San Daniele 110 West Sandy Lake Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Italian Eatery!
Location
110 West Sandy Lake Road, Ste. 150, Coppell, TX 75019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
J Macklin's Grill- Coppell - 130 North Denton Tap Road, 120
No Reviews
130 North Denton Tap Road, 120 Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurant