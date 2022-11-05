Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milton Village Park

555 Wills Rd.

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Order Again

Sandwiches

Salad Sandwich

Milton Burger

Grilled Cheese

BLT

Deli Sandwich

Milton Classics

Milton Quesadilla

Cottage Cheese Bowl

Chicken Tenders

Fish and Chips

Ballpark Hot Dog

Salads

Milton Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Beet Salad

Off the Grill

Porkchop

Chicken Breast

Alaskan Salmon

Desserts and Sides

Dessert

Side Salad

French Fries

Onion Rings

Broccoli

Asparagus

Baked Potato

Sweet Potato

Carrot Raisin Salad

Sauteed Squash Medley

Cornbread

Fruit Cup

Green Beans

Soup of the Day

Breakfast

Omlette

Frontier

Eggs

Oatmeal

Waffles

Pancakes

Grits

Croissant

Muffins

Bagel

Bacon

Sausage

English Muffin

Toast

Chef Special

Chef Special Lunch

Chef Special Dinner

Main Dining Guest

Guest Breakfast

$7.00

Guest Lunch

$12.00

Guest Dinner

$15.00

Staff Bistro Combo

$5.00

Marketing Meal

$3.50

Bistro

Pizza

Parfait

Breakfast Wrap

Bistro Feature Salad

Bistro Panini

Bistro Quesadilla

Bistro Feature Lunch

Bistro Feature Breakfast

Chef Special Bistro

Bistro Sides

Chips

Bistro Side Salad

Bistro Fruit Cup

Bistro Brownie

Assorted Danish

Bistro Croissant

Bistro Feature Dessert

Cup of Soup

Bowl of Soup

Cottage and Bungalow Residents

600 Susan Robinson

601 Matthew Pfeifer

602 Beverly Jacobson

603 Mary Jane Richens

603 Jim Richens

604 Gilbert Halpern

604 Beverly Halpern

605 Don Neuman

605 Diane Neuman

700 Patrick Kelly

701 Sue Shoemaker

702 William Teitjen

702 Mildred Tietjen

703 Irene Morris

704 Bob Mathis

704 Judy Haas

705 Rhesha Whitling

706 Leatrice Berger

706 Rich Berger

Condiments

Sour Cream

Butter

Brown Sugar

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Cream

NA Beverages

Coffee

Hot Tea

Unsweet Tea

Sweet Tea

Coke

Coke Zero

Diet Coke

Sprite

Gingerale

Lemonade

Orange Juice

Cranberry

Arnold Palmer

Pink

Milk

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

555 Wills Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

