6.00

Pastor side

$6.00

guacamole side

$2.00

avocado side

$2.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Nacho cheese

$2.00

queso fresco

$2.00

jack cheese

$1.50

sour cream

$1.50

chile Toriados

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Salsa Verde

Habanero

$2.00

Brunch

Chilaquiles Maya

$19.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Pancakes Borrachos

$15.00

Mollete Ranchero

$15.00

Brunch Tetela

$15.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

sweet Tea

$3.00

unsweet Tea

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

milk

$2.00

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Jarrito

$3.00

pellagrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Modern & Traditional Mexican Cuisine

2850 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suite M1, Suwanee, GA 30024

